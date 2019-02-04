2019 Super Bowl: Tom Brady wins record sixth title, and he's not calling it quits anytime soon

ATLANTA -- Long after Super Bowl LIII was over, after the hugs and promises to keep playing, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was walking out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, holding his prize. The Lombardi Trophy was in his hand.

"How did I wind up with this?" Brady asked.

It's a trophy Brady has held many times, six in total now, after the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 on Sunday. This was Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance, and he's the first six-time champion in NFL history.

And he's not done trying to collect titles.

Brady, 41, promised before the Super Bowl that he plans to keep playing, and he reiterated that after the game on the field to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, telling her this "doesn't change anything" on when he wants to retire. Brady wants to play until he's 45.

He has a long time before he has to worry about that. For now, Brady just wanted to enjoy this victory.

"I can't believe it," Brady said. "What a year."

Brady didn't have his best performance against the Rams. He was 21-of-35 passing for 262 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He threw the interception on his first attempt of the game in the first quarter.

But he more than made up for it on the lone touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. With the score tied 3-3, Brady went to work. The oldest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl completed four straight passes, including two to Rob Gronkowski that went for 47 yards, one to Julian Edelman for 13 yards and another to Rex Burkhead for seven yards.

Sony Michel capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run, but Brady came up big at the right time -- like he typically does.

"I just felt like we needed to grind it out all night," Brady said.

Edelman won the MVP award with 10 catches for 141 yards on 12 targets, and the quarterback and receiver shared a long embrace on the field after the game. Brady was thrilled for his teammate, and vice versa from Edelman, who said Brady was the one doing the hugging.

"I think he held me, I didn't hold him," Edelman said.

But it was a special moment for two friends.

"The hug with Tom tonight was about two people who love football," Edelman said. "I'm living out a dream."

Added Brady about Edelman: "He's a fighter, man. That kid, I'm just so proud of him. He's been an incredible player for this team in the playoffs and he just cemented himself, again, in the history of the NFL for what his accomplishments are."

Brady had his share of accomplishments as well with this Super Bowl victory. It was Brady's 30th career postseason victory, and only four franchises other than the Patriots have that many wins (Steelers, Cowboys, Packers and 49ers).

Brady now has six game-winning drives in his Super Bowl career and no other quarterback has more than two (Eli Manning and Terry Bradshaw). And Brady also holds career Super Bowl records for most passes (392), completions (256) and passing yards (2,838).

But for Brady, it's all about the trophies. He has six now. And he's not done trying to collect more.