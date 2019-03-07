Raiders reportedly discussed Antonio Brown but hesitancy could lead to other options at WR

Here's what we know: Antonio Brown isn't long for the Steelers. Beyond that, much is left to be decided. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has said that the Steelers are expecting first-round value for Brown, who will be 31 this offseason, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday.

The Raiders have been mentioned as a likely landing spot, partly because they have three first-round picks but also because they're in desperate need of a downfield playmaker. Oh, and coach Jon Gruden appears to be really fond of Brown, who remains one of the best players in the league.

"He can run every route you dream up," Gruden said of Brown back on Dec. 5. "I say that about other receivers, but he can run double move. He can run by you. He can run crossing routes. He's very good after the catch. What's the greatest thing about this man, I've told all of our receivers, if you get a chance to watch him practice, you'll see what unlocks the greatness in him.

"He's the hardest-working man, I think, in football," Gruden continued. "Hardest-working player I've ever seen practice. I've seen Jerry Rice. I've seen a lot of good ones. But I put Antonio Brown at the top. If there are any young wideouts out there, I'd go watch him practice. You figure out yourself why he's such a good player."

That is high praise, especially for a coach who had no real deep threat last season after shipping Amari Cooper to the Cowboys. But it's not all unicorns and rainbows; even the Raiders reportedly have some concerns about bringing Brown to Oakland.

Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken writes:

The Raiders have discussed him at length internally and are widely referenced among his most interested suitors, but they also aren't sprinting to the dance floor. Like other teams, there is hesitancy within the organization that could lead it to prioritize other avenues when addressing the position.

There's also this: The Raiders got burned on the Martavis Bryant deal. They gave up a third-round pick last April to get the explosive wide receiver from Pittsburgh. Bryant was released before the 2018 season, re-signed 10 days later, and appeared in eight games with 19 catches, 266 yards and no touchdowns. By December, the league suspended him indefinitely.

Gehlken reports that the Raiders are expected to be interested in soon-to-be free agent Tyrell Williams, which could complicate any deal involving Brown, who has hinted that he'll want a new contract wherever he lands. Meanwhile, in our latest mock draft we have the Raiders taking two premier edge rushers and one of the fastest wide receivers in the draft.