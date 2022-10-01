|
|
|NAVY
|AF
Air Force finds struggling run game late, beats Navy 13-10
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Haaziq Daniels and the Air Force ground game finally got on track late to help the Falcons hold off Navy 13-10 on Saturday.
The option quarterback clinched the win for the Falcons (4-1) with an 18-yard scamper on third-and-6 in Navy territory, allowing them to run out the clock. This was soon after Matthew Dapore connected on a 22-yard field goal with 4:14 left to give Air Force the lead.
Daniels had 65 yards rushing to go with 156 through the air, including a 67-yard touchdown pass to David Cormier on the third play of the game. The Falcons gained around 90 of their 200 yards rushing over the final two drives.
Tai Lavatai tied the game at 10-apiece with 10:50 with a 5-yard run on third-and-goal. Lavatai drifted back to pass but when the middle opened up, he cruised into the end zone. Navy (1-3) entered as a two-touchdown underdog.
After Dapore's field goal, Navy went three-and-out. The Midshipmen finished 4-of-13 on third downs for the game.
The Falcons raced out to a quick 10-0 and rode their defense to a victory in the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. The annual award goes to the round-robin winner between the service academies.
Navy hasn't won at Air Force since an overtime win on Oct. 6, 2012. The Midshipmen missed a 33-yard field goal early in the third quarter.
Brad Roberts finished with 108 yards rushing to move into second place on the program's all-time rushing list among fullbacks. He now has 2,386 career yards. Leading the fullback list is John Kershner, who had 2,726 yards from 1980-83.
The Falcons got off to a fast start with Daniels completing a long pass to Cormier for a touchdown. It was a pair of first-half fumbles from Daniels that kept Navy within striking distance. The first was with the Falcons deep in Midshipmen territory early in the second quarter.
Then, with 34 seconds left in the half and facing third down, Daniels tried to find a receiver downfield but was stripped from behind by Jacob Busic. Navy turned that into a 37-yard field goal to trim Air Force's lead to 10-3 at halftime.
Earlier this week, the Air Force football program received two years of probation from the NCAA as part of its sanctions for recruiting violations.
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: The Midshipmen boast one of the top rushing defenses in the country and demonstrated why. The Falcons couldn't get on track. They were averaging 412.2 yards.
Air Force: The Falcons are in position to win their first outright CIC Trophy since 2016. The Falcons play Army in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 5.
US SPACE FORCE
The Falcons honored the U.S. Space Force with their jersey ensemble Saturday. The helmets featured a lightning bolt with a shared image between the Air Force and the U.S. Space Force, whose mission is ''organizing, training, and equipping Guardians to conduct global space operations.'' The name plate on the back of the uniforms had the U.S. Space Force motto of ''Semper Supra,'' which means ''Always Above.''
THE TROPHY
The three-sided trophy the service academies play for stands 2 1/2-feet tall and is engraved with each school's seal. The Army Mule, Navy Goat and Air Force Falcon are inserted on their respective sides. The year the trophy is earned gets engraved on a plate on the winning academy's side of the trophy.
UP NEXT
Navy: Host Tulsa on Saturday.
Air Force: At Utah State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Lavatai
1 QB
129 PaYds, 34 RuYds, RuTD
|
H. Daniels
4 QB
156 PaYds, PaTD, 65 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|16
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|243
|356
|Total Plays
|56
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|200
|Rush Attempts
|36
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|129
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|11-20
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|15.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-38
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.2
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|11/20
|129
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|12
|34
|1
|8
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|8
|32
|0
|12
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|5
|29
|0
|18
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|3
|10
|0
|9
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|7
|10
|0
|9
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|5
|4
|71
|0
|27
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|3
|2
|49
|0
|27
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|5
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas 21 RB
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Williams 89 WR
|C. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Kocak 36 FB
|T. Kocak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Point 38 FB
|L. Point
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|4
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|1/2
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Grave de Peralta 15 P
|K. Grave de Peralta
|3
|52.7
|0
|68
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|3
|43.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|6/8
|156
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|22
|99
|0
|24
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|14
|65
|0
|18
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|7
|29
|0
|7
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|3
|3
|120
|1
|67
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Engel 87 WR
|B. Engel
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Rillos 84 TE
|C. Rillos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|2/2
|23
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|4
|41.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Davies kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - AF 27(14:27 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 33.
|+67 YD
3 & 2 - AF 33(13:47 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 33. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 33. Gain of 67 yards. D.Cormier for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 1st) L.Wieland kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:36 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(13:02 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to NAV 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 26(12:32 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 26. Catch made by M.Haywood at NAV 26. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at NAV 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NAVY 34(12:25 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(12:07 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 49. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 49. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 43(11:27 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to AF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 42.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NAVY 42(10:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NAV-S.Harris False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 47(10:25 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to AF 47. Catch made by M.Haywood at AF 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 43.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - NAVY 43(9:46 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to AF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 42.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42(9:42 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 49 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at AF 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - AF 49(9:00 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 48.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(8:23 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to NAV 48. Catch made by D.Cormier at NAV 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 23(7:39 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to NAV 16 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at NAV 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - AF 16(6:55 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to NAV 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 13(6:21 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to NAV 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AF 8(5:40 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 8.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - AF 8(5:02 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - AF 13(4:21 - 1st) M.Dapore 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) L.Wieland kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(4:17 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 31(3:36 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(2:58 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 29. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 28(2:15 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 32 yards to AF 40 Center-E.Nguyen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - AF 40(2:09 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 39 for -1 yards (T.Fletcher)
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - AF 39(1:31 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 41.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AF 41(0:50 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for AF.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AF 41(0:43 - 1st) C.Bay punts 59 yards to NAV End Zone Center-B.Bentley. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(0:35 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NAVY 22(15:00 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NAVY 22(14:55 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai sacked at NAV 17 for -5 yards (T.Blackmon)
|Punt
4 & 13 - NAVY 17(14:18 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 48 yards to AF 35 Center-E.Nguyen. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(14:08 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 28 for -7 yards. H.Daniels FUMBLES forced by NAV. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-AF at AF 28. AF FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+28 YD
2 & 17 - AF 28(13:45 - 2nd) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 28. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44(12:55 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to NAV 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - AF 37(12:15 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(11:39 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - AF 28(10:57 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to NAV 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 19(10:17 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to NAV 14 for 5 yards. H.Daniels FUMBLES forced by NAV. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-J.Reed at NAV 14. Tackled by AF at NAV 14.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 14(10:08 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 26 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at NAV 26.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(9:38 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 26. Catch made by M.Walker at NAV 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(9:04 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to AF 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 48(8:25 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to AF 46 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NAVY 46(7:37 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to AF 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 46.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NAVY 46(6:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on NAV-NAV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NAVY 49(6:23 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 51 yards to AF End Zone Center-E.Nguyen. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20(6:15 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 22(5:35 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 24 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at AF 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - AF 24(4:57 - 2nd) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 24. Catch made by J.Eldridge at AF 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AF 28(4:18 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 45 yards to NAV 27 Center-B.Bentley. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 27. Pushed out of bounds by AF at NAV 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(4:11 - 2nd) T.Lavatai scrambles to NAV 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 36(3:26 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(2:51 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 41(2:45 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 41. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(2:06 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to AF 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NAVY 43(1:33 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NAVY 43(1:32 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for L.Point.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 43(1:27 - 2nd) K.Grave De Peralta punts 43 yards to AF End Zone Center-E.Nguyen. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20(1:18 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 34(0:52 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Rillos.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - AF 34(0:47 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 33 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at AF 33.
|Sack
3 & 11 - AF 33(0:41 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 31 for -2 yards (J.Busic) H.Daniels FUMBLES forced by J.Busic. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-J.Busic at AF 31. Tackled by AF at AF 31.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(0:34 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to AF 13 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 13.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(0:26 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to AF 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 16.
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - NAVY 16(0:22 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to AF 16. Catch made by M.Haywood at AF 16. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 20.
|Field Goal
3 & 17 - NAVY 27(0:03 - 2nd) D.Davies 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Nguyen Holder-K.Grave De Peralta.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Wieland kicks 64 yards from AF 35 to the NAV 1. Fair catch by M.Haywood.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 33(14:30 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 34(13:42 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NAVY 32(13:12 - 3rd) K.Grave De Peralta punts 68 yards to AF End Zone Center-E.Nguyen. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20(13:02 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37(12:25 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 39.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - AF 39(11:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on AF-AF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - AF 34(11:21 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 38.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - AF 38(10:52 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier. PENALTY on NAV-D.Berniard Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(10:49 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - AF 45(10:17 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 41.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - AF 41(9:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on AF-C.Rillos False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - AF 46(9:14 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 45.
|Punt
4 & 8 - AF 45(8:27 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 29 yards to NAV 16 Center-B.Bentley. Out of bounds. PENALTY on NAV-NAV Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 8(8:27 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 8. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 8. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(8:00 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 39(7:28 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(6:57 - 3rd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Walker.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 49(6:52 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to AF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 49.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 49(6:12 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to AF 49. Catch made by J.Umbarger at AF 49. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(5:41 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to AF 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 19.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NAVY 19(5:05 - 3rd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 19(5:01 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to AF 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 14(4:27 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to AF 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 14(3:44 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to AF 14 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 14.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 14(3:03 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to AF 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 16.
|No Good
4 & 12 - NAVY 23(2:23 - 3rd) D.Davies 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Nguyen Holder-K.Grave De Peralta.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20(2:18 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - AF 25(1:43 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - AF 26(1:07 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AF 28(0:27 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 31 yards to NAV 41 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by AF. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(0:10 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 41. Catch made by K.Puailoa Rojas at NAV 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AF at NAV 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 43(15:00 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to AF 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(14:28 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to AF 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 50(13:47 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to AF 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 43(13:14 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to AF 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(12:47 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to AF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 33.
|+27 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 33(12:08 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to AF 33. Catch made by M.Walker at AF 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 6(11:45 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to AF 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NAVY 5(11:07 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to AF 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 5(10:54 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to AF End Zone for 5 yards. T.Lavatai for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 4th) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 4th) D.Davies kicks 55 yards from NAV 35 to the AF 10. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(10:50 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to AF 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - AF 34(10:15 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 43(9:41 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at AF 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - AF 46(9:04 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - AF 48(8:36 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(8:01 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to NAV 47. Catch made by B.Engel at NAV 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 32(7:23 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to NAV 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 23.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - AF 23(6:46 - 4th) PENALTY on AF-A.Karas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - AF 28(6:26 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to NAV 28. Catch made by B.Jefferson at NAV 28. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at NAV 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11(5:46 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - AF 7(5:14 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 3.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - AF 3(5:02 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - AF 12(4:19 - 4th) M.Dapore 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 4th) L.Wieland kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(4:14 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-NAV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NAVY 20(4:14 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NAVY 20(4:11 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NAVY 20(4:07 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NAVY 20(4:01 - 4th) K.Grave De Peralta punts 47 yards to AF 33 Center-E.Nguyen. Downed by M.Peters.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33(3:49 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 43 for 24 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 43(3:05 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - AF 40(3:01 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to NAV 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 39.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - AF 39(2:14 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to NAV 21 for 18 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 21(1:27 - 4th) H.Daniels kneels at the NAV 21.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AF 21(0:44 - 4th) PENALTY on AF-H.Daniels Taunting / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 25 - AF 36(0:44 - 4th) H.Daniels kneels at the NAV 37.
|-1 YD
3 & 26 - AF 37(0:07 - 4th) H.Daniels kneels at the NAV 38.
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
7
26
4th 11:54 ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
31
14
3rd 8:38 ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
21
3rd 9:46 PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
0
3rd 11:04 ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
41
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
14
0
1st 2:35 CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
10
7
1st 2:11 ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
14
2nd 13:20 ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
3
3
1st 1:02 NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
3
2nd 14:13 CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
7
1st 3:03 ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
0
2nd 15:00 ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
7
7
1st 1:28 ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
7
14
1st 1:45 FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
0
1st 1:19 ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
7
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
7
3
1st 0:00 FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
7
7
1st 4:19 BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
3
7
1st 0:33 ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
7
7
1st 4:25 ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 11:17 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
0
1st 9:19 SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
052.5 O/U
-15
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
061.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
054.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN