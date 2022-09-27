|
|
|UK
|MISS
No. 7 Kentucky gets Chris Rodriguez back vs. No. 14 Ole Miss
In a matchup of ranked Southeastern Conference teams on Saturday, No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss will try to shake off last weekend's sluggishness when they meet in Oxford, Miss.
The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) ultimately took care of their non-conference business with Northern Illinois -- a 26-point underdog -- but it wasn't easy. The Mid-American Conference's Huskies tied the game at 14 just before halftime.
In the first minute of the second half, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis found Barion Brown for a 70-yard touchdown, and the Wildcats held on to win at home in Lexington, 31-23. Levis went 18-for-26 for 303 yards with a career-high four touchdowns.
The 300-yard game was the senior's third this season, but he was pressured by the Huskies most of the game and was sacked five times. He connected for plays of 40, 69 and 70 yards, all for touchdowns.
"Overall, just a sluggish game," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "Good to get it behind us. ... We knew it wasn't going to be easy, and I thought we did some good things."
The Wildcats will need better things -- starting with pass protection -- against the Rebels, whose defense was suffocating through its first three games before showing a few cracks in a 35-27 home win over Tulsa on Saturday.
Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0) couldn't put away Tulsa, which arrived on the Oxford campus as a three-touchdown underdog.
The Golden Hurricane played most of the game without outstanding quarterback Davis Brin, who left in the second quarter with an injury, yet nearly matched the SEC school in yardage (462-457).
Ole Miss scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 35-17 halftime lead, but the Rebels went scoreless in the second half.
"You would've thought after watching the first half of that game there's no way we're not going to score in the second half," coach Lane Kiffin said. "Like anything here, we try to take negatives and turn them into teaching lessons. That was a really good one.
"You cannot expect, just because you score 35 points and have a bunch of yards in the first half, that the second half is going to go that way."
The Rebels and Wildcats last met in 2020, when the game went to overtime, 35-35 in Lexington.
After Kentucky scored with its first possession, kicker Matt Ruffolo missed the PAT, and the Rebels took advantage as Elijah Moore caught a TD pass from Matt Corral and Luke Logan booted the extra point for a 42-41 Ole Miss victory.
Kentucky will welcome back top returning rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has finished serving a four-game suspension. In his absence, Kentucky has averaged just 81.5 yards rushing -- a 2.4-yard average. Kavosiey Smoke has averaged 5.2 yards on his 51 carries with one touchdown.
Last season, Rodriguez totaled 1,379 rushing yards on 225 carries with nine TDs and scored three more times with pass receptions. Against Ole Miss in 2020, he posted 133 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Rebels, true freshman Quinshon Judkins earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors after gaining a career-high 140 yards on 27 rushes against Tulsa. A native of Pikeville Road, Ala., the 5-foot-11, 210-pound rusher has reached 100 all-purpose yards in three of his first four outings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
W. Levis
7 QB
220 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -19 RuYds
|
Q. Judkins
4 RB
106 RuYds, RuTD, 14 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|328
|399
|Total Plays
|61
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|186
|Rush Attempts
|37
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|220
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|15-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-15
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-51.5
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|328
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|18/24
|220
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|19
|72
|1
|10
|
I. Cummings 8 TE
|I. Cummings
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|5
|21
|0
|17
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|9
|-19
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|5
|2
|81
|0
|51
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|4
|3
|40
|0
|17
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|3
|3
|30
|1
|17
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|2
|2
|28
|0
|14
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|4
|16
|1
|8
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Magwood 10 WR
|C. Magwood
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 10 LB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Afari Jr. 3 DB
|A. Afari Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dingle II 47 FB
|J. Dingle II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wade 20 LB
|K. Wade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/1
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|2
|51.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|3
|54.7
|85
|0
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|85.0
|85
|0
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|15/29
|213
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|15
|106
|1
|48
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|8
|40
|0
|12
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|9
|24
|1
|7
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|9
|6
|100
|0
|26
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|4
|2
|49
|0
|38
|
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|5
|3
|41
|0
|19
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mack 9 DE
|B. Mack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Iton 96 DT
|I. Iton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|2/2
|53
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 92 P
|F. Masin
|4
|43.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wade at MIS 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23(14:59 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at MIS 29.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 29(14:33 - 1st) J.Henry rushed to KEN 50 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 50(14:18 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Henry.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 50(14:13 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at MIS 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - MISS 48(13:49 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at KEN 41.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MISS 41(13:33 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISS 46(13:09 - 1st) F.Masin punts 41 yards to KEN 5 Center-MIS. Downed by A.Cistrunk.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 5(12:42 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at KEN 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 11(12:15 - 1st) W.Levis rushed to KEN 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Mack at KEN 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UK 14(11:37 - 1st) W.Levis rushed to KEN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at KEN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(10:48 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UK 17(10:29 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 17. Catch made by B.Bates at KEN 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at KEN 23.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UK 23(9:43 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 15 for -8 yards (A.Keys)
|Punt
4 & 12 - UK 15(9:13 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 50 yards to MIS 35 Center-KEN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(8:49 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at MIS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MISS 42(8:26 - 1st) J.Mingo rushed to MIS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 42(8:05 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(7:58 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to KEN 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 42.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:25 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by J.Watkins at KEN 42. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 4(7:10 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to KEN End Zone for 4 yards. Z.Evans for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(7:09 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at KEN 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UK 30(6:26 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at KEN 33.
|+30 YD
3 & 2 - UK 33(5:46 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(5:12 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hill at MIS 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - UK 30(4:34 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; D.Igbinosun at MIS 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 22(4:19 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to MIS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; T.Robinson at MIS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 21(3:12 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for K.Smoke.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UK 21(2:55 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.McClain.
|No Good
4 & 9 - UK 29(2:51 - 1st) M.Ruffolo 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21(2:44 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at MIS 23.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 23(2:24 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at MIS 20.
|+25 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 20(2:04 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MIS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 45(1:49 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 45(1:46 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to KEN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 48.
|+48 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 48(1:23 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to KEN End Zone for 48 yards. Q.Judkins for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the KEN End Zone. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Washington at MIS 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15(0:47 - 1st) T.Robinson rushed to MIS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - UK 10(0:24 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS End Zone for 10 yards. C.Rodriguez for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 1st) M.Ruffolo extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 34(14:36 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at MIS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 35(14:21 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 35(14:15 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress; K.Smith at MIS 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MISS 41(13:36 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins. PENALTY on MIS-J.Watkins Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MISS 41(13:32 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 58 yards to KEN 1 Center-MIS. Downed by M.Battle. The Replay Official reviewed the touchback and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 1(13:31 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to KEN 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at KEN 5.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UK 5(12:54 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 5. Catch made by C.Magwood at KEN 5. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at KEN 13.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 13(12:15 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at KEN 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - UK 9(11:34 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to KEN 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at KEN 11.
|Sack
3 & 12 - UK 11(10:43 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN End Zone for -11 yards (T.Robinson) PENALTY on KEN-W.Levis Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 71 yards from KEN 20 to the MIS 9. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Phillips at MIS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 37(10:23 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 37(10:20 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at MIS 39.
|+26 YD
3 & 8 - MISS 39(9:56 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 39. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 39. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian; K.Smith at KEN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 35(9:37 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 35(9:11 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to KEN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; D.Square at KEN 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - MISS 33(8:45 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to KEN 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:30 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to KEN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; D.Square at KEN 22.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MISS 28(8:07 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to KEN 22. Catch made by M.Heath at KEN 22. Gain of yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 5. PENALTY on MIS-M.Heath Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - MISS 38(7:50 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+3 YD
3 & 23 - MISS 38(6:56 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to KEN 38. Catch made by C.Kelly at KEN 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 35. PENALTY on MIS-N.Broeker Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - MISS 43(7:25 - 2nd) J.Cruz 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) MIS kicks 60 yards from MIS 35 to the KEN 5. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Williams; M.Battle at KEN 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 30(6:57 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; A.Keys at KEN 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UK 32(6:20 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hill at KEN 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UK 38(5:47 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at KEN 45.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(5:00 - 2nd) I.Cummings rushed to MIS 32 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(4:31 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to MIS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; D.Igbinosun at MIS 26.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - UK 26(3:52 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to MIS 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hill at MIS 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - UK 28(3:15 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 28. Catch made by T.Robinson at MIS 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at MIS 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(2:20 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by C.Rodriguez at MIS 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at MIS 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UK 5(1:36 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 5. Catch made by T.Robinson at MIS 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Robinson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:22 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. KEN rushed to MIS 3 for yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(1:23 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 31.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 31(0:58 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 31. Catch made by M.Trigg at MIS 31. Gain of 19 yards. M.Trigg ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 50(0:45 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 50. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 37(0:40 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Trigg.
|Int
2 & 10 - MISS 37(0:36 - 2nd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 28. Intercepted by J.Jones at KEN 28. Tackled by MIS at KEN 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 46 yards from MIS 35 to the KEN 19. J.McClain returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Williams at KEN 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27(14:54 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; O.Reese at KEN 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UK 31(14:22 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; K.Hill at KEN 35.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - UK 35(13:34 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 35. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 35. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at KEN 32.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UK 32(12:28 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 53 yards to MIS 15 Center-KEN. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 15(12:28 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine; D.Square at MIS 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 17(12:16 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MIS 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISS 20(12:00 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 20(11:40 - 3rd) F.Masin punts 29 yards to MIS 49 Center-MIS. Downed by A.Cistrunk.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(11:30 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by D.Key at MIS 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 35(11:10 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UK 35(10:40 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - UK 33(9:50 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 33. Catch made by J.McClain at MIS 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 26.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UK 26(9:06 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; D.Igbinosun at MIS 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:13 - 3rd) W.Levis rushed to MIS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hill; T.Robinson at MIS 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UK 22(7:31 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Iton; O.Reese at MIS 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - UK 17(6:53 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 17. Catch made by J.Dingle at MIS 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Dingle for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 62 yards from KEN 35 to the MIS 3. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(6:22 - 3rd) J.Henry rushed to MIS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MIS 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 40(5:37 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Walker at MIS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 45(5:28 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 45(5:38 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 41(5:22 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 41(5:12 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to KEN 41. Catch made by J.Mingo at KEN 41. Gain of 3 yards. J.Mingo ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 38(5:02 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to KEN 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; Z.Childress at KEN 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(4:48 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to KEN 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at KEN 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 22(4:35 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to KEN 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Afari at KEN 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 13(4:27 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to KEN 13. Catch made by Z.Evans at KEN 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 10(4:27 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to KEN 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; D.Square at KEN 9.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 9(4:04 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to KEN 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MISS 16(3:51 - 3rd) J.Cruz 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) MIS kicks 58 yards from MIS 35 to the KEN 7. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at MIS 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 39(2:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UK 44(2:08 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; J.Pegues at MIS 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UK 41(1:29 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at MIS 38.
3 & 9 - UK(0:57 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown. PENALTY on KEN-J.Kattus Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - UK 38(0:40 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 38. Catch made by T.Robinson at MIS 38. Gain of 6 yards. T.Robinson FUMBLES forced by A.Finley. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-KEN at MIS 32. Tackled by MIS at MIS 32.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UK 32(15:00 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for C.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(14:55 - 4th) MIS rushed to MIS 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by KEN at MIS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MISS 27(14:23 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+18 YD
3 & 15 - MISS 27(14:19 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 27. Catch made by M.Trigg at MIS 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at MIS 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(14:03 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips; K.Wade at MIS 48.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 48(13:44 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 48. Gain of 19 yards. M.Heath ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 33(13:33 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to KEN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Walker at KEN 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 33(12:50 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by J.Watkins at KEN 33. Gain of 11 yards. J.Watkins ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(12:40 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to KEN 4 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISS 4(12:32 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to KEN 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 4.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 4(11:54 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to KEN 9 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 9.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 9(11:23 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to KEN 9. Catch made by M.Trigg at KEN 9. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Afari at KEN 5.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MISS 5(10:29 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Trigg.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UK 5(10:14 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to KEN 22 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at KEN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 22(9:58 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to KEN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at KEN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UK 22(9:16 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UK 22(8:39 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key. PENALTY on MIS-I.Young Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(8:36 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Young at KEN 38.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - UK 38(7:58 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 38. Catch made by C.Rodriguez at KEN 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Keys at MIS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 45(7:12 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to MIS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at MIS 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UK 45(6:34 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by B.Bates at MIS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Young; A.Cistrunk at MIS 41.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - UK 41(5:51 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by J.Dingle at MIS 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 27(5:20 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-J.Burton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - UK 32(5:02 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; T.Brown at MIS 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - UK 33(4:16 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MIS 33. Catch made by D.Key at MIS 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at MIS 19.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - UK 19(3:08 - 4th) W.Levis rushed to MIS 21 for -2 yards. W.Levis FUMBLES forced by A.Keys. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-A.Finley at MIS 21. Tackled by KEN at MIS 21.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21(2:55 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MIS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MISS 20(2:50 - 4th) J.Watkins rushed to MIS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at MIS 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 20(2:34 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; O.Oxendine at MIS 22.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MISS 22(2:02 - 4th) F.Masin punts 44 yards to KEN 34 Center-MIS. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 34. Tackled by M.Battle at KEN 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 34(1:49 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UK 34(1:28 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 34. Catch made by C.Rodriguez at KEN 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at KEN 42.
|+51 YD
3 & 2 - UK 42(1:24 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 42. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; I.Young at MIS 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UK 7(0:58 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 12 - UK 12(0:49 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at MIS 25 for -13 yards (MIS) W.Levis FUMBLES forced by MIS. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-T.Robinson at MIS 25. Tackled by KEN at MIS 25.
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
7
26
4th 11:10 ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
31
14
3rd 8:33 ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
21
3rd 9:21 PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
0
3rd 10:47 ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
41
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
14
0
1st 2:14 CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
10
7
1st 1:51 ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
14
2nd 12:02 ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
3
3
1st 0:44 NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
3
2nd 14:13 CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
7
1st 3:03 ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
0
2nd 15:00 ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
7
7
1st 1:21 ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
7
14
1st 1:14 FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
0
1st 0:50 ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
7
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
7
3
1st 0:00 FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
7
7
1st 4:19 BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
3
7
1st 0:28 ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
7
7
1st 4:25 ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 11:17 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
0
1st 9:19 SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
052.5 O/U
-15
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
061.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
054.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
058.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN