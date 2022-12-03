Two streaking division leaders will square off when the San Francisco 49ers host the Miami Dolphins in a key Week 13 NFL game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The Dolphins (8-3) entered the week tied with the Bills atop the AFC East. Miami has won five games in a row, which is tied for the best active winning streak in the league. Last week, the Dolphins beat the lowly Texans, 30-15. Meanwhile, the 49ers (7-4) lead the NFC West by one game over the Seahawks. San Francisco has won four consecutive games and is coming off a 13-0 shutout of the Saints.

Kickoff is 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 4-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Dolphins vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Dolphins spread: San Francisco -4

49ers vs. Dolphins over/under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Dolphins money line: San Francisco -205, Miami +170

SF: 49ers lead the league in run defense (79.5 yards per game)

MIA: Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passer rating (115.7)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has done an excellent job at stopping the run. The 49ers are allowing opponents to rush for just 79.5 yards per game, which is the best in the league. Last week, they gave up just 63 yards on 22 attempts (2.9 yard average) to the Saints.

In addition, quarterback Jimmy Garappolo is on a roll. He has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last four games, completing 72.3% of his passes. This season, he ranks fourth in the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.0) and sixth in yards per attempt (7.8).

Why the Dolphins can cover

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having an NFL MVP-caliber season. The lefty gunslinger is 8-1 as a starter. He has 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last five games and leads the league in passer rating (115.7).

In addition, Bradley Chubb has bolstered the pass rush. Since joining Miami via trade, Chub has 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 136 defensive snaps. He has seven sacks total this season.

How to make 49ers vs. Dolphins picks

The model is leaning Under on the point total.

