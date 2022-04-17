Cleveland's Myles Straw and Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert share the major league lead in stolen bases with four, and both are in action on Sunday. The Guardians take on San Francisco's Alex Wood, while Chicago is up against Tampa Bay's J.P. Feyereisen, who gave up just five combined total stolen bases last season. Stolen bases return big points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, so can you boost your MLB DFS lineups with either Straw or Robert on Sunday?

Straw has gotten off to a strong start at the plate beyond his base running, with a .321 batting average and nine runs scored on nine total hits. Wood began his season with a bit of a lackluster performance against the San Diego Padres on April 11, where he gave up five hits and two runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Judge finds himself in a contract year this season after his hope for an extension with the Yankees never materialized before the season. His power numbers have yet to take off, but he's been effective at the plate early on with batting splits of .281/.361/.469.

The Yankees play an early game at Baltimore on Sunday, and after a single pinch-hit at bat against the Orioles on Friday, he went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk in the following game on Saturday. Those power numbers may get a boost on Easter, after he had more home runs (6) and RBI (9) at Camden Yards than any other opposing ballpark last season. Judge has two home runs in four at bats against Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann, and figures to be a strong selection for Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong ($4,100 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Wong got off to a bit of a slow start, but he's come away with two triples and two RBI with a stolen base over his last three games. Last season in April and March, Wong had batting splits of .313/.411/.521, so he can be expected to shake off a poor first five games to continue his more recent ascent.

Wong came to the Brewers after eight years in St. Louis last season, and doesn't have a resume to speak of against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, or any other St. Louis pitcher for that matter. However, in 13 appearances against his former team last season, he finished with four doubles, three walks and a stolen base. Against right-handed batters like Hudson this season, Wong has nine total bases taken and a .670 on-base percentage.

