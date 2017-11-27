2017 MLB postseason shares: Astros to split record $30.42 million
Each Astros postseason share is worth a record $438,901.57
Earlier this month the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series title in franchise history with a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Those Astros players will never have to pay for another meal in Houston again.
In addition to the glory of being part of the first championship team in franchise history, Astros players and personnel get another nice perk: cold hard cash. On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the 'Stros will split a record $30,420,155.57 in postseason pool money. Last year the Cubs split a then record $27,586,017.75.
Here are some details on the postseason pool money, via MLB's press release:
The players' pool is formed from 50 percent of the gate receipts from the Wild Card Games; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series. The players' pool was divided among the 10 Postseason Clubs: the two World Series participants, the two League Championship Series runners-up, the four Division Series runners-up and the two runners-up in the Wild Card Games. The 2017 players' pool was a record total of $84,500,432.15, eclipsing last year's $76,627,827.09.
Now here is the postseason shares breakdown by team.
Team
Finish
Total Pool
Full Share Amount
Shares Voted
Houston Astros
Won World Series
$30,420,155.57
$438,901.57
60 full shares, 9.23 partial shares, 4 cash awards
Los Angeles Dodgers
Lost World Series
$20,280,103.72
$259,722.14
65 full shares, 12.768 partial shares, 14 cash awards
Lost ALCS
$10,140,051.86
$138,897.63
57 full shares, 15.01 partial shares
Chicago Cubs
Lost NLCS
$10,140,051.86
$133,159.02
68 full shares, 7.5 partial shares, 6 cash awards
Lost NLDS
$2,746,264.04
$40,976.78
59 full shares, 7.849 partial shares
Lost NLDS
$2,746,264.04
$36,868.74
61 full shares, 10.522 partial shares, 16 cash awards
Lost ALDS
$2,746,264.04
$36,782.68
62 full shares, 8.584 partial shares, 9 cash awards
Lost ALDS
$2,746,264.04
$36,438.21
65 full shares, 10.01 partial shares, 6 cash awards
Lost AL Wild Card Game
$1,267,506.48
$18,990.36
62 full shares, 2.5 partial shares, 35 cash awards
Lost NL Wild Card Game
$1,267,506.48
$18,878.74
52 full shares, 15.139 partial shares
Keep in mind the postseason pool money isn't for the players only. Shares are given to the coaching staff and other members of the team. For most players, a postseason share is a drop in the bucket given their annual income. For others like the clubhouse and video staff, it's a financial windfall.
-
Rangers reportedly sign Doug Fister
Fister's deal with the Rangers is pending a physical
-
Ohtani's agent sends homework to teams
The agent for the Japanese phenom has seven specific questions as he weighs his options
-
Ex-Phillie Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies
Gonzalez was reportedly killed in a car crash in Cuba
-
Bargain MLB free agents on Black Friday
Our Black Friday FA shopping guide includes a starting pitcher, slugger, super sub, and re...
-
Black Friday 2017 deals: NBA, NHL, NFL
Get 15 percent off any order of more than $75 at CBS Sports Shop
-
2017 baseball holiday gift guide
Need a gift for someone who loves baseball? We're here to help as the holidays approach
Add a Comment