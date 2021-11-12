We're into Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, and injuries are once again a factor in several key games this coming weekend. Quarterbacks for several teams have their statuses up in the air as of Friday afternoon, and other key players on both sides of the ball do as well.

As teams turn in their final injury reports of the week, let this be your hub for knowing who is in, who is out, and whose status may still be up in their leading up to kickoff. Below, you'll find every injury report and analysis of what it all means for Week 10.

Bills : LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) OUT; RB Zach Moss (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

: LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) OUT; RB Zach Moss (concussion) QUESTIONABLE Jets: QB Zach Wilson (knee), T Chuma Edoga (knee) DOUBTFUL; RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), DL Shaq Lawson (hamstring), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) QUESTIONABLE

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said cornerback Taron Johnson has cleared concussion protocol, so he'll play Sunday. Moss will have to clear concussion protocol by Saturday in order to play Sunday, or Devin Singletary will get the majority of the carries and be the featured back. McDermott also said that right tackle Spencer Brown and tight end Dawson Knox are "trending in the right direction."

All the players listed as questionable for the Jets were full participants in Friday's practice, so their status for Sunday is looking good. Robert Saleh said he expects all four to play. Coleman hasn't played since Week 6, while Davis hasn't played since Week 8.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) at Washington Football Team

Buccaneers : WR Antonio Brown (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) OUT; CB Dee Delaney (ankle), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand), WR Chris Godwin (foot) QUESTIONABLE

: WR Antonio Brown (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) OUT; CB Dee Delaney (ankle), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand), WR Chris Godwin (foot) QUESTIONABLE Football Team: WR Curtis Samuel (groin), CB Benjamin St.-Juste (illness), DE Montez Sweat (jaw) OUT; WR Dyami Brown (knee), T Sam Cosmi (ankle), TE Sammis Reyes (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Godwin will be a game-time decision, per Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Jason Pierre-Paul didn't practice all week, so the Buccaneers will give him two more days to heal up following the bye week.

All the questionable players for Washington were limited in practice Friday, so their status will come down to Sunday. Samuel and Sweat did not practice all week for the Football Team. Antonio Gibson (hip) was limited all week, but was not given an injury designation.

Jaguars : RB James Robinson (heel) QUESTIONABLE

: RB James Robinson (heel) QUESTIONABLE Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) OUT; DT DeForest Buckner (back) QUESTIONABLE

Robinson missed last week's victory over the Bills due to the same injury. He was replaced in the lineup by Carlos Hyde, and that would presumably be the case if he were to sit out again.

Buckner didn't practice Friday after being limited Thursday, putting his status up in the air. Colts head coach Frank Reich is optimistic he'll play against Jacksonville, saying his back "locked up" on him during Thursday's practice. T.Y. Hilton is back after clearing concussion protocol and is set to play in his third game of the season.

Lions : K Austin Seibert (right hip), RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) OUT; T Taylor Decker (finger), OLB Austin Bryant (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

: K Austin Seibert (right hip), RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) OUT; T Taylor Decker (finger), OLB Austin Bryant (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Steelers: WR Chase Claypool (toe) OUT

A bye week wasn't enough to get Williams healthy, so the Lions will use D'Andre Swift for the majority of the snaps against Pittsburgh. Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike will split duties as the No. 2 back, as Jefferson scored a touchdown in Week 8 against the Eagles. Ryan Santoso will kick for Detroit this week.

The Steelers are relatively healthy heading into this one, with the exception of Claypool -- who injured his toe Monday night against the Bears. With Claypool out, James Washington will get more snaps at wide receiver. Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral and right shoulder) was a full go at practice on Friday and Najee Harris (foot) also was a full participant. Both will play Sunday.

Falcons : DB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) OUT; LB Stephen Means (knee), TE Lee Smith (back), DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion) DOUBTFUL; DL John Cominsky (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

: DB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) OUT; LB Stephen Means (knee), TE Lee Smith (back), DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion) DOUBTFUL; DL John Cominsky (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: T Tyron Smith (ankle) OUT; WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), QB Will Grier (knee) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons will once again be without wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is taking a leave of absence to address his mental health.

Dallas will not have Randy Gregory (calf) or Demarcus Lawrence, who are now both on injured reserve after Gregory suffered an injury during practice earlier this week. Expect rookie Micah Parsons to shift back to the edge in Gregory's absence. The Cowboys are expected activate Michael Gallup from injured reserve, as he'll play for the first time since the season opener. Terence Steele is expected to start at left tackle for Smith.

Browns :

: Patriots:

Saints :

: Titans:

Minnesota will be without at least two valuable defensive pieces, while a third is listed as questionable. Against a Chargers offense that appeared to get back on track last week, that's not a great situation to be in.

We don't yet know whether or not Cam Newton will suit up for the Panthers, but with Burns being upgraded to a full participant in practice on Friday, it seems like things are looking up for him.

The Cardinals have already announced that Kyler Murray (ankle) will be a game-time decision, though they have yet to release their final injury report.

Eagles :

: Broncos:

Seahawks :

: Packers:

Chiefs :

: Raiders:

Rams:



49ers:

