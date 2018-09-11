Le'Veon Bell officially off of Steelers depth chart as his franchise tag remains unsigned

The saga of Le'Veon Bell vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers continued on Tuesday, with Bell -- who is holding out from team activities and has yet to sign his franchise tag -- being left off of the Steelers' depth chart. James Conner is listed as the top running back and will start Sunday against the Chiefs. The Steelers listed Jaylen Samuels (No. 2) and Stevan Ridley as the only other backs on their depth chart.

Bell had been listed as a starter in advance of the Steelers' Week 1 game against the Browns, but Bell missed the Browns game, which ended in a 21-21 tie. After the game, Bell tweeted a monocle emoji -- seemingly him scrutinizing the result, although he later said it was because he'd never seen a tie -- despite the fact that Conner actually had a good game. Obviously Bell's talent is irreplaceable, but Conner had 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns, along with five catches for 57 yards.

Bell has been criticized publicly by his offensive line for his holdout, and they seem pretty tired of talking about him, while star receiver Antonio Brown has supported Bell.

Bell forfeited about $855,000 from his 2018 salary by not signing his tag before last Saturday's deadline, and he would have to forfeit the same amount every game he misses while declining to sign his $14.544 million franchise-tag tender.

Mike Tomlin reportedly said at his weekly press conference Tuesday that he has not contacted Bell and has received no clarity on when he might report.

Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.