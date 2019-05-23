2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Team: Unanimous Luka Doncic, Trae Young headline first team that includes all top-five picks

The NBA announced its All-Rookie teams for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young highlighted the selections, as they were both unanimously voted into the NBA All-Rookie first team. Doncic and Young are joined on the first team by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III. Thus, the first team is comprised of the top five picks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Per the NBA, this is the first time since the 1984-85 season that the top five picks in the previous NBA Draft have all been selected to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

The 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie second team consists of Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, Clippers guard Landry Shamet, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Hawks guard Kevin Huerter.

The NBA All-Rookie teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for five players for the NBA All-Rookie first team and five players for the second team at any position. Players received two points for each first team vote and one point for each second team vote.

You can see the voting breakdown below:

All-Rookie First Team (Total Voting Points) All-Rookie Second Team (Total Voting Points) Luka Doncic, Mavericks (200) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers (138) Trae Young, Hawks (200) Collin Sexton, Cavaliers (132) Deandre Ayton (195) Landry Shamet, Clippers (85) Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies (159) Mitchell Robinson, Knicks (77) Marvin Bagley III, Kings (156) Kevin Huerter, Hawks (45)

The following players also received votes: Mikal Bridges, Kevin Knox, Josh Okogie, Jalen Brunson, Allonzo Trier, Rodions Kurucs, Wendell Carter Jr., Miles Bridges, Bruce Brown, Harry Giles III, Mo Bamba and Aaron Holiday.

While all of the rookies on the two teams have extremely bright careers ahead of them, Doncic, Young and Ayton are the three finalists for the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. The winner will be revealed at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 24, at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.