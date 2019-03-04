2019 NFL Mock Draft: Kyler Murray goes No. 1, Bills land D.K. Metcalf, Raiders get two top pass rushers

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray won the combine simply by showing up and measuring over 5-foot-10 and weighing 207 pounds. He didn't take part in the drills with the rest of the passers but one of the biggest storylines coming out of Indianapolis is that Murray could end up being the first player taken -- even though the Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen 10th overall less than a year ago.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa went through all the drills at the combine and his 4.79 40-yard time was better than his brother's from three years ago. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to Indy and dominated here too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Gruden needs an edge rusher to replace Khalil Mack, whom they traded before last season, and Bruce Irvin, whom they cut midway through the '18 campaign. Allen also had a stellar combine (4.64 40) and his production at Kentucky makes him one of the most explosive edge rushers in this class.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Bruce Arians would love to give Jameis Winston another downfield threat but he'll need to protect his quarterback first. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Giants might be bringing Eli Manning back for one more season but they need a contingency plan. Haskins, a traditional pocket passer, is it. He has a strong arm, and is coming of a 2018 campaign in which he completed 70 percent of his throws and tossed 50 touchdowns.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Jaguars pass on a quarterback after reportedly signing Nick Foles. The hope is that the defense will return to its 2017 form and that the offense will benefit from Foles and the best tight end in this class, Hockenson.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and the Lions would gladly welcome that production.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf owned the combine -- he put up 225 pounds 27 times, he ran a 4.33 40 and he cemented his place as the No. 1 wide receiver. The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen desperately need a deep threat and Metcalf checks all those boxes and then some.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

John Elway has reportedly been smitten with Lock since the fall. After back-to-back losing seasons, Elway hopes he's finally found his long-term franchise quarterback.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

It's hard to pass on Devin White here after his lights-out combine performance but Dillard improved his stock this week too. Plus, the Bengals need to shore up the offensive line if Andy Dalton's going to have a chance to succeed in new coach Zac Taylor's offense.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Gary busted out a 4.58 40 on Sunday, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Gary played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.

Devin White, LB, LSU

The Dolphins need a quarterback in the worst way but they won't reach for one. In the meantime, they're going to add playmakers to the other side of the ball, starting with Devin White and his 4.42 40 time. He's the prototypical new-age inside linebacker in the Roquan Smith and Rashaan Evans mold.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Grady Jarrett was a beast last season and even if he's re-signed he could use some help on the defensive interior. Wilkins returned for his senior season and put up the best numbers of his career. He can rush the passer and play the run and that versatility will complement Jarrett.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Like the Dolphins, the Redskins need a quarterback, especially if Alex Smith can't play in 2019. But instead of targeting one here they draft burner Marquise Brown, who reminds us of Tyreek Hill and Emmanuel Sanders. Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot but he's expected to be ready later this summer.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

This is how stacked this defensive class is: Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine -- the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown -- is still on the board here. The Panthers need edge rushers and they get a great one.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver is a top-5 talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault, but other players have flashed in the meantime and the Browns land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

Bradbury is another player who had a great week in Indy. He ran a 4.93 40 -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class. The Vikings need to do a much better job protecting Kirk Cousins and that starts with Bradbury.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused to putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft. The Titans could bolster a secondary that includes Adoree Jackson, Logan Ryan and Malcolm Butler.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Steelers need help at edge rusher and cornerback but if Bush -- and his 4.44 40 -- is still on the board, they have to take him. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Seahawks, who won't have Earl Thomas.

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Ford had a breakout season at right tackle for the Sooners after excelling at right guard. In Baltimore he would immediately help in the run game, which will be a featured part of the Lamar Jackson offense for the foreseeable future.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Texans have to protect Deshaun Watson but they also have the opportunity to get our favorite cornerback in this class. Murphy may be undersized but he is a tenacious defender that would immediately upgrade Houston's secondary.

From Chicago Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

What would be more Oakland than drafting not one but two edge defenders. If quarterbacks are the most important position, pass rushers are No. 2. And the Raiders could instantly transform their defense with Ferrell and Josh Allen, their No. 4 pick.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Same as last week. Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles' contracts expired after the 2018 season and Jacobs is the best runner in the country. He runs angry, is smooth catching passes out of the backfield, and would give Carson Wentz another weapon.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.

From Dallas Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine, and while not many of those routes were deep ones, he's crafty underneath and would fit nicely into Jon Gruden's offense.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

If feels like Philip Rivers could play another 10 years but he'll need to be protected. Wiliams is a top-10 talent but because of how things shook out above, he slips to the bottom of the first round. Williams and Rivers could anchor the offense for the next decade.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.

From New Orleans Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Same as last week. Jimmy Graham isn't the player he once was and if the Packers are going to be the dynamic offensive team we're used to seeing, giving Aaron Rodgers the most athletic tight end in the draft makes a lot of sense.

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Polite had a rough week at the combine, noting that several teams spent their interview session pointing out all the things they didn't like about his game. But he noted that the Rams were great, probably because they need an edge rusher. Polite had a breakout season at Florida and he's only going to get better.