LOOK: Patriots players get booed at home for kneeling during the national anthem

Like most teams around the NFL on Sunday, the New England Patriots decided to protest racial injustice by kneeling for the national anthem before their game against the Texans. However, unlike most teams, the Patriots nearly got booed off the field by their own fans.

The team's decision to protest clearly didn't sit well with many of the fans at Gillette Stadium, who showed their displeasure with the Patriots by showering them with boos just before the anthem started.

WATCH: Patriots fans boo their team during anthem protest in wake of Trump's comments. More from @arniestapleton: https://t.co/5dfjstwRJs pic.twitter.com/kvLmSzG28w — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) September 24, 2017

Although many Patriots players stood for the anthem, including Tom Brady, more than a dozen players on the team took a knee.

For the most part, Patriots players haven't been protesting during the anthem over the past year, but all of that changed on Friday after Donald Trump made his controversial comments calling for NFL owners to cut any player who kneels for the national anthem.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a friend of Trump's, but even he thought Trump went too far with his comments, which included referring to players who protest as "sons of bitches."

"I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday," Kraft said in a statement on Sunday. "I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger."

Although Brady didn't kneel for the anthem, he did say after the game that he has a lot of love for players who did.

"I've got a lot of love for my teammates," Brady said, when asked his thoughts on the booing at Gillette. "I mean, we go through a lot together. There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears. I don't think it's easy to play this sport. I mean, there's a lot of guys that sacrifice a lot. I think you have a lot of respect for the guys who play, not only your own teammates but guys you play against. I mean, without them, it's not a great game. So, it's like I said. I believe in all of us coming together."

During a radio interview with WEEI in Boston on Monday, Brady added that he felt that Trump's comments were "divisive."

"I thought it was just divisive," Brady told WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan." "Like I said, I just want to support my teammates."

The downside of all this for the NFL is that the league is in a no-win situation.

As the boos at Gillette Stadium proved, it doesn't matter if you have five Super Bowl wins, fans are still going to show their unhappiness if they don't agree with your politics and right now, the country's politics are completely divided. That's going to lead to more protests by NFL players, more comments from Trump, and likely, more boos from fans. Those likely won't come to an end unless the league decides to have every team do what the Seahawks, Titans and Steelers did on Sunday: Stay in the locker room for the national anthem.

For the most part, staying in the locker room during the national anthem is what teams did until 2009.

