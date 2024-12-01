Jefferson caught seven of nine targets for 99 yards in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Cardinals.

Arizona's pass rush sacked Sam Darnold five times on the day, and that pressure kept the QB from finding his top receiver much in the first half. Jefferson came up big down the stretch though as the Vikings completed a comeback from a 19-6 deficit. The fifth-year wideout blew past the 1,000-yard mark in the process, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to reach that milestone in each of his first five seasons -- a club that includes former Minnesota star Randy Moss, as well as A.J. Green and Mike Evans. Jefferson has gone four straight games without putting up 100 yards and six straight without getting into the end zone, droughts he'll look to break in Week 14 against the Falcons.