Lang scores 3 ways, leads Arkansas St. past UL Monroe, 45-28
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Johnnie Lang ran for one touchdown, caught a pass for a score and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a third as Arkansas State rolled to a 45-28 win over UL Monroe in a Sun Belt contest Saturday night.
Arkansas State (2-3, 1-1) snapped a string of three straight losses after its season-opening rout of Grambling.
James Blackman was 25 of 32 for 254 yards passing and two touchdowns with three receivers amassing 50 yards or more.
Lang pulled in an 18-yard pass from Blackman just before halftime to send the Red Wolves into intermission with a 24-14 lead, then punched in from the 1 to make it 31-14 midway through the third quarter. After the Warhawks scored to pull within 31-21, Lang took the kickoff, stutter-stepped pass a tackler and raced 98 yards for the touchdown.
Brian Snead ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a 10-yarder with 4:28 left to push the Arkansas State lead to the final margin.
Chandler Rogers was 12-of-20 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score to lead UL Monroe (2-3, 1-1). Malik Jackson carried 16 times for 89 yards and a score.
|
C. Rogers
6 QB
155 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 56 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Blackman
1 QB
254 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -18 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|2
|13
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|288
|356
|Total Plays
|57
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|102
|Rush Attempts
|36
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|138
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|25-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-109
|9-93
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.6
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|-2
|11
|Punts - Returns
|3--2
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|13/21
|155
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|16
|89
|1
|17
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|12
|56
|1
|22
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|5
|12
|0
|7
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|3
|2
|66
|1
|58
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|3
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
N. Quinlan 87 TE
|N. Quinlan
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Ledet Jr. 5 DT
|Q. Ledet Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|5
|48.6
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|25/32
|254
|2
|0
|
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|17
|74
|2
|25
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|18
|46
|1
|23
|
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|3
|2
|0
|9
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|4
|-18
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|4
|4
|62
|0
|21
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|8
|6
|60
|1
|20
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|6
|5
|51
|1
|18
|
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|3
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Flowers 18 DE
|D. Flowers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|1/1
|46
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|2
|41.5
|0
|47
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|2
|38.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|5.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 46 yards from ULM 35 to the ARKS 19. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(14:52 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 46(14:24 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 46. Gain of 7 yards. T.Hunt FUMBLES forced by L.Tillery. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-E.Miner at ULM 47. Tackled by ULM at ULM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 47(13:31 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ULM 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 47.
|+23 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 47(13:23 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ULM 24 for 23 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(13:16 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ULM 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 23(12:49 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ULM 37 for -14 yards (Q.Ledet; Q.Drake) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - ARKST 37(12:43 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 23 - ARKST 37(12:37 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 36 yards to ULM 1 Center-ARKS. Downed by ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 1(12:29 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 1(11:52 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 1(11:47 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 1. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 1. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 9.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAMON 9(10:52 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 46 yards to ARKS 45 Center-ULM. Fair catch by J.Lang. PENALTY on ARKS-J.Harris Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(10:59 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 44(10:35 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(10:27 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARKST 49(9:41 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for B.Snead.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 49(9:33 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 45.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ARKST 45(9:25 - 1st) PENALTY on ULM-ULM Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(9:25 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ULM 35 for -5 yards (K.Calligan)
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 35(8:28 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ULM 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
|+17 YD
3 & 16 - ARKST 36(7:59 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by J.Lang at ULM 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19(7:44 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 19. Catch made by T.Hunt at ULM 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 13.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 13(7:06 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 13. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ULM 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 4(6:52 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ULM 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 5(6:26 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 5. Catch made by T.Hunt at ULM 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Hunt for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 59 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULM 6. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:21 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 22 for -3 yards (D.Flowers)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LAMON 22(5:51 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM.
|+18 YD
3 & 13 - LAMON 22(5:45 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 22. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 40. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(5:37 - 1st) A.Luke rushed to ARKS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 43. PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+58 YD
1 & 23 - LAMON 42(5:11 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 42. Gain of 58 yards. A.Luke for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 1st) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 1st) D.McCormick kicks 62 yards from ULM 35 to the ARKS 3. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(4:57 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 33.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 33(4:41 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 31(4:01 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 36.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 36(3:31 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 36 yards to ULM 28 Center-ARKS. B.Knight returned punt from the ULM 28. B.Knight FUMBLES forced by ARKS. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-T.Thomas at ULM 28. Tackled by ULM at ULM 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(3:11 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 28(3:05 - 1st) A.Mayer rushed to ULM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 28(2:22 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Lang.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARKST 36(2:16 - 1st) D.Zvada 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 53 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULM 12. Fair catch by A.Luke.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(2:12 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 33.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 33(1:44 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAMON 31(1:06 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for N.Quinlan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAMON 31(0:59 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 41 yards to ARKS 28 Center-ULM. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(0:54 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 25(0:26 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 30.
|Sack
3 & 8 - ARKST 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 27 for -3 yards (K.Snyder)
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARKST 27(14:25 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 41 yards to ULM 32 Center-ARKS. T.Howell returned punt from the ULM 32. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(14:16 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 32 for yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 32. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(13:54 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS 36 for 17 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(13:25 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 34(12:47 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ARKS 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 25.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(12:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ARKS 5 for 20 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 5(11:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ARKS 5. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ARKS 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Rasmussen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the ARKS 2. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 47. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 15(11:16 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 17. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 17(10:48 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 23(10:18 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(9:32 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 38(9:21 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 38. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 41(8:43 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(8:27 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 47(8:16 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ULM 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 48.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 48(7:38 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at ULM 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(7:06 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt. PENALTY on ULM-D.Mayberry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(6:51 - 2nd) J.Blackman scrambles to ULM 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 13(6:35 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ULM End Zone for 13 yards. B.Snead for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULM End Zone. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:31 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 27 for yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 27. PENALTY on ULM-Z.McGill Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LAMON 15(6:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Jackson.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - LAMON 15(6:06 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 17 - LAMON 18(5:28 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 20.
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAMON 20(4:54 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 46 yards to ARKS 34 Center-ULM. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 34. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 47.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(4:32 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 49(4:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 49(3:43 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 49. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(3:21 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ULM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 32(2:46 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ULM 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 23.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 23(1:59 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to ULM 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 14.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(1:31 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ULM 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 18(0:56 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 18(0:43 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by J.Lang at ULM 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Lang for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-S.Ellis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 42 yards from ARKS 50 to the ULM 8. M.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 17. PENALTY on ULM-J.Johnson Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 8(0:28 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 13.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULM 2. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 19 for -6 yards (J.Carmouche)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - LAMON 19(14:33 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - LAMON 23(14:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAMON 26(14:20 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 50 yards to ARKS 24 Center-ULM. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 24. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(14:08 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 22.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 22(14:01 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 22. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 22. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(11:52 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 42.
|+25 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 42(11:34 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ULM 33 for 25 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(10:58 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ULM 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 27(10:31 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 26(9:57 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by A.Jones at ULM 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(9:34 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 12. Catch made by A.Jones at ULM 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARKST 1(9:23 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ULM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 1(8:35 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Lang for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 60 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULM 5. B.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(8:26 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 44(8:11 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(7:39 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ARKS 48. Catch made by M.Jackson at ARKS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAMON 43(7:06 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ARKS 34 for yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 34. PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAMON 47(6:59 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Henry.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - LAMON 47(6:16 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to ARKS 40 for 13 yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by ARKS. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-C.Rogers at ARKS 40. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 40.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - LAMON 40(5:59 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 35. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Thomas Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(5:44 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ARKS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 16(5:07 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 8(4:43 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ARKS 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAMON 9(4:14 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ARKS 9 for 0 yards. A.Henry FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LAMON 8(3:35 - 3rd) A.Luke rushed to ARKS 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 7.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - LAMON 7(4:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 3(3:33 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 1(3:13 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. M.Jackson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:02 - 3rd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 55 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULM 10. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(2:42 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(2:25 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 31(1:51 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 32.
|-10 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 32(1:14 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 22 for -10 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 22.
|Punt
4 & 17 - ARKST 22(0:30 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 60 yards to ARKS 18 Center-ULM. Downed by ULM.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(0:16 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 21.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 21(15:00 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 19.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAMON 19(14:26 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAMON 19(14:15 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 47 yards to ULM 34 Center-ARKS. T.Howell returned punt from the ULM 34. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 33.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(14:07 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(13:44 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 48(13:20 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ARKST 48(13:14 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(12:56 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by Z.Jackson at ARKS 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 40(12:33 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 34(12:24 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ARKS 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(11:36 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ARKS 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARKST 22(11:32 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke.
|+22 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 22(11:28 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ARKS End Zone for 22 yards. C.Rogers for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 4th) D.McCormick kicks 32 yards from ULM 35 to the ARKS 33. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(11:22 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 33(10:31 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(10:14 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 38. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ARKS 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(9:34 - 4th) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 5 - LAMON 48(9:34 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Hunt at ULM 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(8:53 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ULM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 35(8:22 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ULM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - LAMON 33(7:45 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by C.Flemings at ULM 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 29.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - LAMON 29(6:49 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by S.Traore at ULM 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(6:12 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ULM 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 17.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 17(5:26 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ULM 17. Catch made by B.Snead at ULM 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 3.
|-7 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 3(5:19 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ULM 10 for -7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 10(4:34 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ULM End Zone for 10 yards. B.Snead for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 4th) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(4:28 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 18 for -7 yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by ARKS. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-ULM at ULM 18. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 18.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - ARKST 18(4:15 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 23. PENALTY on ULM-W.Derrick Illegal Blindside Block 11 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - ARKST 12(3:04 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 12. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 12.
|+17 YD
3 & 23 - ARKST 12(2:59 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 12. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 29.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - ARKST 29(2:35 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ARKS-K.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(2:31 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 38 for -6 yards (E.Hassler; K.Bennett)
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - ARKST 38(2:23 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARKST 40(2:15 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - ARKST 40(2:10 - 4th) PENALTY on ULM-K.Lewis False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
4 & 19 - ARKST 35(2:10 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 35. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULM 48.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(2:04 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ULM 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 43(1:21 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ULM 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(0:43 - 4th) J.Blackman kneels at the ULM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 31(0:19 - 4th) J.Blackman kneels at the ULM 32.
