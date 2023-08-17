The NBA released its schedule for the 2023-24 season, and it's packed with cant-miss matchups scattered across the calendar. The upcoming season will begin on Oct. 24, with the final day of the regular season concluding on April 14. The league is doing things a little differently this season with the introduction of the in-season tournament slated to begin on Nov. 3. Because of the in-season tournament only 80 games have been announced for each team, with the remaining two being released after the in-season tournament championship game is decided.

For the second year in a row the league will bring back Rivals Week, highlighting classic and new rivalries across the league. Those games will take place between Jan. 23-Jan. 27.

Here's a look at all the key dates and matchups for the upcoming NBA season.

Opening night -- Oct. 24

NBA In-Season Tournament begins -- Nov. 3

After all the talk about a mid-season tournament we'll finally see it come to fruition this season. The league previously announced the group stage portion of the schedule, with the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks kicking things off first on Nov. 3, followed by the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets facing off in the second game of a doubleheader. The group stage will continue on through Nov. 28, with tournament games taking place every Tuesday and Friday night. The teams with the top records in each of the six groups plus two wildcards will advance to the quarterfinals on Dec. 4 and 5 in the better seed's arena.

In-Season Tournament concludes -- Dec. 7 and 9

The semifinals and championship game of the in-season tournament will take place on Dec. 7 and 9 in Las Vegas, with each player on the winning team taking home $500,000. This will conclude the league's first run of this type of tournament, something that, if successful, can become another highlight on the NBA's calendar going forward.

Christmas Day -- Dec. 25

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 12 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 2: 30.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks, 10:30 p.m. ET

Martin Luther King Jr. Day -- Jan. 15

The league always makes a point to highlight MLK Jr. Day on the calendar and this year is no different, with 22 teams will be competing. The culmination of Monday's action should be an exciting matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies (Ja Morant will have completed his 25-game suspension by then) on national television at 6 p.m. ET.

NBA All-Star Weekend -- Feb. 16-18

All-Star festivities will take place in Indianapolis this season, with the 73rd All-Star Game capping off the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 18. Indianapolis was originally supposed to host the 2021 All-Star Game, but due to COVID-19 disrupting the league's calendar the city was award 2024 to host. This is just the second time the city will be hosting All-Star Weekend, with the last time coming in 1985 back when it was hosted in the Hoosier Dome, the old home of the NFL Indianapolis Colts.