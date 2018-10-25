College football games on CBS Sports Network: FAU, Army, Cincinnati, Boise State -- watch live stream, TV channel

It's a three-day weekend at CBS Sports Network, as we're bringing you games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday -- including a Saturday triple-header. On Friday, Lane Kiffin will lead Florida Atlantic against Louisiana Tech while Wyoming squares up with Colorado State in a Mountain West match-up. On Saturday, it's yet another triple-header with Army traveling to play Eastern Michigan, Cincinnati taking on SMU and Boise State playing Air Force. However, it all begins on Thursday as Ohio plays Ball State.

Ball State vs. Ohio

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: The Bobcats are 2-1 in the MAC this year, as they host Ball State. Ball State is 2-2 in conference play so far this season. Ohio is looking to keep pace with Miami and Buffalo, whereas Ball State is looking up at Northern Illinois and Western Michigan. Ball State is coming off a 42-20 loss to Eastern Michigan, as quarterback Riley Neal had a brutal day, throwing for just 157 yards on 39 attempts. The Ball State offense has been clunky in recent weeks, so it's trying to right the ship against a hot Ohio team. Ohio is coming off a 49-14 rolling of Bowling Green, so it will try to keep that momentum going after outstanding performances from Nathan Rourke and Maleek Irons.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic

Date: Friday, Oct. 26 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: Lane Kiffin and the Owls are playing host to Louisiana Tech on Friday. The sophomore slump is real for Kiffin so far this year with FAU sitting at 1-2 in Conference USA play and 3-4 overall. It's a far cry from his 8-0 conference record last year, but he'll try to pull it together against a tough Louisiana Tech team. The Bulldogs are 3-1 in the conference and have won three of their last four since taking LSU the distance. Quarterback J'Mar Smith has been hot, while a platoon of running backs have helped Louisiana Tech. FAU is coming off a brutal loss to Marshall in which Chris Robison threw four interceptions in a poor showing. He won't have it much easier against a Louisiana Tech defense that has had some serious highs this year.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State

Date: Friday, Oct. 26 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Sonny Lubbick Field at Hughes Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: Friday night wraps up with some Mountain West football, as Wyoming travels to Colorado to take on the Rams. CSU just had its first winning streak of the season snapped by Boise State, but it still finds itself third in the Mountain Division with a 2-2 conference record. K.J. Carta-Samuels has been throwing the ball well, so he may be able to find holes in the Wyoming defense. Wyoming has dropped its past four games and is now 2-6 on the season. For Colorado State, this could be a much-needed bounce-back game from the 56-28 drubbing it took from the Broncos, but Wyoming desperately wants that first conference win.

Army vs. Eastern Michigan

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: Army is visiting Ypsilanti on Saturday to go up against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan will have to find a way to deal with the triple option as the Black Knights look to extend a three-game winning streak since taking Oklahoma to overtime. Eastern is 4-4 this season, whereas Army is sitting at 5-2 with its only two losses coming to Oklahoma and Duke. It took overtime to beat Miami last week, so we'll see how Army fares against more MAC competition. The normal Army platoon of a ball carriers did work against Miami, with Cam Thomas leading the way with 137 yards.

Cincinnati vs. SMU

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- University Park, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: SMU has had an incredibly tough schedule this season, so it's easy to dismiss the 3-4 record. However, with games against the likes of Michigan and UCF, the Mustangs shouldn't be taken lightly. Cincinnati, meanwhile, may not be ranked anymore, but it's still 6-1 this season. The team finally picked its first loss to Temple last week in overtime. It will look to avoid a losing streak against an SMU team that's coming off a win against Tulane. Ben Hicks had a good day in the win, throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while Desmond Ridder will look to recover from a brutal performance for the Bearcats in which he completed just 14-of-33 passes for 111 yards and a pick.

Boise State vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: The weekend is wrapping up with Boise State vs. Air Force. Boise State finds itself just behind Utah State in the Mountain Division with a 5-2 (3-1) record. With losses to Oklahoma State and San Diego State this year, it doesn't want to add another to the resume. Air Force is 1-3 in conference play so far this season, and 3-4 overall. Despite the ups and downs, the Falcons will try to climb up in the mountain standings with a win against one of the top teams in the division.