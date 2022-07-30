The second half of the 2022 MLB season continues on Saturday, and with the MLB trade deadline approaching rapidly, we're seeing starting to see some more notable names on the table. Angels outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani continues to be the subject of trade rumors with the club struggling despite its high payroll. However, Ohtani is expected to be in the lineup batting leadoff against the Rangers on Saturday barring a last-minute move, and he's sure to be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups whenever and wherever he plays.

The same can be said for Juan Soto as he and the Nationals take on the Cardinals on Saturday evening. However, Soto is just 4-for-25 since winning the Home Run Derby and playing in the MLB All-Star Game, so should you be shelling out big money for the slumping slugger or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Judge went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs to return 39 points on DraftKings and 54.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, July 30. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, July 30, 2022

For Saturday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Betts won't turn 30 until October, but he already has an MVP to his name and made his sixth All-Star appearance in front of the hometown fans at Dodger Stadium at the 2022 Midsummer Classic.

Betts is slashing .270/.347/.534 with 23 home runs and 52 RBIs. He also leads the National League with 71 runs scored and has stolen seven bases. Betts and the Dodgers will continue their series against the Rockies at Coors Field, where Betts slashes .310/.366/.512 for his career.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,800 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). After missing the final three months of the 2021 season and the first month of 2022 because of a torn ACL, Acuna made his third all-star appearance earlier this month and has posted a .356 OBP with eight home runs, 23 RBIs and 22 stolen bases through 65 games.

Thus far, the only element of Acuna's game that has been lacking is power productivity. Acuna had 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases in his only full season in the majors (2019) and was well on his way to another 30-30 campaign in 2021 before the injury. The power hasn't returned thus far in 2022, largely because of a career-high 48.4 percent groundball rate. But he still hits the ball authoritatively (91.4 mph average exit velocity) and it's only a matter of time before he starts elevating the ball again capitalize on that raw power.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, July 30, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.