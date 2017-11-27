NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Grizzlies fall to Nets, lose eighth in a row
After a busy Saturday night, the NBA schedule slowed down on Sunday with just three games on the docket.
Let's get into it:
NBA Scores for Sunday, Nov. 26
All times Eastern
- Heat 100, Bulls 93 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 119, Suns 103 (Box Score)
- Nets 98, Grizzlies 88 (Box Score)
Grizzlies fall to Nets, lose 8th in a row
After a strong 7-4 start to the season, the Grizzlies have fallen apart over the past few weeks. Due in large part to an injury to Mike Conley, the Grizz have now lost eight straight games after the Nets came into Memphis and won, 98-88 on Sunday. With the loss, the Grizzlies are now 7-12 on the season.
The long losing streak has franchise center Marc Gasol feeling the blues.
As for the Nets, they were led by DeMarre Carroll, who put in a season-high 24 points in the win.
Big three leads Wolves to win
The Timberwolves' big three of Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Andrew Wiggins did on Sunday exactly what everyone expected them to do this season: They carried the Wolves to a victory. Led by Towns' 32 points, the trio combined for 78 of the Timberwolves' 119 in their win over the Suns.
Heat win third in a row in ugly fashion
The Heat moved to 10-9 on the season thanks to a 100-93 win over the Bulls, their third in a row. And they'll take the W, of course, but this was an ugly one. The two teams shot a combined 6-43 in the first quarter, scoring just 20 total points.
Eventually, the offenses woke up somewhat, but the two teams combined to miss a whopping 95 shots in the contest.
Goran Dragic (24 points) and Wayne Ellington (19 points) led the way for the Heat.
Quick hits
- Tony Parker is set to return on Monday. The Spurs' point guard has been out all season after suffering a ruptured quad tendon during the playoffs last season.
- Derrick Rose has reportedly been in contact with the Cavs' front office, but is still contemplating his future in basketball.
- Nikola Mirotic has not been cleared to practice with the Bulls yet, and has reportedly still not talked to Bobby Portis.
- Oft-injured Chandler Parsons left Sunday's game with tightness in his knee.
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sprained his ankle during the first half of the Nets' game against the Grizzlies. He did not return.
- Allen Crabbe is out for the Nets due to a sore back.
- Devin Booker is out for the Suns on Sunday. The young guard is dealing with inflammation in his toe.
- The Timberwolves will be without both Jeff Teague and Nemanja Bjelica for Sunday's game. Bjelica has a sprained foot, while Teague is dealing with a sore achilles.
- Milos Teodosic, one of the many Clippers lost to injury, will reportedly not be back before Christmas.
