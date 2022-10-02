|
|
|UVA
|DUKE
Duke snaps 13-game ACC skid, beats Virginia 38-17
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Duke snapped a 13-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak in beating Virginia 38-17 on Saturday night.
Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) scored three touchdowns during an 11-minute span of the first half. The Blue Devils didn't win an ACC game last year as part of a conference drought that lasted nearly two full calendar years.
''Excited to get ACC win No. 1,'' first-year coach Mike Elko said. ''But I just told (the players) the expectations around here are changing.''
Leonard completed 18 of 24 passes for 129 yards and added 59 rushing yards. Jaylen Coleman picked up 97 rushing yards on 19 carries.
''That was one of the most dominant O-line performances that I've seen,'' Leonard said.
Duke's ground attack produced 248 yards. Elko said that alleviated pressure on Leonard
''It wasn't going to be just about him,'' Elko said. ''We were going to have to run the ball. For us to play the game we wanted, we had to run the football and we did.''
Brennan Armstrong threw for a touchdown and scrambled for a touchdown for Virginia (2-3, 0-2), which has lost all three road games this season and five in a row dating to last season.
''Go back to work,'' Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. ''That's what we're going to do. We can't blame anybody else. You tip your hat to Duke, but we got to own what we just put on film.''
The Blue Devils scored on their first possession of the second half when Leonard ran in from 1 yard out. They stretched the lead to 35-10 on Jaquez Moore's 59-yard run in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Leonard's 19-yard pass to Jalon Calhoun opened the scoring. Leonard ran 2 yards and Jordan Waters scored on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone to boost the lead to 21-0 with 10:25 to play in the second quarter.
Virginia got on the board with Armstrong's 11-yard pass to Perris Jones with 1:12 to go in the first half.
Duke snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, avenging last year's 48-0 loss.
KEEP THE BALL
The Blue Devils had two takeaways from their defense without committing a turnover on offense even amid a game played in some rain.
For the season, Duke has been the recipient of 10 turnovers while giving the ball away just twice.
''They coach me up to be a protect-the-ball-first quarterback,'' Leonard said.
Elko said Leonard has received the proper message to avoid turnovers.
''I think he's scared to come (to) the sideline and see me if he does,'' Elko said.
PENALTY PROBLEMS
Virginia was assessed 87 yards on penalties on six infractions.
''I was irate,'' Elliott said, pointing to a lack of discipline. ''If I continue to see it, I'm just not going to play guys.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: The Cavaliers are putting too much pressure on their defense given that they've scored two first-half touchdowns in the last four games combined. By game's end, they had just 295 yards of total offense.
Duke: This was another notable step for the Blue Devils, who eclipsed their 2021 win total. Duke found the right formula by having three players with more than 50 rushing yards and holding Virginia to less than 100 yards on the ground.
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers host Louisville next Saturday.
Duke: The Blue Devils travel to play Georgia Tech next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
202 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 23 RuYds, RuTD
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
129 PaYds, PaTD, 58 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|8
|14
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|295
|377
|Total Plays
|62
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|248
|Rush Attempts
|25
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|202
|129
|Comp. - Att.
|19-37
|18-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-89
|3-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-33.2
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|33
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|129
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|248
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|377
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|19/37
|202
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|8
|41
|0
|11
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|8
|23
|1
|11
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|3
|14
|0
|15
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|11
|6
|61
|0
|19
|
D. Wicks 3 WR
|D. Wicks
|8
|4
|51
|0
|24
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|4
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|2
|2
|20
|1
|11
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|3
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 0 DB
|A. Clary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
L. Long 27 DB
|L. Long
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diatta 18 DL
|M. Diatta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Akere 1 LB
|P. Akere
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Stewart 13 LB
|H. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baker 26 CB
|J. Baker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
O. Agunloye 19 DL
|O. Agunloye
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smiley III 10 DT
|B. Smiley III
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ahern 33 LB
|J. Ahern
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 LB
|J. Camper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|3
|46.7
|1
|57
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|2
|14.0
|19
|0
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|18/24
|129
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|18
|97
|0
|10
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|3
|67
|1
|59
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|9
|58
|2
|17
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|13
|33
|1
|12
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Hubbard 37 P
|J. Hubbard
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|6
|6
|65
|1
|23
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|3
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
J. Watkins 12 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|3
|2
|-6
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nelson 93 DE
|A. Nelson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Fisher-Smith 11 DB
|I. Fisher-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown III 95 DE
|T. Brown III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Freeman 12 LB
|T. Freeman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|1/1
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|3
|41.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|3
|23.0
|28
|0
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 40 DE
|R. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Brady; J.Horton at DUK 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(14:50 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at DUK 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 34(14:25 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at DUK 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(13:52 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(13:47 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at DUK 38.
|-4 YD
3 & 12 - DUKE 38(13:17 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 38. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Baker; J.Ahern at DUK 34.
|Punt
4 & 16 - DUKE 34(12:45 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 41 yards to UVA 25 Center-DUK. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:40 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25(12:37 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; D.Young at UVA 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 34(11:52 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; B.Johnson at UVA 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42(11:28 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; T.Freeman at UVA 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 48(10:56 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 48. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at UVA 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 47(10:23 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; T.Freeman at DUK 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 46(10:08 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 46(10:00 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to DUK 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; A.Nelson at DUK 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UVA 39(9:31 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UVA 39(9:24 - 1st) B.Armstrong punts 26 yards to DUK 13 Center-UVA. Downed by UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(9:15 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 13. Catch made by J.Watkins at DUK 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; J.Baker at DUK 19.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 19(8:47 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 19. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Long at DUK 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(8:22 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Jackson at DUK 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 39(7:58 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to UVA 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Sanker at UVA 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(7:42 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-A.Faumui Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(7:42 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 36. PENALTY on UVA-B.Smiley Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 17 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(7:12 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 19. Catch made by J.Calhoun at UVA 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Calhoun for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(7:03 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 54 yards from DUK 20 to the UVA 26. P.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Rivers; T.Bates at UVA 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 40(6:45 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to UVA 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; S.Heyward at UVA 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 44(6:23 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 44. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson; S.Heyward at UVA 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 48(6:09 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to DUK 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; J.Stinson at DUK 48.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48(5:13 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to UVA 47 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson at UVA 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - UVA 47(4:38 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to DUK 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson; V.Anthony at DUK 48.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 48(3:58 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 48(3:50 - 1st) D.Sparks punts yards to UVA 48 Center-UVA. R.Smith blocked the kick. V.Anthony recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UVA at DUK 42.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(2:46 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Long; D.Bratton at UVA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DUKE 49(3:12 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 49(3:11 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to UVA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Akere; H.Stewart at UVA 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(2:45 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to UVA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Carter at UVA 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 46(2:29 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to UVA 29 for 17 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(1:58 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by J.Calhoun at UVA 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 23.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - DUKE 23(3:50 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-J.Camper Roughing the Passer 12 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(1:35 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett; B.Smiley at UVA 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 6(1:19 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; P.Akere at UVA 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 2(0:26 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to UVA End Zone for 2 yards. R.Leonard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. D.Starling FUMBLES forced by DUK. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-T.Moore at UVA 40. Tackled by UVA at UVA 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 41(0:03 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to UVA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; J.Carter at UVA 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to UVA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UVA 36(14:18 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to UVA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 32.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 32(14:02 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 24. Catch made by J.Moore at UVA 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at UVA 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(12:46 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 24. Catch made by J.Moore at UVA 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Baker at UVA 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 13(12:28 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 13. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at UVA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at UVA 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 7(12:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to UVA 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at UVA 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 3(11:42 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to UVA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Long J.Ahern at UVA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 1(11:08 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to UVA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Waters for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 2nd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 2nd) DUK kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:25 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at UVA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(9:55 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 27(9:50 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward T.Brown at UVA 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(9:32 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 38. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at UVA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DUKE 45(9:05 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DUKE 45(8:59 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 45(8:43 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 45 yards to DUK 10 Center-UVA. Downed by UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 10(8:43 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Stewart J.Sanker at DUK 14.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 14(8:04 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson L.Long at DUK 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(7:29 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at DUK 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 26(6:52 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at DUK 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37(6:18 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by J.Robertson at DUK 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Long at DUK 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UVA 40(5:35 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 40(5:29 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at UVA 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47(4:43 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by D.Harding at UVA 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; L.Long at UVA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UVA 42(4:07 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 42(4:02 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 42(3:55 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 25 yards to UVA 17 Center-DUK. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(3:45 - 2nd) K.Thompson rushed to UVA 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; S.Heyward at UVA 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(3:13 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; J.Pickett at UVA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DUKE 33(2:31 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wood.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 33(2:30 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 33. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at UVA 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(2:08 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers J.Stinson at UVA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DUKE 49(2:12 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - DUKE 49(2:13 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to DUK 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 42.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(1:55 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by D.Wicks at DUK 42. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Young at DUK 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(1:55 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA. PENALTY on DUK-D.Young Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 4(1:27 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to DUK 10 for -6 yards. Tackled by I.Fisher-Smith at DUK 10.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 11(1:12 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to DUK 11. Catch made by P.Jones at DUK 11. Gain of 11 yards. P.Jones for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) UVA kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by UVA at DUK 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 14(1:03 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 10 for -4 yards (B.Smiley; A.Faumui)
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 10(0:59 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; C.Bennett at DUK 13.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 13(0:55 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; B.Smiley at DUK 21.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UVA 21(0:07 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 57 yards to UVA 22 Center-DUK. Downed by DUK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 46 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA 19. M.Hollins returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at UVA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(14:54 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 28(14:50 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at UVA 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 29(14:19 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at UVA 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - DUKE 34(13:46 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 38 yards to DUK 28 Center-UVA. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 28(13:37 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 28. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at DUK 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 41(13:14 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to UVA 45 for 14 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 45(12:34 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore. PENALTY on UVA-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30(12:29 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by J.Calhoun at UVA 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 7(11:54 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton; J.Baker at UVA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 1(11:21 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to UVA End Zone for 1 yards. R.Leonard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 3rd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:13 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:08 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:01 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA.
|Punt
4 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:59 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 57 yards to DUK 18 Center-UVA. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 18. Tackled by S.Brady at UVA 39.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39(10:39 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to UVA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 34(10:01 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 34. Catch made by S.Hagans at UVA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton N.Jackson at UVA 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 30(9:17 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to UVA 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; A.Johnson at UVA 31.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - UVA 31(8:36 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson N.Jackson at UVA 28.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 28(7:53 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 28. Catch made by S.Hagans at UVA 28. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Clary J.Jackson at UVA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UVA 31(7:17 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - UVA 31(7:07 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 31. Catch made by J.Calhoun at UVA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 25.
|-12 YD
4 & 7 - UVA 25(6:28 - 3rd) J.Hubbard rushed to UVA 37 for -12 yards. J.Hubbard FUMBLES forced by UVA. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-C.Ham at UVA 37. Tackled by UVA at UVA 37.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(6:21 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at UVA 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 44(6:06 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at UVA 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(5:55 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 49. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon S.Heyward at DUK 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 45(5:22 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to DUK 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward R.Oben at DUK 44.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DUKE 44(5:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-L.Taylor Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 18 - DUKE 41(4:53 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 41. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(4:26 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by K.Thompson at DUK 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Young J.Stinson at DUK 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(3:58 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to DUK 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Reese V.Anthony at DUK 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(3:23 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to DUK 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Reese V.Anthony at DUK 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:47 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:41 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson. PENALTY on DUK-C.Rivers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DUKE 4(2:36 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 4(2:32 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to DUK 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 5.
|Sack
3 & Goal - DUKE 5(1:55 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at DUK 17 for -12 yards (J.Franklin)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - DUKE 24(1:13 - 3rd) W.Bettridge 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 59 yards from UVA 35 to the DUK 6. J.Calhoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Jones at DUK 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30(1:01 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 30. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 30. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at DUK 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 28(0:18 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson A.Clary at DUK 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 33(15:00 - 4th) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by UVA at DUK 41.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 41(14:14 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to UVA End Zone for 59 yards. J.Moore for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 58 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA 7. M.Hollins returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at UVA 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(13:55 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 26. Catch made by P.Jones at UVA 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon J.Pickett at UVA 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 35(13:35 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to UVA 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner J.Pickett at UVA 46.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(12:59 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 46. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 46. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 20.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(12:32 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to DUK 20. Catch made by D.Wicks at DUK 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 6.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 6(12:01 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to DUK 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 9(11:23 - 4th) B.Armstrong scrambles to DUK 5 for 4 yards. B.Armstrong ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 5(10:40 - 4th) B.Armstrong scrambles to DUK End Zone for 5 yards. B.Armstrong for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 4th) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 4th) UVA kicks 63 yards from UVA 35 to the DUK 2. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Chalmers at DUK 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30(10:25 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson J.Sanker at DUK 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 39(9:37 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at DUK 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47(8:56 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UVA 47(8:10 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 47 for yards. Tackled by N.Jackson S.Agunloye at UVA 47. PENALTY on UVA-B.Smiley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 32(7:41 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to UVA 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson J.Sanker at UVA 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 27(6:55 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to UVA 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 24(6:12 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson J.Ahern at UVA 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 21(5:24 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to UVA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui A.Johnson at UVA 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 23(4:38 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to UVA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson J.Camper at UVA 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - UVA 19(3:50 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to UVA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Akere J.Sanker at UVA 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UVA 24(3:06 - 4th) C.Ham 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(3:00 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at UVA 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 34(2:37 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 34. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at UVA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(2:21 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(2:13 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 40. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(1:41 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|Int
2 & 10 - DUKE 50(1:36 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 31. Intercepted by D.Joiner at DUK 31. Tackled by UVA at DUK 31.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(1:27 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Diatta S.Agunloye at DUK 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 33(1:20 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to DUK 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Clary S.Agunloye at DUK 37.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 37(0:38 - 4th) R.Leonard kneels at the DUK 36.
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
36
4th 12:08 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
17
21
3rd 11:23 ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
3
17
2nd 4:22 FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN