Major League Baseball's trade deadline falls on Aug. 1 this year, meaning that teams have a few more days to complete their shopping for the stretch run. So much of the time, our deadline preview coverage centers on the big-league players likely to be headed elsewhere. Today, we're going to flip the script by focusing on some minor-league prospects who could be on the move.

Below you'll find one prospect for each of the eight National League teams with at least a 30% chance at cracking the playoffs, according to SportsLine. To be clear: we're not reporting that these prospects are definitely available or are being discussed in trades; we're using them more as examples of who the organization might part with based on a variety of factors, including roster construction, option and Rule 5 eligibility status, and timing. (Last week, we did the same exercise for the American League.)

Let's get to it. (Note that the teams are ordered based on their winning percentages as of Tuesday.)

It's only a slight exaggeration to write that the Braves have their entire lineup locked into place for the next decade. In turn, that makes it reasonable to expect teams to call about their potential excess pieces, be it Vaughn Grissom or Shewmake. (Grissom exceeded his prospect eligibility last season.)

Shewmake is an above-average fielder who had an impressive spring training. Unfortunately, that hasn't led to better in-season results. A team who views him as a readymade glove-first middle infielder -- think present-day Joey Wendle -- could pursue him anyway. The Braves don't have many holes they need to fill over the next few days, so it's possible they just hold onto him.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Landon Knack

The Dodgers have a glut of interesting, ready or near-ready pitching prospects who could slot in here. We gave the nod to Knack, a former second-round pick by way of East Tennessee State University who recently moved up to Triple-A. He's been limited as a professional by injuries, to the extent that his 75 innings this season already represent a career-high. That said, Knack has a well-rounded arsenal, even if nothing grades out as plus, and it's hard to argue with his results. The Dodgers are always aggressive at the deadline; this year should be no different.

3. Milwaukee Brewers: SS Freddy Zamora

Zamora could have been a first-round pick coming out of Miami, but suspension and injury wiped out his junior year and dinged his stock. The Brewers clearly got good value by taking him at No. 53.

Zamora strikes out a bit more than you'd like for someone with minimal power protection. He does offer value with his glove and baserunning ability, however, and that should be enough to land him at least a reserve gig at the game's highest level.

A third-round selection in 2019, Callihan appears to have hit a roadblock in the form of High-A. He's performed only slightly better in his second go-around than his first, which is not the sentiment you want from someone who'll soon require a spot on the 40-player roster. The Reds have enough position-player depth that they can try to cash in on whatever cachet Callihan's name retains.

It wasn't long ago that Ramos was considered to be one of the best prospects in the Giants system thanks to his plus power potential and previously above-average athleticism. In the time since, he's grown out of center field without mastering Triple-A pitching.

Ramos is having his best campaign at the level to date, but if someone still buys him as a starting-caliber player we think the Giants would be wise to move him ahead of his 24th birthday.

6. Miami Marlins: LHP Patrick Monteverde

The Marlins have shown they're adept at developing pitchers, which may make it easier to part with someone like Monteverde. He's a former eighth-round pick who has already enjoyed success at the Double-A level behind a collection of average or better pitches. Monteverde is already 25 years old and his upside is likely capped around fifth starter or swingman status. He's unlikely to ever land a full-time rotation gig in Miami, but other teams aren't as lucky.

The Diamondbacks' front office has a thing for undersized outfielders. Barrosa, listed at just 5-foot-5, is extreme even for them. Predictably, power is never going to be a big part of his game. He is a high-quality defender who has shown good enough contact chops to profile as a fourth-outfielder type. The Diamondbacks are awash in ready or near-ready outfielders, suggesting that they could look to move Barrosa (or a similar player) for some big-league help.

8. Philadelphia Phillies: OF Símon Muzziotti

Muzziotti has been on radars since signing with the Red Sox in July 2015. He was thereafter ruled to be a free agent again on account of the Red Sox violating bonus rules, at which point he joined the Phillies. Some eight years later, Muzziotti has made his big-league debut (he took seven at-bats in the majors last season), but he's still trying to land a permanent role. It's fair to think he might have a better chance with a different organization. Muzziotti is having a good season in Triple-A, where he's hit .357 against right-handed pitching. A club who views him as a potential useful platoon outfielder could bite.