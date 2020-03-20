2019-20 AP All-America team: Dayton's Obi Toppin highlights college basketball's biggest stars

Obi Toppin continues to rake in the accolades after leading Dayton to a 29-2 record and No. 3 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll. On Friday, the Associated Press announced that Toppin was unanimously voted a first-team All-American with each of the AP's 65 voters selecting Toppin for the honor. Iowa center Luka Garza received 63 first-team votes. Markus Howard (43), Myles Powell (37) and Payton Pritchard (37) rounded out the first team.

Toppin averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game on 63.3 percent shooting as a sophomore. The Flyers were positioned to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the event's cancellation. Toppin was also named the CBS Sports National Player of the Year.

Four of the AP's five first-team selections mirrored the CBS Sports All-American team announced earlier this week. CBS Sports voters named Kansas center Udoka Azubuike a first-team All-American and Powell a second-team member.

Check out the full 2019-20 college basketball AP All-American team below:

First team

Obi Toppin, sophomore, Dayton

Luka Garza, junior, Iowa

Markus Howard, senior, Marquette

Myles Powell, senior, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, senior, Oregon

Second team

Devon Dotson, sophomore, Kansas

Udoka Azubuike, senior, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, junior, San Diego State

Cassius Winston, senior, Michigan State

Vernon Carey Jr., freshman, Duke

Third team

Filip Petrusev, sophomore, Gonzaga

Jordan Nwora, junior, Louisville

Jared Butler, sophomore, Baylor

Tre Jones, sophomore, Duke

Jalen Smith, sophomore, Maryland