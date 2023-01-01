The Baltimore Ravens have their playoff spot clinched, but still have hopes of winning the AFC North and getting a home playoff game in two weeks. Baltimore can put the pressure on the Cincinnati Bengals by winning Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and eliminating its archrival in the process. A Ravens victory ensures Baltimore will play for the AFC North title against Cincinnati in Week 18.

Pittsburgh is still alive in the AFC wild card race, yet needs plenty to happen over the final two weeks -- including winning out to even have an opportunity to snatch the final playoff berth in the conference. Pittsburgh needs to win out and the Miami Dolphins have to lose each of their final two games. The New England Patriots (who play Miami in Week 17) would then have to lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 while the New York Jets would have to lose to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 and and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans can't tie in Week 18.

Got all that? Those are the playoff scenarios for each team heading into this showdown. Here's what you need to know for what is set up to be another exciting matchup between the Steelers and Ravens.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Ravens defense making up for offense

The Ravens have allowed just 12.7 points per game and 284.4 yards per game since Week 9, which was Roquan Smith's debut with the team. While the defense has been excellent, the performance has to be great to make up for the offense. Lamar Jackson -- who is out -- has played 10 snaps since Week 13 and Baltimore has averaged just 11.5 points per game in that span (worst in NFL).

Baltimore has just three touchdowns in the last 15 quarters and has the second-worst red zone offense (39% conversion rate) since Week 4 (17 touchdowns on 44 red zone drives). Part of the offensive issues are a result of the lack of wide receivers to catch passes, as the Ravens are averaging 94.9 yards per game from that group -- last in the NFL.

Tyler Huntley has completed 34 of 59 passes (57.6%) of his passes in his three starts, with one touchdown and one interception for a 72.8 rating. The Ravens are averaging just 12 points per game in his starts, going 2-1 in the stretch.

Kenny Pickett turnovers

While the overall numbers aren't impressive, Pickett has improved in one significant area. The rookie quarterback hasn't turned the football over in his last seven games -- having just one giveaway in the stretch. Pickett had nine turnovers in his first five starts, including eight interceptions. He has just one interception since the bye week (Week 9).

Pickett has completed 62.5% of his passes for 1,079 yards with three touchdowns to just one interception since the Steelers' bye week, compiling an 84.4 passer rating (seven games). The Steelers turnover margin as a whole have improved, having a plus-six (+6) margin in that stretch (Pittsburgh has gone 5-2).

The Pickett giveaways have decreased, which has helped the Steelers win games as head coach Mike Tomlin is two wins away from avoiding a losing season for the first time in his career.

Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 16