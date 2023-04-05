The 2023 MLB season will continue on Wednesday and with starting pitching rotations turning over, there are plenty of alluring options in the MLB DFS player pool for pitchers. Dylan Cease gave up one run over six innings and tied the White Sox franchise record for strikeouts (10) in an Opening Day start last week against the Astros. Cease will be back to make his second start against the Giants on Wednesday. The 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up will be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups, but can he tame a Giants lineup that hit seven home runs on Monday in Chicago?

Meanwhile, 2022 AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez has four multi-hit games in his last five starts but the dynamic talent gets a tough matchup against Shohei Ohtani. Rodriguez is 0-for-6 in his career against Ohtani. Can Rodriguez keep his hot streak going or should you be favoring history as you fill out your MLB DFS rosters? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Chapman had his fourth multi-hit game of the year going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI to return 18.7 points on FanDuel and 15 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The 2021 AL Rookie of the Year followed up his incredible debut by slashing .263/.327/.445 with 20 home runs and 32 stolen bases in his second season.

The 28-year-old Cuban, who played for Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, has taken the momentum he gathered from international play to get off to a blistering start. He's 6-for-18 with three doubles, one home run and five RBI. Arozarena is also 2-for-4 in his career off expected Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Wednesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The 2019 AL MVP runner-up is coming off a season where he slashed .259/.366/.454 with 23 home runs and 93 RBI. He's off to a 4-for-24 start on the season, but he has scored four runs and history is on his side Wednesday.

He is 6-for-20 with two home runs and four RBI against expected Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. In addition, he slashes .298/.391/.529 in his career off left-handed pitching. Last season, he also posted a .973 OPS at home and he'll get the benefit of playing in Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

