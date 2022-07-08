Dabo Swinney (3 overall): He may be the only active coach not named Nick Saban to have multiple national championships, but the "down year" of 10-3 did result in Swinney giving up the No. 2 spot in our full Power Five rankings. As far as the ACC goes, there's no argument for No. 1, so Swinney maintains his spot at the top of these breakout rankings while a reshuffled staff looks to reclaim the Tigers' spot at the top of the ACC standings. Last year: 1 in the ACC

Dave Clawson (17 overall): An ACC Atlantic Division title, the school's first 11-win season since 2006 and ACC Coach of the Year honors were the culmination of years of program-building in Winston-Salem. Now, heading into Year 9 with the Demon Deacons, Clawson is undoubtedly one of the top coaches in the sport, and when you factor in the unique aspects of reaching this level of success at a place like Wake Forest, it's even more impressive. Last year: 4 in the ACC

Mario Cristobal (19 overall): The full Power Five coach ranking for Cristobal didn't change much after Oregon's 10-3 record and top-25 finish in 2021, but his arrival in the ACC and the shakeup with so many coaching changes quickly puts him among the top coaches in the league. Thanks to a roster that includes several promising young stars and key transfer additions, the expectations are that Miami will hit the ground running with Cristobal. He could see his national ranking, as well as his conference ranking, improve quickly. Last year: N/A in the the ACC

Mack Brown (20 overall): The 2021 season was undoubtedly disappointing for the Tar Heels, and Brown's coach ranking status suffered as a result. He dropped eight spots in the national rankings, but just two among ACC coaches after North Carolina started the season as a top-10 team in the preseason poll and proceeded to lose three games to unranked teams before mid-October. Still, Brown's a Hall of Famer with a national championship to his name, and he did have the Tar Heels in the Orange Bowl just two years ago. Last year: 2 in the ACC

Dave Doeren (25 overall): The Wolfpack beat Clemson for the first time since 2011 and came a canceled bowl game away from winning 10 games for the first time since 2002. But the success of 2021 was not a flash of right place, right time, but rather the culmination of how Doeren has built this program. NC State has a reputation for strong player development and a couple of key recruiting classes have all hit in a way that not only powered last season's success but have the Wolfpack in position for another memorable year in 2022. Last year: 8 in the ACC

Pat Narduzzi (27 overall): There was some surprise on my part when I didn't see much of an adjustment for Narduzzi following the program's firs ACC championship and first conference championship since winning a share of the Big East in 2010. Narduzzi has finished with a losing record in conference play just once across seven seasons -- a 5-7 (3-5 ACC) finish in 2017. Every other year has included a bowl game or bowl eligibility, and now he's got a conference title and two division crowns to his name. Last year: 6 in the ACC

Jeff Hafley (34 overall): If you want to get a sense for the growing momentum behind Hafley's trajectory -- at least in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports voting body -- then just look at how he's moved in the coach rankings. Hafley started at No. 14 as a first-year coach fresh off his hire from being Ohio State's defensive coordinator. He then moved up to No. 9 after an impressive debut that included wins against Pitt and Louisville, as well as a strong challenge to Clemson on the road. Then, even with notable injury issues, the Eagles picked up enough November wins to reach bowl eligibility in Hafley's second year to boost him up to No. 34 in the national rankings. Last year: 9 in the ACC

Scott Satterfield (43 overall): There's some major ping-pong action for Satterfield after finishing No. 6 among ACC coaches in 2020, then falling to No. 11 in 2021 and now settling somewhere in between at No. 8. That's what you're going to get when the Cardinals exceed expectations in Year 1, fall way short of those raised expectations in Year 2 and then grind their way to a bowl in Year 3. Last year: 11 in the ACC

Mike Norvell (47 overall): Few coaches in the ACC are under more scrutiny to succeed than Norvell, who could definitely see this ranking get adjusted before next offseason with even a successful showing on the home schedule. Key toss-up games like Boston College and Wake Forest are in Tallahassee, and the season finishes with both reigning Sun Belt champion Louisiana and rival Florida coming to Doak Campbell Stadium. Last year: 10 in the ACC

Dino Babers (56 overall): On paper, the jump from No. 14 to No. 10 is significant, but some of that is due to the coaching turnover. Babers has delivered one excellent 10-win campaign in his six years as coach of the Orange, but every other season has ended without a bowl appearance. This isn't a program that's lost, but it needs to flip some of the close losses -- Syracuse lost to Clemson, Wake Forest and Florida State by a combined nine points in 2021 -- into close wins to turn the tide. Last year: 14 in the ACC

Geoff Collins (58 overall): Three straight three-win seasons prompted Collins to shuffle his staff, and that group worked the transfer portal hard to bring some potentially job-saving additions to the Yellow Jackets' roster. Georgia Tech annually has one of the toughest schedules in the country, so it's tough to set a realistic bar for success, but a fourth straight three-win season won't be enough to say things are moving its a positive direction. Last year: 13 in the ACC

Tony Elliott (60 overall): Of the three coordinators who got ACC head coaching jobs this past offseason, Elliott is the one who experienced the most success as a Broyles Award winner and two-time national champion as an assistant. Virginia's investment in Elliott, and in the football program he's looking to build, is notable and encouraging for where he can take the Wahoos. Our rankings have a short memory, however, and if he wants to jump ahead of other Power Five coaches, this potentially potent Virginia offense needs to have success in 2022. Last year: N/A in the ACC

Mike Elko (64 overall): The money faucet at Texas A&M helped Jimbo Fisher call on some of the top coaches in the game, and it allowed Elko to be well-compensated while coaching in one of the most competitive environments in the country. However, a majority of his career has been not in massive SEC West stadiums, but in smaller, program-building settings. The experiences at Richmond, Hofstra, Bowling Green and even Wake Forest will be as valuable as his four years at Texas A&M, as Elko looks to build upon the work that David Cutcliffe did to raise the floor and change the expectations for what Duke football can be. Last year: N/A in the ACC