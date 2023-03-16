Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I have some good news and some bad news to start the day. The good news is that we won't have to hear any more this year about whether Aaron Rodgers is going to retire, because as we all found out yesterday, not only does he want to play in 2023, but he wants to play for the Jets.

The bad news is that although the Aaron Rodgers drama is now over, it's not actually over, because he still doesn't play for the Jets. The Packers and Jets still have yet to work out a trade for Rodgers, and today, we're going to take a look at why the two sides haven't been able to reach a deal yet. We'll also have some winners and losers from free agency and we'll take a look at the 10 best names remaining on the market.

1. Today's show: Reacting to the latest free agency moves

With NFL free agency officially kicking off at 4 p.m. ET yesterday, I'm guessing you can figure out what we talked about for today's episode of the Pick Six Podcast, yup, free agency. Will Brinson got together with Katie Mox and Tyler Sullivan and they spent 60 STRAIGHT minutes talking about the opening day of free agency.

Their original plan was to talk about every free agent signing possible, but they quickly realized that would take roughly 27 hours and no one has 27 hours to listen to a podcast, so they ended up focusing on the biggest moves of the day.

One of those moves was JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the Patriots. Sullivan lives in the Boston area and has his fingers on the pulse of the Patriots, and let's just say that he hasn't been very impressed with what New England has done so far in free agency. According to Sullivan, signing JuJu isn't enough to fix all the offensive problems that the Patriots have.

"I'm a little nervous that this is it for New England, and if this is it, I don't feel like they've really done anything to vastly improve this offense," Sullivan said.

Another big signing was the Buccaneers' addition of Baker Mayfield. He'll have to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting QB spot, but if he wins it, Brinson thinks the Buccaneers might be better than most people think.

"You look around the division with Andy Dalton in Carolina, Derek Carr in New Orleans and Desmond Ridder in Atlanta, it's possible that Baker could compete in the division," Brinson said.

If you want to listen to the full hour of free agency talk, you can do that by clicking here. You can also watch today's show on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Why the Aaron Rodgers trade hasn't happened yet

With Aaron Rodgers confirming on Wednesday that he wants to play for the Jets in 2023, you might be wondering why a trade hasn't happened yet, and apparently, you can blame Green Bay for that.

During his interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers shed some light on why the trade hasn't happened, so let's take a look at what's causing the delay.

Rodgers blames the Packers. For most of the past week, the assumption around the NFL was that Rodgers was holding up the trade process, but as it turns out, it's actually Green Bay. Apparently, the Packers have a sky-high asking price that the Jets aren't willing to pay. "I haven't been holding anything up at this point," Rodgers said. "It's been the compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels in."

For most of the past week, the assumption around the NFL was that Rodgers was holding up the trade process, but as it turns out, it's actually Green Bay. Apparently, the Packers have a sky-high asking price that the Jets aren't willing to pay. "I haven't been holding anything up at this point," Rodgers said. "It's been the compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels in." Packers aren't going to give Rodgers away for free. During a Wednesday morning appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," Adam Schefter had this to say about what the Packers might be looking for in a potential trade: "My understanding is that within the Packers organization, they feel that he is worth a package that is similar to the one that the Rams once got for Matthew Stafford, which is multiple [first-round picks]," Schefter said. Although the Packers "feel" Rodgers is worth two first-round picks, they're likely not going to get that, but that could be where they started off negotiations with the Jets.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," Adam Schefter had this to say about what the Packers might be looking for in a potential trade: "My understanding is that within the Packers organization, they feel that he is worth a package that is similar to the one that the Rams once got for Matthew Stafford, which is multiple [first-round picks]," Schefter said. Although the Packers "feel" Rodgers is worth two first-round picks, they're likely not going to get that, but that could be where they started off negotiations with the Jets. What the Packers asking price seems to be. According to NFL.com, the Packers aren't looking for multiple first-round picks, but it does sound like they're hoping to get at least one first-rounder in return. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi said last week that Green Bay's asking price was two draft picks with at least one of them being a first-rounder and at this point, it wouldn't be surprising to find out that that's the asking price.

According to NFL.com, the Packers aren't looking for multiple first-round picks, but it does sound like they're hoping to get at least one first-rounder in return. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi said last week that Green Bay's asking price was two draft picks with at least one of them being a first-rounder and at this point, it wouldn't be surprising to find out that that's the asking price. Why the Jets might not be willing to give up a first-rounder. If you're the Jets, the problem with giving up that much compensation is that they have no idea how much longer Rodgers will be playing. If he goes to New York and retires after one season, then the Jets will feel fleeced if they give up a first-rounder.

If you're the Jets, the problem with giving up that much compensation is that they have no idea how much longer Rodgers will be playing. If he goes to New York and retires after one season, then the Jets will feel fleeced if they give up a first-rounder. Why the Packers have all the leverage. The Packers know that the Jets need Rodgers, so they can basically tell New York, "Pay our asking price or we're not going to trade him." Yes, the Packers will eventually trade Rodgers no matter what, but they could milk this thing out past the draft if they wanted. The Packers are in no hurry to trade Rodgers and from a salary cap standpoint, it would actually be beneficial to Green Bay to trade Rodgers AFTER June 1. When the Packers trade Rodgers, they're going to take a $40.3 million dead cap hit, but if the trade comes after June 1, then that hit will be split over two seasons with $15.8 million coming in 2023 and $24.5 million in 2024 (Numbers via OvertheCap). Essentially, this means the Packers have almost all the leverage here. Doing a trade now doesn't benefit them financially, so they'd want to make up for that with draft compensation.

Basically, it's hard to put a timeline on when this trade will actually happen because the Packers and Jets clearly still have some serious negotiating to do.

3. Winners and losers after Day 3 of free agency

As everyone knows, the entire point of free agency for each NFL team is to try and impress Jordan Dajani, who is one of the writers in charge of deciding winners and losers each day.

Here are three of Jordan's winners and three of his losers after Day 3 of free agency:

Winners

Jets: "For the first time in a long time, the Jets appear to have some consistency at the quarterback position. Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, made it clear on Wednesday that he wants to play for the Jets in 2023."

"For the first time in a long time, the Jets appear to have some consistency at the quarterback position. Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, made it clear on Wednesday that he wants to play for the Jets in 2023." Packers: "How could the Packers be winners for losing a franchise legend? Well, it's because that's what they wanted to happen. They get to move on from Aaron Rodgers and turn the team over to Jordan Love."

"How could the Packers be winners for losing a franchise legend? Well, it's because that's what they wanted to happen. They get to move on from Aaron Rodgers and turn the team over to Jordan Love." Bengals: "The Bengals upgraded on the offensive line by getting Orlando Brown. Not only did the Chiefs not want to pay their perennial Pro Bowl left tackle, but they insulted him by paying a RIGHT tackle to take his place. That clearly upset Brown, who agreed to a four-year, $64.09 million

Losers

Sam Howell: "When the Commanders were interviewing candidates for their open offensive coordinator position earlier this offseason, they were saying Sam Howell was QB1, but now, he's going to have some competition after Washington signed Jacoby Brissett."

"When the Commanders were interviewing candidates for their open offensive coordinator position earlier this offseason, they were saying Sam Howell was QB1, but now, he's going to have some competition after Washington signed Jacoby Brissett." Ezekiel Elliott: "It's the end of an era. Ezekiel Elliott has been released. This was actually a bit of a surprising move. I know that sounds crazy, but Elliott was reportedly open to taking a pay cut, and Jerry Jones said less than TWO WEEKS ago he wants Zeke on the roster, and believed the team could find a way financially to keep both Elliott and Tony Pollard in 2023. That did not happen."

"It's the end of an era. Ezekiel Elliott has been released. This was actually a bit of a surprising move. I know that sounds crazy, but Elliott was reportedly open to taking a pay cut, and Jerry Jones said less than TWO WEEKS ago he wants Zeke on the roster, and believed the team could find a way financially to keep both Elliott and Tony Pollard in 2023. That did not happen." Ravens: "According to ESPN.com, Baltimore was looking into

For a more in-depth explanation on each of those choices, be sure to check out Jordan's full story by clicking here.

4. NFL free agency: Here are the biggest moves over the past 24 hours

During free agency, it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happens, but the good news for you is that you don't have to because CBS pays me to do it for you. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the biggest moves that have gone down around the league over the past 24 hours.

If you're looking for more signings, we're keeping tabs of every deal that's going down in free agency and you can check that out by clicking here.

5. Top 10 free agents left on the market

We're less than 24 hours into the "official" start of free agency, and we've already seen 19 of the top 20 available players get signed. If you're sad because your team seems to have forgotten that free agency is happening and hasn't signed anyone yet, I have some good news for you: There are plenty of good players still available.

The biggest prize left on the market is definitely Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who will be an instant upgrade in the secondary for pretty much any team in the NFL. With that in mind, let's check out the 10 highest-ranked players from Prisco's top 100 list who are still available (they're listed with the team they played for last season):

1. S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Eagles)

2. OG Isaac Seumalo (Eagles)

3. DE Jadeveon Clowney (Browns)

4. TE Dalton Schultz (Cowboys)

5. CB Rock Ya-Sin (Raiders)

6. DE Yannick Ngakoue (Colts)

7. OG Dalton Risner (Broncos)

8. WR D.J. Chark (Lions)

9. DL Chris Wormley (Steelers)

10. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (N/A)

Note: We did not include tagged players on this list even though they are free to speak with other teams.

Day 2 of the new league year will be rolling along today and since it won't be easy to keep track of every signing, here's another reminder that we've put together a free agent tracker so that you can stay up to date on what has happened so far. If you'd like to check out the tracker, just click here. We also have a live blog that will cover signings AND trades as they happen and you can check that out by clicking here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes' contract

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.