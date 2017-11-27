NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Grizzlies fall to Nets, lose eighth in a row

After a busy Saturday night, the NBA schedule slowed down on Sunday with just three games on the docket.

Let's get into it:

NBA Scores for Sunday, Nov. 26

All times Eastern

Grizzlies fall to Nets, lose 8th in a row

After a strong 7-4 start to the season, the Grizzlies have fallen apart over the past few weeks. Due in large part to an injury to Mike Conley, the Grizz have now lost eight straight games after the Nets came into Memphis and won, 98-88 on Sunday. With the loss, the Grizzlies are now 7-12 on the season.

The long losing streak has franchise center Marc Gasol feeling the blues.

Marc just walked off court shaking his head, shrugging, “I don’t know.” — Geoff Calkins (@geoff_calkins) November 27, 2017

As for the Nets, they were led by DeMarre Carroll, who put in a season-high 24 points in the win.

Big three leads Wolves to win

The Timberwolves' big three of Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Andrew Wiggins did on Sunday exactly what everyone expected them to do this season: They carried the Wolves to a victory. Led by Towns' 32 points, the trio combined for 78 of the Timberwolves' 119 in their win over the Suns.

KAT (32 PTS, 12 REBS) tallies his league-leading 16th double-double of the season in the @Timberwolves' W! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/fVWWOhFRCk — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2017

In the @Timberwolves' win, Karl-Anthony Towns tallied his league-leading 16th double-double of the season.



32 PTS - 12 REBS pic.twitter.com/NkI3UXV8M0 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 26, 2017

Heat win third in a row in ugly fashion



The Heat moved to 10-9 on the season thanks to a 100-93 win over the Bulls, their third in a row. And they'll take the W, of course, but this was an ugly one. The two teams shot a combined 6-43 in the first quarter, scoring just 20 total points.

Heat and Bulls shot a combined 6-43 in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/pVME9pvC8c — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) November 26, 2017

Eventually, the offenses woke up somewhat, but the two teams combined to miss a whopping 95 shots in the contest.

Goran Dragic (24 points) and Wayne Ellington (19 points) led the way for the Heat.

Dragic scores 24 PTS, including 14 in the fourth, to propel the @MiamiHeat to their 3rd straight victory! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/IIVvd1MSHX — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2017

