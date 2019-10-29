NFL Trade Deadline: Rams reportedly trading Aqib Talib and draft compensation to Miami for a future pick
Los Angeles finds a taker for their expensive veteran after all
The Los Angeles Rams are trading veteran cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a future draft choice according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Talib was added to the Injured Reserve on Oct. 14 with a rib injury so his season is essentially over anyway. The 33 year old is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season but Miami is on the hook for the $4.2 million -- according to Spotrac -- owed to Talib for the rest of the 2019 season. The decision to free up salary cap space allows Los Angeles to potentially lock up newly-acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a long-term contract.
The Dolphins are likely giving up a conditional seventh round choice or some menial compensation to complete this deal. They are acquiring an expiring contract in exchange for a draft choice essentially. The Cleveland Browns did something similar a few years ago when they acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler and a second round pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for a lesser pick.
Talib was the No. 20 overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Kansas product spent a large portion of five seasons there before playing his most recent eight seasons with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles. In his second season with the Rams, Talib recorded 14 tackles and two pass deflections.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection and one time Super Bowl champion has accumulated six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 35 interceptions and ten touchdowns over the course of his career.
Darius Slay of the Lions, Janoris Jenkins of the Giants, Josh Norman of the Redskins and Chris Harris of the Broncos are four other cornerbacks that have been mentioned in potential trade talks. Marcus Peters, Gareon Conley and Jalen Ramsey have already found new teams in the process.
The 2019 NFL Trade Deadline arrives Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. Follow all of the latest trades and trade rumors on CBS Sports!
