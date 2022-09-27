|
|
|RUT
|OHIOST
No. 3 Ohio State to provide stern test for Rutgers defense
The fate of Saturday's game at Columbus, Ohio, could be decided at the coin toss when No. 3 Ohio State hosts Rutgers in a Big Ten Conference matchup.
Fast starts have been the norm for the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) the past two games, giving Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) fair warning if it wins the coin toss.
The Scarlet Knights might want to consider receiving the opening kickoff and keeping the potent Ohio State offense off the field as long as possible.
In the Buckeyes' 77-21 victory against Toledo on Sept. 17, coach Ryan Day decided to receive the opening kickoff rather than deferring to the second half. Ohio State scored a touchdown on its first possession, and the next six possessions as well, while reaching the end zone on 11 of its first 12 drives.
When Wisconsin won the coin toss last week, the Badgers elected to kick off. Bad choice. The Buckeyes went 88 yards in six plays for a 7-0 lead, intercepted the Badgers on their first series and quickly scored again.
By halftime, the Buckeyes had four TDs and a field goal in their first five possessions en route to 52-21 win.
"We got into a good rhythm early on. We hit a couple of those passes, and that was big," Day said. "We got some movement in the run game. When you have that balance of run and pass, you can be more explosive because they can't focus in one area."
The Buckeyes are third nationally in scoring at 48.8 points per game, but Rutgers, whose head coach, Greg Schiano, was the defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Ohio State from 2016-18, will rely on its defense to stay in the game.
Rutgers is No. 2 against the run (56.5 yards per game), ninth in total defense (249.5) and 25th in scoring defense (17.3 points per game).
Schiano acknowledges Rutgers, which lost 27-10 to Iowa in its conference opener last week, hasn't faced a team the caliber of the Buckeyes.
Against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes had 10 plays of 10-plus yards on their first 14 snaps.
"If you play poorly against a team like Ohio State, it really gets exposed, right?" Schiano said. "So you go play poorly against a good team, you might not look great. You play poorly against them and it's a matter of how many (points), what is the difference."
Another concern for Schiano is at quarterback. Senior Noah Vedral is recovering from surgery, and sophomore Gavin Wimsatt has been injured, leaving third-string sophomore Evan Simon as the lone scholarship QB vs. Iowa.
Simon was 28 of 49 for a career-high 300 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick six, against the Hawkeyes.
"I think one thing you can say, he is a tough son of a gun now," Schiano said. "He stood in there and made some throws, and as he was letting it go, he was getting hit but he didn't flinch."
Schiano said Monday the status of Vedral and Wimsatt will be known later in the week.
For the Buckeyes, Day said starting cornerbacks Cam Brown and Denzel Burke and receiver Jaxon-Smith Njigba might return from injuries after sitting out the last game.
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Ryan
5 WR
40 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|
M. Williams
3 RB
189 RuYds, 5 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|23
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|2
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|187
|413
|Total Plays
|56
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|252
|Rush Attempts
|36
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|80
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|11-20
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-61
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.2
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|15
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|10/19
|74
|1
|1
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|15
|79
|0
|11
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|6
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|4
|5
|0
|4
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|3
|3
|0
|7
|
P. Day 33 RB
|P. Day
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|3
|2
|40
|1
|26
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|6
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Mack 20 DB
|E. Mack
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright-Collins 8 LB
|J. Wright-Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Collins 10 DL
|S. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abraham 5 DB
|K. Abraham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dean 38 LB
|A. Dean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Angoy 55 DL
|Z. Angoy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rainey 51 DL
|T. Rainey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/1
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|45.2
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|21
|189
|5
|70
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|9
|28
|0
|15
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|6
|4
|70
|0
|27
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|5
|4
|51
|1
|36
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|6
|3
|18
|1
|8
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Scott Jr. 88 TE
|G. Scott Jr.
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Ballard 9 WR
|J. Ballard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Williams II 2 S
|K. Williams II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stokes 37 S
|K. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Turner 29 CB
|R. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simon 30 LB
|C. Simon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burke 5 CB
|D. Burke
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hamilton 58 DT
|T. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 91 DT
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|2
|40.5
|2
|47
|
M. O'Shaughnessy 96 P
|M. O'Shaughnessy
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ballard 9 WR
|J. Ballard
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at RUT 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 26(14:17 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; T.Eichenberg at RUT 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 28(13:32 - 1st) E.Simon scrambles to RUT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Proctor; R.Hickman at RUT 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 34(12:44 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to OSU 21 Center-E.Rogowski. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 21. E.Egbuka FUMBLES forced by RUT. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-M.Melton at OSU 18. Tackled by OSU at OSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18(12:33 - 1st) J.Youngblood rushed to OSU 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; J.Sawyer at OSU 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - RUT 20(11:53 - 1st) A.Cruickshank pass complete to OSU 20. Catch made by J.Langan at OSU 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Chambers at OSU 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 14(11:12 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to OSU 14. Catch made by S.Ryan at OSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.Ryan for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks onside 15 from RUT 35 to OSU 50. J.Ballard returns the kickoff. J.Ballard ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(10:59 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 46(10:26 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by C.Stover at RUT 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey; K.Abraham at RUT 34.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(10:11 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT 2 for 32 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(9:41 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 2(9:23 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. M.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(9:21 - 1st) N.Vedral scrambles to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; S.Chambers at RUT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 28(8:38 - 1st) N.Vedral scrambles to RUT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at RUT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 28(7:50 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - RUT 28(7:41 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-D.Jennings False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 23(7:41 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 51 yards to OSU 26 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(7:34 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 26. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by E.Mack; D.Jennings at OSU 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 25(7:16 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Williams at OSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. M.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 28(6:52 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 28. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 28. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(6:22 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 45. Catch made by M.Harrison at RUT 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Braswell at RUT 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 37(5:58 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(5:27 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 35(5:23 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by E.Egbuka at RUT 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(4:52 - 1st) M.Harrison rushed to RUT 1 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - OHIOST 1(4:19 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 1. Catch made by M.Harrison at RUT 1. Gain of 1 yards. M.Harrison for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OSU-M.Harrison Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 1(4:10 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. M.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(4:05 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at RUT 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 31(3:38 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; M.Hall at RUT 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(3:01 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 37. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Proctor; D.Burke at RUT 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(2:21 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; T.Vincent at RUT 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - RUT 46(1:34 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by M.Alaimo at RUT 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 49.
|Sack
3 & 7 - RUT 49(0:49 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at OSU 49 for 0 yards (Z.Harrison) E.Simon FUMBLES forced by Z.Harrison. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-M.Hall at OSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(0:25 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 41. PENALTY on RUT-K.Hamilton Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(0:08 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-D.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OHIOST 36(15:00 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+36 YD
2 & 15 - OHIOST 36(14:57 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by J.Fleming at RUT 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Fleming for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 62 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT 3. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(14:51 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25(14:46 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at RUT 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - RUT 31(14:01 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for I.Washington. PENALTY on OSU-J.Tuimoloau Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(13:55 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at RUT 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47(13:17 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; S.Chambers at RUT 50.
|-7 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 50(12:32 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 50. Catch made by A.Salaam at RUT 50. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at RUT 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - RUT 43(11:30 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by A.Salaam at RUT 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at RUT 46.
|Punt
4 & 11 - RUT 46(10:48 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to OSU 9 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9(10:40 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 22 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at OSU 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(10:15 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 22. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 22. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Braswell at OSU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(9:51 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 39 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Mack at OSU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 39(9:20 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at OSU 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 42(8:44 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mack at OSU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(8:00 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 45. Catch made by G.Scott at OSU 45. Gain of yards. G.Scott ran out of bounds. PENALTY on OSU-G.Scott Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 45(7:36 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIOST 45(7:30 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OHIOST 45(7:23 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 47 yards to RUT 8 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 8(7:17 - 2nd) E.Simon rushed to RUT 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at RUT 8.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 8(6:31 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for M.Alaimo.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - RUT 8(6:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-RUT Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - RUT 4(6:24 - 2nd) E.Simon scrambles to RUT 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at RUT 5.
|Punt
4 & 13 - RUT 5(5:46 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 34 yards to RUT 39 Center-E.Rogowski. Downed by D.Jennings.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(5:36 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to RUT 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell; E.Mack at RUT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:56 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:50 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by J.Fleming at RUT 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Mack; M.Melton at RUT 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 20(4:08 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 20. Catch made by M.Harrison at RUT 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Abraham at RUT 14. PENALTY on RUT-W.Bailey Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(3:39 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Rossi. PENALTY on RUT-D.Jennings Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 4(3:38 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to RUT 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; A.Lewis at RUT 1.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 1(3:07 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to RUT 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Ahanotu; C.Izien at RUT 3.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OHIOST 3(2:22 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at RUT 15 for yards (W.Bailey) PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & Goal - OHIOST 1(2:07 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at RUT 2 for -1 yards (T.Powell)
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 2(1:51 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to RUT 1 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jennings at RUT 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIOST 1(1:45 - 2nd) C.Stroud rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Mack; M.Ahanotu at RUT 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OHIOST 1(0:51 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. M.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Trayanum; X.Johnson at RUT 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(0:42 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at RUT 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 28(0:26 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at RUT 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(0:19 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at RUT 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on RUT-RUT Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 68 yards from RUT 30 to the OSU 2. Out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(15:00 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 26. Intercepted by A.Young at RUT 26. Tackled by M.Harrison at RUT 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 41(14:48 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; J.Proctor at RUT 44.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 44(14:04 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 44. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 44. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Burke; R.Hickman at OSU 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 30(13:21 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to OSU 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent; J.Johnson at OSU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 22(12:36 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to OSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 17.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 17(11:54 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to OSU 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - RUT 19(11:07 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to OSU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at OSU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 17(10:24 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - RUT 25(10:17 - 3rd) J.McAtamney 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 54 yards from RUT 35 to the OSU 11. Fair catch by C.Trayanum. PENALTY on RUT-F.Ledgister Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+70 YD
1 & 5 - OHIOST 30(10:12 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to RUT End Zone for 70 yards. M.Williams for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good. PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(10:01 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at RUT 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(9:17 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent; J.Proctor at RUT 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 39(8:29 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at RUT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 46(7:48 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at RUT 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 46(7:00 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to OSU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at OSU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - RUT 46(6:18 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to OSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Simon; J.Tuimoloau at OSU 46.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - RUT 46(5:34 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to OSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; J.Tuimoloau at OSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(5:34 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 45. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at OSU 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 50(4:57 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to RUT 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(4:08 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to RUT 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Young; J.Thompson at RUT 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 37(3:21 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to RUT 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 26.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(2:31 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by E.Egbuka at RUT 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 8.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - OHIOST 8(1:49 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison. PENALTY on RUT-M.Melton Defensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 4(1:42 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 4(1:34 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for X.Johnson.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 4(1:26 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 4. Catch made by M.Harrison at RUT 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Harrison for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good. PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Trayanum at RUT 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 24(1:14 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 24(1:09 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 24. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at RUT 30.
|Int
3 & 4 - RUT 30(0:27 - 3rd) E.Simon pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 32. Intercepted by S.Chambers at RUT 32. Tackled by E.Simon at RUT 20.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(0:18 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison. PENALTY on RUT-K.Abraham Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(0:13 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to RUT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; T.Powell at RUT 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(15:00 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison. PENALTY on RUT-M.Melton Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(14:55 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. M.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(14:50 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-P.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 47 yards from OSU 20 to the RUT 33. J.Youngblood returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Hicks at RUT 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 49(14:42 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to OSU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cage; J.Jean-Baptiste at OSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 48(13:55 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - RUT 48(13:49 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for C.Long. PENALTY on OSU-C.Curry Roughing the Passer 16 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32(13:41 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to OSU 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Stokes at OSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - RUT 36(12:51 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to OSU 36. Catch made by C.Long at OSU 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Proctor at OSU 36. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - RUT 36(12:26 - 4th) E.Simon scrambles to OSU 31 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at OSU 31.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - RUT 31(11:45 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(11:39 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at OSU 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 32(11:01 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 32. Catch made by G.Scott at OSU 32. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Braswell at OSU 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 35(10:22 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 35. Catch made by G.Scott at OSU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at OSU 39.
|+22 YD
4 & 2 - OHIOST 39(9:53 - 4th) J.Mirco rushed to RUT 39 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cruickshank at RUT 39. PENALTY on RUT-A.Cruickshank Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(9:19 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to RUT 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; I.Maijeh at RUT 33.
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 33(9:02 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to RUT 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Ahanotu at RUT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIOST 37(8:05 - 4th) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for J.Ballard.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OHIOST 37(7:51 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 34 yards to RUT 3 Center-B.Robinson. Downed by OSU.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 3(7:53 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to RUT 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Trayanum; C.Simon at RUT 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 10(7:04 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Trayanum; T.Hamilton at RUT 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 14(6:25 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to RUT 21 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Williams at RUT 21.
|Sack
2 & 3 - RUT 21(5:43 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at RUT 15 for -6 yards (R.Turner)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 15(4:56 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 15(4:49 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 51 yards to OSU 34 Center-E.Rogowski. Downed by C.Izien.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(4:36 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins at OSU 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - OHIOST 32(3:54 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Dean at OSU 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 40(3:15 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to RUT 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(2:42 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to RUT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dean; J.Wright-Collins at RUT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIOST 43(1:59 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to RUT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Collins at RUT 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 43(1:11 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to RUT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Rainey; Z.Angoy at RUT 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OHIOST 41(0:27 - 4th) M.O'Shaughnessy punts 41 yards to RUT End Zone Center-B.Robinson. Touchback.
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
4th 2:06 CBS
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
OT ESP+
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
42
4th 5:27 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
17
41
4th 3:38 SECN
-
SALA
UL
10
7
3rd 8:23 ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
56
4th 8:56 ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
3
7
3rd 13:56 PACN
-
LIB
ODU
21
17
2nd 6:42 ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
28
2nd 5:09 ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
10
7
2nd 0:40 ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
7
0
1st 10:23 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
0
1st 8:21 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
7
1st 12:57 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
3
7
1st 8:04 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-15
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC