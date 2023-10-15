After seven weeks of college football, résumés are solidifying and rankings in the USA Today Coaches Poll reflect the latest results. Perhaps the most surprising move involved a team that didn't even play in Week 7. Breezing through a bye week was enough for Texas to jump three spots into a tie with Alabama at No. 8 after Week 7. While both teams have a loss on the season, the Longhorns have the head-to-head victory.

Similarly, USC dropped seven spots to No. 16 in the latest coaches poll after a 48-20 loss to Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish are still two spots behind the Trojans at No. 18, representing a mere three-spot rise.

Oregon fell three spots to No. 11 after losing a 36-33 nail-biter against Washington, and Louisville slid six spots down to No. 21 after flailing in a 38-21 loss against a struggling Pittsburgh team.

There was major movement in the bottom of the poll as Air Force entered the rankings for the first time after beating Wyoming to take control of the Mountain West race. Tulane also jumped up after moving to 5-1 in the AAC after beating Memphis. Missouri was rewarded with the No. 20 spot after beating Kentucky.

Here's a full look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 7. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma (1)

T8. Texas

T8. Alabama

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Ole Miss

13. Oregon State

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. USC

17. Duke

18. Notre Dame

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Iowa

24. Tulane

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (Florida) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1