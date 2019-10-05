College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 6: Proven computer model loving Georgia, Northwestern

The 2019 college football schedule isn't even halfway over, but Rutgers became the first FBS program to fire its coach when it relieved Chris Ash of his duties earlier this week. The latest Week 6 college football odds show the Scarlet Knights as 12-point underdogs against Maryland in the debut of interim head coach Nunzio Campanile. Down South, Jeremy Pruitt is already feeling heat in Knoxville in Year No. 2, as the Vols are off to a 1-3 start. It won't get any easier this week since Tennessee is going off as a 24.5-point underdog, according to the latest Week 6 college football spreads, against No. 3 Georgia. And embattled head coach Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech (+14) are also in for a tough test against Miami (Fla.). College football odds will continue to shift as weather forecasts become clearer and Vegas bookmakers continue to fine-tune their numbers. Before making Week 6 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 6 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 3 Georgia (-25) covers on the road against Tennessee. The Bulldogs have rolled to a 4-0 start, beating Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State by a combined 148-23, and knocking off then-No. 7 Notre Dame in Week 4.

Against FBS competition this season, the Bulldogs are 2-1 against the spread, while the Vols have yet to win outright or cover. Georgia has dominated this matchup the past two seasons, winning by an average margin of 33.5 points. The model is calling for more of the same as quarterback Jake Fromm throws for 250 yards and helps the Bulldogs cover in more than 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 6 college football predictions from the model: Northwestern (+7.5) stays within the spread on the road against Nebraska in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Cornhuskers were blasted 48-7 in the national spotlight last week against No. 5 Ohio State, dropping to 3-2 after wins over South Alabama, Northern Illinois and Illinois. In total, Nebraska is just 1-4 against the spread this season.

Northwestern, meanwhile, was impressive against a red-hot No. 8 Wisconsin squad last week. The Badgers had rolled Michigan the week before and previously outscored opponents 145-14, but they struggled in a 24-15 win against the Wildcats. Northwestern (+24) easily got the cover in that game. The model is calling for the Wildcats to take their momentum to Lincoln and cover once again, this time in almost 70 percent of simulations. The's also plenty value on the under (49) because that hits in well over 70 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 6, including the top-10 showdown between No. 10 Florida and No. 7 Auburn, and is calling for a favored national title contender to go down hard this week.

Week 6 college football odds:

Georgia Southern at South Alabama (+10, 45.5)

Temple at East Carolina (+12, 47.5)

UCF at Cincinnati (+3.5, 60.5)

New Mexico at San Jose State (-6.5, 67)

Purdue at Penn State (-28, 56)

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (+10, 63)

Kent State at Wisconsin (-36, 59)

Iowa at Michigan (-3.5, 47.5)

Oklahoma at Kansas (+33, 67.5)

TCU at Iowa State (-3, 45)

Utah State at LSU (-27.5, 73)

Texas at West Virginia (+10.5, 61)

Baylor at Kansas State (-1.5, 49)

Bowling Green at Notre Dame (-45.5, 61)

Auburn at Florida (+2.5, 48.5)

North Carolina at Georgia Tech (+10.5, 48.5)

Northwestern at Nebraska (-7.5, 49.5)

Georgia at Tennessee (+24.5, 51.5)

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (-7.5, 62.5)

Michigan State at Ohio State (-20, 49.5)

Washington at Stanford (+17, 52)