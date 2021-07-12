Shohei Ohtani will enter Monday's 2021 Home Run Derby as the favorite as MLB's top sluggers converge on Coors Field in Denver. Ohtani, 27, made history when he became the first player to be selected as an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. He had been selected as the designated hitter by the fans before being voted in by the players as one of the five starting pitchers on the American League roster on July 4. Three days later, Ohtani hit his 32nd homer of the season to break Hideki Matsui's record for most home runs hit in a season by a Japanese-born player.

The Home Run Derby 2021 is expected to get underway at 8 p.m. ET. Ohtani has put his power on display, and recorded his longest home run of the season at Kansas City on June 8. In that game, he hit a towering shot that was measured at 470 feet. Not to be outdone, Ohtani registered one of baseball's hardest hit homers – a 117.2 mph shot at Yankee Stadium in New York on June 28. Ohtani is a +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) on the money line in the latest 2021 Home Run Derby odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before making any 2021 Home Run Derby picks, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

2021 Home Run Derby expert preview

Severance expects a powerful performance by Ohtani and his competitors, with a 500-foot shot a definite possibility. Unlike the regular season, the baseballs in Denver will not be kept in a humidor beforehand. Among the favorites to challenge Ohtani will be Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers (+450), Pete Alonso of the New York Mets (+500) and Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics (+600). Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals are both at +800.

Although the Royals have struggled this season, falling to fifth in the American League Central, Perez has been one of the team's bright spots. Perez leads the team in homers with 21 and 41 runs scored. He is hitting .275 with a .494 slugging percentage. He has three multi-homer games, the last coming on June 11 at Oakland, when he hit two.

Olson has been a key component to the Oakland offense, with a team-high 23 homers, 59 RBIs and .282 batting average. He is slugging at a .556 clip with a .928 OPS. Since 2016, Olson has compiled 124 home runs during the regular season. In eight career games at Coors Field, he has homered once and driven in three runs.

Among the long shots at the derby will be hometown favorite Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies. Though Colorado is fourth in the National League West, Story is a huge part of the Rockies' offense. In 75 games, he is hitting .249 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs. For his career, which began in 2016, Story has slugged 145 homers and driven in 417 runs. In 344 games at Coors Field, Story has raked, hitting .305 with 90 homers and 262 RBIs.

How to make 2021 Home Run Derby picks

2021 MLB Home Run Derby odds to win

Shohei Ohtani +300

Joey Gallo +450

Pete Alonso +500

Matt Olson +600

Salvador Perez +800

Juan Soto +800

Trevor Story +900

Trey Mancini +1200