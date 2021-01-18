Tom Brady has set plenty of NFL records throughout his career. Nothing tops how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback -- and future first-ballot Hall of Famer -- has annihilated his competition over the years in the postseason. Tampa Bay's victory over the New Orleans Saints Sunday was the 32nd postseason win of Brady's career, which is double what any other quarterback has in NFL history.

Here are the most postseason wins for a quarterback in NFL history:

Tom Brady -- 32 Joe Montana -- 16 Peyton Manning -- 14 John Elway -- 14 Terry Bradshaw -- 14

Brady has reached his ninth conference championship game in his last 10 years and his 14th overall, which is the most in NFL history. Brady has more conference championship wins (nine) than any other quarterback has conference title game starts (Joe Montana is second with seven). He will start a conference championship game in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s), the first quarterback since the NFL merger to do so.

Brady is the fourth quarterback since the NFL merger to go to the conference championship game in each conference -- joining Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs), Jay Schroeder (Washington and Los Angeles Raiders), and Craig Morton (Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos). Brady has more conference championship game appearances than 28 other NFL franchises. He has more playoff wins (32) than all but five franchises. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots have more -- and Brady has 30 of the Patriots' playoff wins.

What Brady has accomplished in his postseason career is more than enough to qualify him as the greatest player in NFL history. There is no debate when one looks at the numbers.