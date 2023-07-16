The Pittsburgh Pirates are promoting catching prospect Endy Rodríguez to the majors, according to Alex Stumpf of DK Pittsburgh Sports. Rodríguez and infielder Liover Peguero will join the Pirates ahead of their series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. The news comes a day after the Pirates announced that right-hander Quinn Priester will start Monday's series opener. Rodríguez, like Priester, will be making his big-league debut.

Rodríguez, 23, has spent the season in Triple-A, hitting .268/.356/.415 with six home runs, 38 RBI and four stolen bases on as many attempts. CBS Sports ranked him as the second best prospect in the system entering the spring. Here's what we wrote at the time:

The Pirates obtained Rodriguez from the Mets as part of the three-team trade in January 2021 that sent Joe Musgrove to the Padres and Joey Lucchesi to New York. He's since emerged as one of the most productive and promising hitters in Pittsburgh's system, clocking an .892 OPS in 2021 and then a .996 OPS in 2022 across multiple levels, including a short stint in Triple-A. All the while, he's also shown a proclivity for walking and avoiding strikeouts. Rodriguez can hit, in other words. Where will he land positionally? That's to be determined. He's improved behind the plate, but the Pirates have played him all over and there's a case to be made, mostly based on his offensive upside and the presence of fellow catcher Henry Davis, that they should plop him down in the outfield and let him hit. Whatever they decide to do, Rodriguez is one to watch.

It's to be seen how the Pirates work Rodríguez into their catching playing time situation. Austin Hedges and Jason Delay have split duties so far, with Hedges comfortably asserting himself as one of the worst hitters in the majors. In theory, the Pirates have every reason to give Rodríguez the nod most days.

Rodríguez, Priester and Peguero's arrivals continue a recent youth movement in Pittsburgh. Dating back to early June, the Pirates have also called up former first-round picks Henry Davis, Nick Gonzales and Carmen Mlodzinski.

With an 8-4 loss against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, the Pirates are now 41-52 on the season.