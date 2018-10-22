NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 7: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Thirteen games are in the books for Week 7, and we're down to one final opportunity for NFL DFS players to cash in with Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET between the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams have struggled early this season and are dealing with significant injuries, so NFL DFS players have a lot to consider before locking in lineups. Before entering a big-time NFL DFS tournament like the $700,000 Monday Night Special on FanDuel or the $1M Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings, be sure to check out the top Falcons vs. Giants NFL DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And on Sunday, McClure was all over Ravens receiver John Brown, who went off for seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown, returning just under 30 points on DraftKings and 5x value for owners. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate featuring Giants-Falcons, we can tell you McClure is banking on Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

The rookie out of Penn State has lived up to the hype, and he's coming off his best performance of the season last Thursday when he went off for 130 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with 99 yards of receiving.

The Falcons have given up the third most Fantasy points to running backs this season and have been particularly vulnerable against receiving backs like Barkley. They've already given up four catches for 75 yards to James Conner, 15 for 124 to Alvin Kamara, and 14 for 102 to Christian McCaffrey, so look for Barkley to do plenty of damage out of the backfield on Monday Night Football.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Falcons running back Ito Smith. He is outside the top 10 in pricing on DraftKings and FanDuel on Monday, but carries tournament-winning upside because of his work in the red zone as he helps fill in for the injured Devonta Freeman (groin, IR).

Even though Smith is averaging just seven carries over his last three outings, he's scored in all three of those games. The Giants are 26th in scoring defense and 24th against the run, so look for plenty of opportunities for Smith to extend his scoring streak on Monday Night Football.

