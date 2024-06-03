Jefferson and the Vikings have reached agreement on a four-year extensions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network both are reporting it as a four-year, $140 million contract with $110 million guaranteed, giving Jefferson the new record for average annual value ($35 million) among non-QBs. He'll turn 25 in mid-June and already has 5,899 career receiving yards, with his average of 98.3 per game easily being the all-time record (Calvin Johnson is second at 86.1). Jefferson will enter a season without Kirk Cousins as his quarterback for the first time, instead catching passes from 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy and/or Sam Darnold.