Week 5 of the college football season is in full swing with great games continuing Saturday with another loaded schedule of games on CBS Sports Network as conference title races continue to intensify across the nation. Two games took place Friday, with three more on the docket for Saturday as the first week of October dawns on what has been a compelling season across the country thus far.

To get things started Friday, UTSA defeated host Middle Tennessee 45-30 as the Blue Raiders came out flat after last week's upset of Miami in the Conference USA opener for both teams. Then, in a late-night Mountain West showdown, a much-improved UNLV squad rallied to defeat New Mexico 31-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Saturday's tripleheader started at Army, where the Black Knights fell to Georgia State 31-14 in a battle of teams seeking traction after tough starts. Then, in the afternoon, Fresno State returned to action following a bye week to play at UConn. Finally, Wyoming hosts San Jose State in the nightcap in a Mountain West battle.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 5 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern

San Jose State at Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: San Jose State followed up its near-upset of Auburn in Week 2 with a 34-6 win over Western Michigan last week while holding the Broncos to just 201 total yards. The Spartans are 2-1 and making their Mountain West debut against a Wyoming team that is 3-2 (1-0 MWC) after a 38-24 loss at BYU last week. The Cowboys beat Air Force 17-14 in Week 3 to begin league play.

