|
|
|TXSA
|MTSU
Harris has 414 yards passing, UTSA beats Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener.
Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and ran for two short-yardage scores to cap long scoring drives. Harris has 1,724 yards passing in five games this season.
Brenden Brady added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for UTSA (3-2, 1-0).
Chase Cunningham completed 35 of 56 passes for 368 yards with a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (3-1, 0-1), which upset then-No. 25 Miami 45-31 last week. Darius Bracy had a 53-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
UTSA has won four straight in the series.
---
|
F. Harris
0 QB
414 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 31 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
C. Cunningham
16 QB
368 PaYds, PaTD, 18 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|20
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|18
|13
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|590
|452
|Total Plays
|82
|75
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|84
|Rush Attempts
|45
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|423
|368
|Comp. - Att.
|28-37
|35-57
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-92
|9-79
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-52.0
|5-40.8
|Return Yards
|1
|71
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|423
|PASS YDS
|368
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|590
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|19
|98
|1
|25
|
T. Smith 28 RB
|T. Smith
|12
|31
|1
|8
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|12
|31
|2
|14
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Clark 1 WR
|D. Clark
|9
|8
|139
|0
|33
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|8
|5
|98
|2
|43
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|8
|7
|91
|0
|36
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|3
|3
|37
|0
|15
|
T. Smith 28 RB
|T. Smith
|3
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Dishman 80 TE
|D. Dishman
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 40 LB
|J. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Griffin 14 CB
|D. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. French 34 LB
|M. French
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Causey 52 DL
|Z. Causey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 25 LB
|A. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Triplette 44 DL
|R. Triplette
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|1/1
|28
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|2
|52.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|35/56
|368
|1
|0
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|3
|53
|1
|53
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|9
|18
|0
|12
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|16
|10
|179
|0
|34
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|11
|9
|97
|0
|24
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|7
|4
|40
|1
|38
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|5
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
A. Toney 80 WR
|A. Toney
|7
|4
|15
|0
|5
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|6
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley II 6 CB
|D. Stanley II
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 44 LB
|J. Rayam
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|3-2
|0.0
|2
|
J. Jackson 23 CB
|J. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 10 DT
|J. Wyatt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley 31 CB
|D. Stanley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 59 LB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dixon 34 LB
|C. Dixon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hartley 41 LB
|R. Hartley
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 92 DL
|D. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|3/3
|34
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|5
|40.8
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|16.5
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 3. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(14:50 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(14:23 - 1st) J.Lane rushed to UTSA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku J.Ligon at UTSA 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 38(13:50 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Y.Ali at UTSA 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson C.Chattman at UTSA 39.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 38(13:44 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 39(13:39 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 39 yards to UTSA End Zone Center-B.Butler. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(13:32 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at UTSA 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 28(13:00 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MTS at UTSA 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(12:44 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 43.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(12:19 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by Z.Franklin at MTS 43. Gain of 43 yards. Z.Franklin for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(12:11 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at MTS 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 28(11:31 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at MTS 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 28(11:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune T.Harmanson at MTS 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MTSU 29(10:32 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards to UTSA 25 Center-B.Butler. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 25. Tackled by MTS at UTSA 26. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(10:29 - 1st) C.Carpenter rushed to UTSA 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ross D.Stanley at UTSA 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 24(9:55 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen J.Rayam at UTSA 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(9:45 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for C.Cooper. PENALTY on MTS-D.Patterson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(9:36 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cook C.Dixon at UTSA 45.
|+36 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 45(9:07 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 45. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MTS 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(8:56 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to MTS 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cook R.Hartley at MTS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSA 20(8:29 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for O.Cardenas.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - TXSA 20(8:20 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to MTS 6 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davis at MTS 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSA 6(7:47 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to MTS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis D.Smith at MTS 6.
|Sack
2 & Goal - TXSA 6(7:14 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at MTS 15 for -9 yards (D.Stanley)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSA 15(6:38 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - TXSA 15(6:31 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-J.Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSA 18(6:26 - 1st) J.Sackett 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MTS 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 32(6:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MTS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(5:42 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 44(5:34 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 44. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.French at UTSA 47.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MTSU 47(5:23 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 48(5:01 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MTSU 49(4:14 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 38 yards to UTSA 11 Center-B.Butler. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(4:14 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at UTSA 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 14(3:46 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 14. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at UTSA 20.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 20(3:10 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt Z.Wood at UTSA 20.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSA 20(2:25 - 1st) L.Dean punts 57 yards to MTS 23 Center-C.Cantrell. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 23. Tackled by K.Wakefield at MTS 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(2:15 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson J.Evans at MTS 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 33(1:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at MTS 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 39(1:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham scrambles to MTS 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at MTS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(1:13 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at MTS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 48(0:47 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 48(0:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(0:28 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to UTSA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson J.Ligon at UTSA 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 38(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Y.Ali at UTSA 38. Gain of 38 yards. Y.Ali for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(14:52 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at UTSA 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(14:28 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(14:02 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by J.Cephus at MTS 40. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rayam at MTS 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 31(13:55 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to MTS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(13:27 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by Z.Franklin at MTS 28. Gain of 28 yards. Z.Franklin for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MTS-D.Curtis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 59 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 6. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Robinson at MTS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(13:13 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at MTS 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41(12:50 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at MTS 47.
|+53 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 47(12:19 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to UTSA End Zone for 53 yards. D.Bracy for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(12:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Causey Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 35 yards from MTS 50 to the UTSA 15. J.Cephus returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Patterson at UTSA 27.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(12:03 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 22 for -5 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at UTSA 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - TXSA 22(11:36 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 22. Catch made by D.Dishman at UTSA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at UTSA 29.
|+33 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 29(11:19 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 29. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 38. PENALTY on MTS-J.Branch Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(10:24 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by D.Clark at MTS 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. PENALTY on MTS-Q.Dunnigan Defensive Targeting 9 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 9(10:17 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MTS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 2(9:59 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to MTS End Zone for 2 yards. T.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 41 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 24. Y.Ali returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wakefield at MTS 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(9:46 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon T.Moore at MTS 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 49(9:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 49. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon T.Harmanson at UTSA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(9:00 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 48(8:57 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by J.Lane at UTSA 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(8:34 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by I.Gathings at UTSA 30. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(8:10 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to UTSA 14 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 14(7:50 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 14(7:42 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MTSU 21(7:30 - 2nd) Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 64 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA 1. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Mency R.Hartley at UTSA 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(7:24 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood J.Wyatt at UTSA 25.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TXSA 25(6:58 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus. PENALTY on MTS-T.Fluellen Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(6:49 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt at UTSA 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 12 - TXSA 38(6:21 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MTS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(5:54 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(5:46 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 43 for -14 yards (Z.Wood)
|+13 YD
3 & 24 - TXSA 43(5:25 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 44.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXSA 44(4:22 - 2nd) L.Dean punts yards to MTS End Zone Center-C.Cantrell. Touchback. PENALTY on MTS-R.Mency Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
4 & 6 - TXSA 39(4:12 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by Z.Franklin at MTS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MTS 30.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(3:43 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by D.Clark at MTS 30. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stanley at MTS 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 5(3:30 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to MTS End Zone for 5 yards. F.Harris for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 48 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 17. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Spencer at MTS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(3:16 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 27(3:07 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 27(3:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune T.Bell at MTS 29.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 29(2:16 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 60 yards to UTSA 11 Center-B.Butler. Downed by J.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(1:59 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 1 for -10 yards (Z.Wood)
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - TXSA 1(1:38 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis J.Rayam at UTSA 7.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - TXSA 7(0:57 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at UTSA 17.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 17(0:43 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 47 yards to MTS 36 Center-C.Cantrell. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 36. Tackled by Q.Cage at UTSA 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(0:43 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41(0:30 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 41. Catch made by D.Bracy at UTSA 41. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 33.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 33(0:24 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 33. Catch made by I.Gathings at UTSA 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(0:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 22(0:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 22(0:07 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MTSU 24(0:03 - 2nd) Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at UTSA 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 24(14:17 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 24. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at UTSA 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 31(13:38 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley; T.Fluellen at UTSA 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(13:24 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at UTSA 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(13:03 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis; J.Branch at MTS 44.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TXSA 44(12:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-F.Martinez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 49(12:38 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at MTS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Lateral to B.Brady to MTS 41 for yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at MTS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(11:57 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to MTS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MTS 41.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 41(11:40 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by J.Cephus at MTS 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MTS 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(11:26 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Hartley; T.Fluellen at MTS 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 21(11:11 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to MTS 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at MTS 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 12(10:49 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt at MTS 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSA 7(10:36 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin (D.Stanley).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXSA 7(10:33 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to MTS 4 for yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 4. PENALTY on UTSA-T.Haynes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 17 - TXSA 17(9:43 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 17. Catch made by T.Smith at MTS 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXSA 1(9:21 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. F.Harris for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(8:52 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku; J.Ligon at MTS 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(8:21 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Fortune Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(8:12 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 42. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; T.Moore at MTS 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 42(7:45 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 42. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield; D.Taylor at MTS 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 45(7:16 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MTS 44.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 44(6:34 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 21 yards to UTSA 35 Center-B.Butler. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(6:08 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at UTSA 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 38(5:34 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(5:12 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 46(4:41 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Smith (Z.Wood).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 46(4:01 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by T.Smith at MTS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Patterson; D.Stanley at MTS 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(3:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-T.Haynes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TXSA 41(3:53 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood; J.Ferguson at MTS 37.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 37(3:03 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by D.Clark at MTS 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(2:39 - 3rd) J.Cephus pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by F.Harris at MTS 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hartley; D.Patterson at MTS 14.
|Int
2 & 1 - TXSA 14(1:59 - 3rd) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 1. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MTS 1. Tackled by B.Brady at MTS 2.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 2(1:55 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 1 for -1 yards. FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-MTS at MTS 1. Tackled by UTSA at MTS 1.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 1(1:27 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 1. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 1. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin; T.Harmanson at MTS 13.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(1:11 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 13. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 13. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at MTS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(0:58 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at MTS 41.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MTSU 41(0:35 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(0:29 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 46 for -10 yards (T.Moore)
|+10 YD
2 & 20 - MTSU 46(15:00 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; K.Nwachuku at UTSA 44.
|+26 YD
3 & 15 - MTSU 44(14:29 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by J.Lane at UTSA 44. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(14:01 - 4th) Y.Ali rushed to UTSA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton; R.Triplette at UTSA 17.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 17(13:37 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 17. Catch made by I.Gathings at UTSA 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 5(13:16 - 4th) J.Lane rushed to UTSA 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 6(12:50 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Ferguson.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MTSU 6(12:45 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-T.Falvey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MTSU 11(12:40 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MTSU 18(12:37 - 4th) Z.Rankin 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA 3. T.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hartley at UTSA 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(12:26 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at UTSA 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 17(12:03 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin (J.Ferguson).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 17(11:51 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at UTSA 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(11:18 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at UTSA 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(10:56 - 4th) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 37. Intercepted by J.Branch at UTSA 37. J.Branch for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to the UTSA 25. Fair catch by T.Bell.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(10:32 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; R.Hartley at UTSA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(10:06 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at UTSA 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 25(9:32 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at UTSA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(8:58 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hartley; D.Curtis at UTSA 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 40(8:29 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to MTS 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(8:23 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to MTS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; C.Dixon at MTS 46.
|Int
2 & 6 - TXSA 46(7:22 - 4th) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 13. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MTS 13. Tackled by Z.Franklin at MTS 13.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(7:03 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at MTS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 14(6:39 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 14(6:35 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 21. Intercepted by T.Harmanson at MTS 21. T.Harmanson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTSA-J.Robinson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(6:10 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 29(6:05 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by at MTS 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 29(5:34 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield; K.Nwachuku at MTS 38.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - MTSU 38(5:09 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku; T.Harmanson at MTS 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(4:55 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-J.Coleman Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - MTSU 39(4:55 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at MTS 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 45(4:30 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at MTS 49.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MTSU 49(4:07 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 49. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 33. PENALTY on MTS-J.Lane Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 20 - MTSU 34(3:49 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 34. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at MTS 45.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - MTSU 45(3:33 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(3:30 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to MTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at MTS 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 41(2:48 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to MTS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hartley at MTS 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 37(2:36 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to MTS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(2:32 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to MTS 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 26(2:24 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to MTS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood; T.Fluellen at MTS 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 25(1:48 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to MTS End Zone for 25 yards. B.Brady for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 45 yards from UTSA 35 to the MTS 20. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wakefield at MTS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:27 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at MTS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 35(1:06 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+27 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 35(1:02 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 35. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 35. Gain of 27 yards. J.Lane ran out of bounds.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(0:56 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by I.Gathings at UTSA 38. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(0:41 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 14(0:38 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 14(0:36 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|+9 YD
4 & 10 - MTSU 14(0:34 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UTSA 14. Catch made by D.Bracy at UTSA 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Causey at UTSA 5.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 5(0:19 - 4th) PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 2 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 12 - TXSA 3(0:19 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the UTSA 2.
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
069.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
050.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
056.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
054.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
051.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
060 O/U
+4.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
050 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
054 O/U
-40
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
051.5 O/U
+23
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
061.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
050.5 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-39
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
056 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
066 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
067.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
051 O/U
-14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
065 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
061 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+29
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN