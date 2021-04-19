The Miami Dolphins have already swapped first-round picks twice this offseason, first moving back from No. 3 to No. 12 as part of a blockbuster deal with the San Francisco 49ers, then moving back up to No. 6 in an exchange of future picks with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, with the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, the Dolphins could be eyeing a third shuffle of Day One picks. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Miami has fielded calls from teams looking to acquire No. 6 and is considering a move back down.

In reality, most teams are open to, if not exploring, trade talks for just about every pick ahead of the draft. The lone exceptions, in the case of the 2021 draft, might be the Jaguars, Jets and 49ers -- each of whom is set to take a top quarterback with a top-three pick. The Dolphins, however, have already proven especially willing to jump around the board in order to build up both immediate and future capital. So it's not unreasonable to think they'd seriously consider moving back once more. Unless their original trade with the 49ers was contingent upon their follow-up deal with the Eagles, they've already shown a willingness to pick outside the top 10.

If the Dolphins actually end up moving back, it'll most likely be because a team picking outside the top 10 is intent -- or desperate -- on landing one of the last remaining QB prospects, rather than Miami simply looking to pass on the available prospects at No. 6. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are widely expected to be taken No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and the 49ers are all but a lock to draft one of Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance at No. 3. But even if the Falcons take another QB at No. 4, the Dolphins' No. 6 pick could prove to be the next-best spot for a QB -- ahead of potentially QB-hungry teams like the Lions (No. 7), Panthers (No. 8) and Broncos (No. 9).

Some teams that may have already broached the Dolphins about a move up? The Vikings (No. 14), Patriots (No. 15), Washington (No. 19) and Bears (No. 20) could all be in the market for a top QB, depending on which one or two are available.