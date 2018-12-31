NFL Wild Card odds, lines, schedule: Cowboys, Ravens, Texans all open as short home favorites

With the Colts pulling away from the Titans in the fourth quarter and punching their postseason ticket, we now know the entire playoff field and the slate for Wild-Card Weekend. And when the Westgate SuperBook released their opening lines for the opening round of the playoffs, one thing stood out: we should expect plenty of close games and the potential for drama on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a quick look at the opening lines for Wild Card Weekend:

Colts at Texans (-2.5)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET

With home field typically accounting for three points, this is the sportsbook telling us to expect people to be on the Colts in this game, as if they expected heavy Texans money they would have opened it at Texans -3. And it's hard not to like the Colts after they went into Houston and won in early December, part of a 9-1 run to close out the season.

Seahawks at Cowboys (-2.5)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Again, the sportsbook is expecting the sharp money to be on the Cowboys, who eschewed a chance to rest most of their starters in Week 17 with nothing on the line. The Seahawks beat the Cowboys 24-13 in Week 3 but that game was in Seattle, where even the best teams sometimes have trouble playing.

Chargers at Ravens (-2.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Despite the Ravens going in to L.A. and beating the Chargers 22-10 on the road in Week 16, the books aren't willing to give the Ravens the full three points in this matchup. One potential reason? The Ravens will be starting a rookie with less than a season of experience in Lamar Jackson, while the Chargers will lean on the battle-tested veteran Philip Rivers.

Eagles at Bears (NL)

Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET

Nick Foles had to come out of the Eagles' huge victory due to injury, leaving Nate Sudfeld to take it the rest of the way. After the game, Foles said he was dealing with soreness in his ribs, and while a report on Sunday indicated the Eagles think he's OK, the books will want to be sure before hanging a line. A line of Bears -5.5 could be found at some online books, and I'd expect that line reflects Foles playing. If he's out, the Bears would likely be laying double digits.