It may not have produced the ending many were expecting, but it's safe to say that UFC 264 delivered on action. Dustin Poirier walks away victorious after scoring a first-round TKO over Conor McGregor in the main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but not in the way he probably expected.

At the end of the opening round, Poirier landed a punch that forced McGregor to take a backward step, but in doing so, McGregor's ankle rolled up and split. He was unable to get up off the canvas as the horn sounded for the end of the round and referee Herb Dean waved off the fight.

The animosity between the two did not stop there, however, as they continued to hurl insults at each other in the post-fight press conference. Whenever McGregor is healed up, it's safe to say he's going to want to get a fourth crack at "The Diamond".

CBS Sports was with you all week long from Las Vegas with the latest news, updates and highlights from Fight Week. Relive all the action from Saturday and the week that was below.

UFC 264 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage)

Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via first-round knockout (punch)

Irene Aldana def. Yana Kunitskaya via first-round TKO (punches)

Sean O'Malley def. Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO (punches)

Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via first-round knockout (punches)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via second-round knockout (punch)

Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via first-round submission (standing guillotine choke)

