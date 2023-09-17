CINCINNATI -- Odell Beckham Jr. left the Ravens' Week 2 matchup against the Bengals early in the first half due to an ankle injury. He caught three of four targets for 29 yards before being ruled out early in the second half. After the game -- a 27-24 win -- head coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't consider Beckham's injury serious, via NFL Media.

Beckham has been dealing with the injury for some time. He was added to the Ravens' injury report three days before Baltimore's season-opener against the Houston Texans. Beckham managed to play and caught two passes for 37 yards in Baltimore's 25-9 win.

The 30-year-old Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in April. He missed the entire 2022 season as he was recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. Beckham had already caught two passes for 52 yards and a score prior to leaving in the second quarter in Week 2.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants, Beckham posted a 1,000-yard season with the Browns in 2019 before an injury prematurely ended his 2020 season after seven games. Beckham was traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles in 2021 and helped the Rams win the franchise's first Super Bowl as a Los Angeles-based team.

In Baltimore, Beckham is part of a receiving corps that includes first-round pick Zay Flowers, 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman and former Eagles first-round pick Nelson Agholor.