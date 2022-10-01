|
|
|OREGST
|UTAH
Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead No. 12 Utah to a 42-16 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.
The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season. It was the first time Utah finished with four interceptions in a game since a 52-45 victory over UCLA in 2016.
Two of those takeaways came in the red zone.
''We found our toughness,'' senior safety R.J. Hubert said. ''This team has guts, passion, they're tough, and I love these guys.''
Third-string quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw for 177 yards and two interceptions to lead the Beavers. Gulbranson played the final three quarters after starter Chance Nolan left with a neck strain.
Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) suffered its second straight loss despite rolling up 417 yards and 21 first downs.
''I don't want to say we took a step back, but we definitely didn't take any steps forward,'' senior safety Jaydon Grant said.
Utah broke open a close game with a pair of third quarter touchdowns. Devaughn Vele fought scored on a 16-yard catch. Then, R.J. Hubert picked off a pass from Gulbranson in the end zone and returned it 70 yards to set up Jaylen Dixon's 22-yard scoring run.
A 4-yard toss from Rising to Dalton Kincaid gave the Utes a 42-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Clark Phillips III intercepted Nolan twice in the first quarter, becoming the first Utah player since Julian Blackmon in the 2017 Heart of Dallas Bowl to have multiple interceptions in the same game. The sophomore cornerback finished with three interceptions - the first Utah player to do since Robert Johnson had three picks against Colorado State in 2009.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Phillips combines natural speed and quickness with unrivaled preparation to make his mark on the football field.
''There's nobody who studies more film than Clark and that leads to big plays,'' Whittingham said. ''The more film you study, the more big plays you're going to make.''
Phillips snagged his first interception on Oregon State's second play from scrimmage to set up Dixon's diving 19-yard catch three plays later that gave Utah a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
The Beavers answered on their next drive. Silas Bolden took a pitch and ran 29 yards untouched on a reverse to even the score. Phillips jumped a route for his second interception and returned it 38 yards to put Utah back in front midway through the first quarter.
''We noticed formational tendencies and (defensive coordinator Morgan) Scalley put us in position to be able to capitalize on that,'' Phillips said. ''I just so happened to be the outside corner on that (pick-six) play. As soon as I saw the ball snapped and the quarterback looked, I said this is the one and hopefully we score.''
Rising stiff-armed a defender, danced along the sideline, and dragged a would-be tackler to the pylon at the end of a 24-yard run to extend the Utes' lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter.
Atticus Sappington made three field goals - two from 26 and one from 31 yards out - to help Oregon State trim the deficit to 21-16 early in the third quarter.
The Beavers never drew closer after ending a pair of second-half drives with end-zone interceptions.
''We can't turn it over,'' Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. ''Again, I think we've got guys that can help us score points. We just got to do a better job of it.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: The Beavers experienced some early success running the ball against Utah's defense. Oregon State tallied 130 rushing yards by halftime while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Utah: The Utes have forced a turnover in seven consecutive games. Utah scored its first 14 points off two takeaways, providing a cushion against a sluggish offense that went 3-and-out on four of the team's first seven drives.
RUNNING MAN
Rising finished as Utah's leading rusher after averaging 10.4 yards per carry on only seven carries. Oregon State didn't account for his elusiveness when plays broke down and the junior quarterback made the Beavers pay.
His 73 yards were his second highest total of the season - trailing only the 91 yards he gained in the season opener against Florida.
''I think a lot of people don't really look at me as a runner,'' Rising said. ''Any chance I get, I like to take advantage of it.''
SHUTTING IT DOWN
Utah forced a turnover on its opponent's opening drive for the second time this season. The Utes have not allowed an opponent to score on their opening drive in all five games so far.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Utah could move closer to the Top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
UP NEXT
Oregon State visits Stanford on Saturday.
Utah visits UCLA on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Bolden
7 WR
19 ReYds, 2 RECs, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Rising
7 QB
199 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 73 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|20
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|417
|361
|Total Plays
|66
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|162
|Rush Attempts
|37
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|246
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-37
|4-56
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-48.0
|5-37.2
|Return Yards
|0
|127
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-127
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|417
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|12/20
|177
|0
|2
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1/1
|27
|0
|0
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|2/7
|26
|0
|2
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|10
|44
|0
|11
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|8
|42
|0
|15
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|10
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|10
|5
|96
|0
|63
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|6
|5
|79
|0
|30
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|4
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 14 WR
|J. Dunmore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 19 DB
|S. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hardge III 21 DB
|R. Hardge III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|3/3
|31
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|4
|22.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|19/25
|199
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|7
|73
|1
|24
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|6
|19
|0
|6
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|6
|18
|0
|6
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|6
|13
|0
|6
|
B. Barnes 16 QB
|B. Barnes
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|4
|5
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|8
|7
|94
|1
|20
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|4
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|4
|3
|17
|1
|8
|
M. McClain 4 TE
|M. McClain
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Kendall 32 TE
|L. Kendall
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Vincent 26 RB
|C. Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|9-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|1-2
|0.0
|3
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|4
|37.8
|0
|42
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORS 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(14:55 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ORS 31.
|Int
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(14:28 - 1st) C.Nolan pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 44. Intercepted by C.Phillips at ORS 44. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 25.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(14:18 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Thomas at ORS 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 20(13:47 - 1st) C.Rising rushed to ORS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea; O.Speights at ORS 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 19(13:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 19. Catch made by J.Dixon at ORS 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Dixon for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS 4. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Reeves; L.Langi at ORS 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(12:57 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ORS 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 29(12:34 - 1st) C.Nolan rushed to ORS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ORS 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(12:03 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; A.Vimahi at ORS 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 43(11:29 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at ORS 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - OREGST 45(10:52 - 1st) C.Nolan scrambles to UTH 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(10:18 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to UTH 44. Catch made by A.Gould at UTH 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at UTH 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(9:43 - 1st) S.Bolden rushed to UTH End Zone for 29 yards. S.Bolden for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 1st) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:36 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; S.Sandberg at UTH 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(9:02 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 27. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Austin; J.Grant at UTH 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAH 30(8:20 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at UTH 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTAH 30(7:45 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 40 yards to ORS 30 Center-J.Greep. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 30. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ORS 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(7:37 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|Int
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(7:30 - 1st) C.Nolan pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 38. Intercepted by C.Phillips at ORS 38. C.Phillips for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS 4. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORS 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(7:14 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; J.Tafuna at ORS 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 31(6:35 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; V.Fillinger at ORS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OREGST 34(5:56 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OREGST 34(5:47 - 1st) L.Loecher punts 48 yards to UTH 18 Center-D.Black. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(5:39 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at UTH 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UTAH 16(5:05 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at UTH 19.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAH 19(4:29 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTAH 19(4:21 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 42 yards to ORS 39 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(4:13 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(3:38 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 47(2:56 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 43(2:13 - 1st) C.Nolan rushed to UTH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at UTH 40.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OREGST 40(1:27 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for J.Irish.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(1:20 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by M.McClain at UTH 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(1:00 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to ORS 32 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Oladapo; R.Wright at ORS 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(0:26 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to ORS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; S.Lolohea at ORS 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 29(15:00 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by T.Yassmin at ORS 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 24.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 24(14:22 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to ORS End Zone for 24 yards. C.Rising for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 62 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS 3. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UTH-H.Furey Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(14:13 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 47(13:36 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(13:05 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 30(12:29 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 23 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UTH 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(11:54 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 21.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREGST 21(11:14 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould. PENALTY on UTH-C.Phillips Offensive Facemask 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(11:05 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 10(11:04 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; J.Broughton at UTH 6.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 6(10:21 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OREGST 16(9:41 - 2nd) A.Sappington 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:38 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at UTH 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(9:22 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; J.Grant at UTH 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(8:43 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at UTH 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(8:02 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 38. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ORS at UTH 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(7:23 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 47(6:45 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to ORS 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(6:14 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 42. Catch made by D.Vele at ORS 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(5:40 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by M.Parks at ORS 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Sharp; J.Grant at ORS 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 27(4:59 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to ORS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 26.
|-9 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 26(4:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ORS 35 for -9 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ORS 35.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UTAH 35(3:33 - 2nd) C.Rising punts 35 yards to ORS End Zone Center-J.Greep. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(3:25 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; A.Vimahi at ORS 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 26(2:47 - 2nd) J.Irish rushed to ORS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at ORS 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 28(2:08 - 2nd) J.Irish rushed to ORS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ORS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(1:44 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 32(1:34 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|+63 YD
3 & 10 - OREGST 32(1:28 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 32. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 32. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at UTH 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREGST 5(0:54 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Dunmore.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREGST 5(0:48 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi at UTH 5.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 5(0:44 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OREGST 16(0:40 - 2nd) A.Sappington 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:37 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORS at UTH 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAH 33(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAH 33(0:21 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTAH 33(0:16 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 41 yards to ORS 26 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; K.Fisher-Morris at UTH 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UTAH 24(14:25 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; J.McCartan at UTH 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(13:45 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for C.Vincent.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAH 29(13:37 - 3rd) J.Bouwmeester punts 28 yards to ORS 43 Center-J.Greep. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(13:28 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 49 for yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ORS 49. PENALTY on ORS-H.Bloomfield Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - OREGST 33(12:59 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at ORS 39.
|+30 YD
2 & 14 - OREGST 39(12:24 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 39. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 39. Gain of 30 yards. A.Gould ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(11:57 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 22(11:41 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(11:11 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 19(11:05 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - OREGST 18(10:24 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to UTH 18. Catch made by D.Martinez at UTH 18. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reid at UTH 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - OREGST 21(9:50 - 3rd) A.Sappington 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:46 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at UTH 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(9:21 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to ORS 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(8:56 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to ORS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield at ORS 36.
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 36(8:17 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 36. Catch made by D.Vele at ORS 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(7:36 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 16. Catch made by D.Vele at ORS 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 9.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 9(7:14 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to ORS 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan; K.Oladapo at ORS 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UTAH 1(6:36 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 1. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORS 1. Gain of yards. D.Kincaid for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTH-L.Kendall Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - UTAH 16(6:30 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - UTAH 16(6:24 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 16. Catch made by D.Vele at ORS 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Vele for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 3rd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTH-C.Rising Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 66 yards from UTH 20 to the ORS 14. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORS 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(6:11 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 41. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; K.Reid at ORS 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 45(5:29 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at ORS 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 43(4:48 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 43. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ORS 49.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - OREGST 49(4:02 - 3rd) J.Colletto pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 49. Gain of 16 yards. A.Gould ran out of bounds.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(3:22 - 3rd) T.Lindsey pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by B.Gulbranson at UTH 35. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at UTH 8.
|Int
1 & 8 - OREGST 8(2:54 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass INTERCEPTED at UTH End Zone. Intercepted by R.Hubert at UTH End Zone. Tackled by B.Gulbranson at ORS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(2:40 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 30. Catch made by L.Kendall at ORS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 22(2:06 - 3rd) J.Dixon rushed to ORS End Zone for 22 yards. J.Dixon for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 3rd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 3rd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ORS-J.Miller Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(1:57 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 13(1:48 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 13. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips; C.Bishop at ORS 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(1:20 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at ORS 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 32(0:47 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi; C.O'Toole at ORS 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 33(0:07 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; R.Hubert at ORS 36.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OREGST 36(15:00 - 4th) J.Colletto rushed to ORS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at ORS 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(14:56 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(14:46 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ORS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 35.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UTAH 35(14:05 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele. PENALTY on ORS-K.Oladapo Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(13:57 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by M.Bernard at ORS 20. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Speights at ORS 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 6(13:25 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ORS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at ORS 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(12:44 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 4. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORS 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Kincaid for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:38 - 4th) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 4th) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:38 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ORS 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(12:11 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at ORS 40.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 40(11:34 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 40. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(11:01 - 4th) B.Gulbranson scrambles to UTH 39 for 5 yards. B.Gulbranson ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 39(10:28 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by T.Harrison at UTH 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at UTH 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(9:52 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to UTH 32. Catch made by A.Gould at UTH 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; C.Phillips at UTH 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 30(9:10 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss; R.Hubert at UTH 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(8:32 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by S.Bolden at UTH 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton; C.Bishop at UTH 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 8(8:00 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at UTH 5.
|Int
2 & 5 - OREGST 5(7:23 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass INTERCEPTED at UTH End Zone. Intercepted by C.Phillips at UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(7:16 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at UTH 33.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(6:47 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 33. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Hardge at UTH 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(6:07 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ORS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto; J.Grant at ORS 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 46(5:20 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to ORS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Sandberg at ORS 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 42(4:35 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to ORS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(3:54 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to ORS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ORS 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(3:09 - 4th) B.Barnes rushed to ORS 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ORS 19.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(2:28 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to ORS 7 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at ORS 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAH 7(1:49 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to ORS 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at ORS 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 7(1:02 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to ORS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; A.Chatfield at ORS 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 5(0:16 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to ORS 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at ORS 3.
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
4th 2:06 CBS
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
OT ESP+
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
42
4th 5:27 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
17
41
4th 3:38 SECN
-
SALA
UL
10
7
3rd 8:23 ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
56
4th 8:56 ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
3
7
3rd 13:56 PACN
-
LIB
ODU
21
17
2nd 6:42 ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
28
2nd 5:09 ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
10
7
2nd 0:40 ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
7
0
1st 10:23 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
0
1st 8:21 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
7
1st 12:57 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
3
7
1st 8:04 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-15
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC