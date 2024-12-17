Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday night.

Jefferson brought in Sam Darnold's only touchdown pass of the night on a seven-yard catch with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter. Jefferson tied Jordan Addison for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in both receiving yards and targets, a familiar position for the star wideout. Jefferson has eclipsed 70 receiving yards in four of the last five games and also has three total scores in the last pair of contests heading into a Week 16 road battle against the Seahawks.