Week 13 is approaching its midpoint, and Wednesday's nine-game NBA slate will follow a six-game Tuesday slate that saw four matchups go down to the wire. Stephen Curry put together the most productive fantasy performance on the slate, and a couple of other players built on momentum from this past weekend. We'll go over who's hot, who's cold, and identify fantasy target managers should consider dropping for Wednesday's recap.

Who's hot

Curry is off to a strong start in Week 13. On Sunday, he returned from a one-game break and recorded 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry followed that performance with a 27-point triple-double against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. While he's still in a bit of a shooting slump, his production over his last two outings is promising. He'll need to carry the Warriors' offense in tough matchups against the Bucks and Bulls to wrap up the week.

Russell's playmaking is thriving early in 2022. Patrick Beverley returned from a two-game layoff on Tuesday, but the Timberwolves' top playmaker notched his third consecutive double-double with 18 points and 10 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans. Russell's averaged 22.3 points and 10.7 assists over his last three outings while making 13 threes on 54 percent shooting. Russell's tallied a double-double with points and assists in five of his last six games and seems poised to put together one of his best months of the season.

Coffey's stats for the season are far from impressive, but he's proving to be a valuable asset for a Clippers team that's struggled to get much from Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, and Marcus Morris. The third-year wing has looked like Los Angeles's best player for two games and followed up his 21-point performance from Sunday with 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals against the Nuggets on Tuesday. Coffey logged a game-high 43 minutes and should continue to get plenty of burn while Paul George is out.

Who to Drop

NAW's scoring averages have dropped each month this season and could continue to do so in 2022. The Pelicans combo guard drew attention at the beginning of the season because of his offensive upside, but his decrease in shot volume makes it hard to overlook his inefficiency. He's scored less than 10 points in three of his six January appearances. NAW's a below-average shooter from the field, and beyond the arc, so it's hard to justify playing him in roto leagues. His rostership could drop below 50 percent before the week is up.