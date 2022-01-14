Happy Friday hockey fans, it's definitely been fun to have the sport back in full swing and we're seeing fewer and fewer postponements after the league's short pause.

On Thursday, the league announced the four divisional rosters for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, which is slated to take place on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. As part of the NHL All-Star Fan Vote, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin, and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid will serve as the captain for each of the four divisions.

As is always the case with All-Star Games, there are usually a few noteworthy snubs and this season's rosters are no exception. The biggest one for me has to be Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand. We're talking about a player that ranks seventh in the league in points. Marchand is currently on pace for a 114-point season, which would shatter his career-high. Simply put, there's no way that Marchand shouldn't be taking his talents to Las Vegas next month with the way he's played this season.

Anyway, there's only three games on the NHL slate on Friday, but I've got two plays that should be profitable for us!

🏒 Ducks vs. Wild, 8 p.m. | TV: NHL.tv

Latest Odds: Minnesota Wild -175 Bet Now

The Pick: Wild (-160): Since dropping the Winter Classic to the Blues, the Wild got back on track in a big way. Minnesota has recorded strong wins over the Bruins and Capitals over its last two games. Goaltender Cam Talbot has been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury during the Winter Classic. With Talbot on the shelf, backup netminder Kaapo Kahkonen has thrived in his absence and has only allowed two goals in each of the two games that he's started. On the offensive end, the Wild average 3.6 goals-per-game, which is the third-best in the NHL. Minnesota should have no problem taking this game.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have dropped five of their last seven games and have scored just 14 goals during that stretch. In addition, starting goaltender John Gibson, who was named to the All-Star Game on Thursday, will get the night off and Anthony Stolarz will draw the start. Stolarz has been solid with a 2.29 goals-against-average on the season, but he's surrendered six goals over his last two starts. I expect the Wild to be able to make life difficult for him in this one.

Key Trend: The Wild are 35-16 in their last 51 home games

🏒 Stars vs. Panthers, 7 p.m. | TV: NHL Network

Latest Odds: Under 6.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Under 6.5 goals (-115): The Panthers are one of the most dominant offenses in all of the NHL. Still, I have no problem going with the under in this matchup. Sure, the Panthers averaged 3.9 goals-per-game and have playmakers up and down their roster. However, the Stars rank 19th with just 2.9 goals per contest and are coming off of a five-goal output against the Kraken earlier this week. I just don't see the Stars being able to keep up that kind of pace even with veteran forward Joe Pavelski playing out of his mind right now.

The Panthers have been on fire winning six of their last seven games. They should have no problem winning this game, but the juice on the moneyline is a little high at -210. I expect Florida to be able to win, but Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger has been extremely impressive as of late. Oettinger has a 2.01 goals-against-average over his last two starts and I wouldn't be surprised if he holds the Panthers to two or three goals in this one. A 3-1 final wouldn't surprise me in the slightest.

Key Trend: The under is 4-0 in the Stars' last four road games