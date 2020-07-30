Watch Now: Joe Kelly Suspended For Eight Games ( 2:37 )

The Boston Red Sox will try to build some momentum and split a home-and-home interleague series against the New York Mets on Thursday night. New York (3-3) won both games in Boston before the Red Sox (2-4) jumped on the Mets bullpen for three runs Wednesday night and held on for a 6-5 victory, their first since Opening Day. Catcher Christian Vazquez had a home run and drove in three runs to boost pitching-starved Boston. New York's Steven Matz is scheduled to start opposite fellow left-hander Martin Perez in this matchup.

First pitch at Citi Field is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. New York is the -145 favorite on the money line in the latest Mets vs. Red Sox odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Red Sox vs. Mets picks, be sure to see latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Mets. Here are the MLB odds and trends for Mets vs. Red Sox:

Mets vs. Red Sox money line: New York -145, Boston +135

Mets vs. Red Sox run line: New York -1.5

Mets vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

NYM: J.D. Davis hit .312 with eight homers and eight doubles in 141 at-bats against lefties last season.

BOS: Rafael Devers has a double in eight of his past 11 games, including the past four.

Why you should back the Mets

New York is 13-4 in its last 17 interleague games as a favorite, and the lineup is loaded with power. It starts with first baseman Pete Alonso, who hit 53 home runs last season and had his third career four-hit game Wednesday to break an early slump. The late start and having the DH league-wide means Yoenis Cespedes is finally healthy, and he hit his second home run in the loss. Third baseman Michael Conforto is hitting a team-best .333.

Matz allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked only one in six innings in his opening start. The Mets, who are 19-8 in their last 27 interleague games, gave up the lead in the ninth and the Braves won in extra innings to cost him the win. The bullpen has live arms, and lefty Justin Wilson has three holds, while Seth Lugo has a save and former closers Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia and newcomer Dellin Betances get plenty of work.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is 21-8 in its past 29 Thursday games, and third baseman Rafael Devers has picked up where he left off last season. The 23-year-old broke out with a .311, 32-home run campaign and led the big leagues in doubles with 54. He hit his fourth double of the season Wednesday night. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts had 52 doubles, and he was an All-Star for the second time. He is one of four players tied for the team lead with five RBIs this season.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who has three doubles this season, also was an All-Star last season and went on to hit 36 homers. The Red Sox, who are 5-1 in their last six interleague road games against a left-handed starter, are strong defensively in the outfield, with Jackie Bradley, Andrew Benintendi, Alex Verdugo and Kevin Pillar fighting for playing time. Projected starter Martin Perez went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA with the Twins last season.

