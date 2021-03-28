UFC 260 delivered in ways unimaginable heading in. A new heavyweight champion was crowned as Francis Ngannou brutalized Stipe Miocic to claim the belt that eluded him three years ago. Ngannou continued his nasty run of knockouts with a fifth straight, and this may have been the most violent yet.

Plus, Vicente Luque and Tyron Woodley threw down in a back-and-forth battle that last just over three minutes, but was good enough to earn Fight of the Night honors. And rising bantamweight star Sean O'Malley returned to form with a brutal third-round knockout of Thomas Almeida.

Even more went down in Las Vegas on Saturday night, so be sure to check out our complete coverage from the event below with results, highlights and much more. Thanks for staying with us all week long for continuing coverage of UFC 260.

UFC 260 fight card, results

UFC 260 countdown