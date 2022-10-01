|
|
|LIB
|ODU
Dae Dae Hunter helps Liberty run over Old Dominion 38-24
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Dae Dae Hunter ran for 121 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Liberty to a 38-24 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.
Hunter carried the ball 15 times that included touchdown runs of 29 and 32 yards. In the fourth quarter, Hunter caught a screen pass from Johnathan Bennett and then broke a tackle, ran to the opposite side of the field and into the end zone to cap a 99-yard drive. The 41-yard catch-and-run ended the scoring with 6:55 remaining.
Kaidon Salter completed 10 of 19 passes for 170 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions for Liberty (4-1). Shedro Louis added 109 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Hayden Wolff was 27-of-46 passing for 297 yards with a pair of TD passes for Old Dominion (2-3).
---
|
D. Hunter
0 RB
121 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 62 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
H. Wolff
11 QB
297 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 8 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|478
|415
|Total Plays
|68
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|118
|Rush Attempts
|39
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|268
|297
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|27-46
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|14-120
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.0
|6-42.7
|Return Yards
|14
|35
|Punts - Returns
|2--10
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|2-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|297
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|10/19
|170
|2
|2
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|7/10
|98
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|15
|121
|2
|32
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|16
|109
|0
|40
|
N. Hampton 10 QB
|N. Hampton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|3
|-10
|0
|3
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|3
|-11
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|5
|4
|94
|1
|41
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|4
|4
|62
|1
|41
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|3
|2
|44
|1
|34
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|4
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|5
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Henderson 83 TE
|A. Henderson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Hayes 51 OL
|H. Hayes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Anthony 8 CB
|D. Anthony
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 5 DT
|D. Butler
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 29 S
|A. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Gadlin 73 OL
|X. Gadlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Young 70 T
|R. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardy 94 DE
|J. Hardy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Zachary 77 DL
|K. Zachary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|1/2
|49
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|4
|43.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|-5.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|27/46
|297
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|15
|80
|0
|30
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
O. Sanni 29 RB
|O. Sanni
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|10
|8
|1
|10
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|12
|8
|129
|1
|30
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|7
|7
|64
|0
|27
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|10
|6
|60
|1
|21
|
P. Kikwata 19 WR
|P. Kikwata
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Bell 10 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Kuntz 80 TE
|Z. Kuntz
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|6-9
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Britt 14 LB
|M. Britt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|6
|42.7
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hicks 38 S
|C. Hicks
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Walker J.Scruggs at ODU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(14:29 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith R.Rahimi at ODU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 37(14:00 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ODU 40.
|Int
3 & 5 - ODU 40(13:22 - 1st) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 42. Intercepted by R.Rahimi at LIB 42. Tackled by I.Paige at ODU 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(13:16 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(13:12 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Zachary; T.Dupree at ODU 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - ODU 28(12:45 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at ODU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32(12:01 - 1st) E.Duane punts 43 yards to LIB 25 Center-ODU. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 25. Tackled by J.Harvey at LIB 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(11:51 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Henry J.Henderson at LIB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 24(11:32 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LIB 24(11:21 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 24(11:13 - 1st) A.Alves punts 46 yards to ODU 30 Center-LIB. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 30(11:08 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at ODU 32.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ODU 32(10:30 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-L.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 13 - ODU 27(10:23 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 22 for -5 yards (D.Osagiede)
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - ODU 22(9:38 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at ODU 28.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ODU 28(9:02 - 1st) E.Duane punts 49 yards to LIB 23 Center-ODU. Downed by E.Green.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 23(8:57 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 23(8:24 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at LIB 29. PENALTY on ODU-C.Wallace Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44(8:24 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 36(7:44 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+41 YD
1 & 15 - LIB 41(7:37 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at ODU 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Yarbrough for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(7:22 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at ODU 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 34(6:18 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; Q.Reese at ODU 40. PENALTY on ODU-I.Paige Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 30(6:10 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by M.Bell at ODU 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Green at ODU 35.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(6:06 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to LIB 35 for 30 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 35(5:49 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 35(5:48 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to LIB 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 31.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 31(5:38 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by P.Kikwata at LIB 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at LIB 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 8(5:18 - 1st) H.Wolff rushed to LIB End Zone for 8 yards. H.Wolff for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Matthews at LIB 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 16(5:02 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harris A.Ford at LIB 18.
|Int
2 & 8 - LIB 18(4:32 - 1st) K.Salter pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 36. Intercepted by R.Kennedy at ODU 36. Tackled by X.Gadlin R.Young at LIB 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 40(4:10 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for T.Sims.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 40(4:06 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; A.Jones at LIB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 16(3:53 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to LIB 10 for yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 10. PENALTY on ODU-N.Saldiveri Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - ODU 26(3:32 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to LIB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; A.Walker at LIB 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - ODU 24(2:50 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 24. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 17.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 17(2:18 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 17. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; C.Megginson at LIB 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 5(1:48 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to LIB 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ODU 4(1:19 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to LIB 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; D.Osagiede at LIB 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ODU 4(0:30 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 4. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Jennings for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Anthony at LIB 17.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 17(0:19 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 36 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at LIB 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(15:00 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at LIB 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 39(14:32 - 2nd) K.Salter scrambles to LIB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LIB 42.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 42(14:13 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by T.Sibley at LIB 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 37(13:51 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at ODU 43 for -6 yards (K.Trinidad; D.Lowry)
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - LIB 43(13:11 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by D.Hunter at ODU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 34.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LIB 34(12:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-K.Caine Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 29(12:34 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to ODU End Zone for 29 yards. D.Hunter for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(12:23 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at ODU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 31(12:02 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; D.Butler at ODU 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 33(11:24 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Butler at ODU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 45(11:09 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 45(10:57 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to LIB 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 48(10:20 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by D.Anthony at LIB 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 44(10:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-I.Spencer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ODU 49(9:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|+27 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 49(9:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Harvey at LIB 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 22(9:06 - 2nd) D.Mack rushed to LIB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 20(8:25 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 20(7:57 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by I.Paige at LIB 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ODU 24(7:32 - 2nd) E.Sanchez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 2nd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:10 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Britt at LIB 30. PENALTY on LIB-B.Hanshaw Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - LIB 20(6:50 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at LIB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 27(6:45 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LIB 27(6:42 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for H.Hayes.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 27(6:35 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 33 yards to ODU 40 Center-LIB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40(6:29 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; J.Hardy at ODU 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 43(6:00 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at ODU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ODU 45(5:37 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ODU 45(5:33 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 39 yards to LIB 16 Center-ODU. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 16(5:29 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Lowry at LIB 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 20(4:59 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at LIB 22.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 22(4:37 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LIB 22(4:27 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 47 yards to ODU 31 Center-LIB. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 31. Tackled by D.Darko; J.Scruggs at ODU 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 42(4:13 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 42(4:07 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; K.Singleton at ODU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 46(3:25 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for T.Sims.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 46(3:20 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 40 yards to LIB 14 Center-ODU. Downed by L.James.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 14(3:13 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 14. Catch made by J.Lofton at LIB 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at LIB 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 24(2:34 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LIB 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 32(2:04 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at LIB 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(1:38 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by M.Bollinger at LIB 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ODU at LIB 49. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 49(1:23 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 49(1:21 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to ODU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 45(0:58 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at ODU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; R.Kennedy at ODU 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39(0:42 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by C.Daniels at ODU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 31(0:35 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to ODU 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 17(0:26 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at ODU 24 for -7 yards (A.Ford)
|Int
2 & 17 - LIB 24(0:17 - 2nd) K.Salter pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 11. Intercepted by T.Hawkins at ODU 11. Tackled by LIB at ODU 11.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at LIB 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(14:37 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at LIB 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 39(14:05 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at LIB 41.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - LIB 41(13:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-R.Henry Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 46(13:40 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to ODU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; T.Bibby at ODU 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 50(13:04 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to ODU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at ODU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LIB 47(12:20 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LIB 47(12:06 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 46 yards to ODU 1 Center-LIB. Downed by J.Scruggs.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 1(11:58 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; K.Charles at ODU 2.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 2(11:21 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; D.Johnson at ODU 1.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 1(10:46 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; J.Scruggs at ODU 5.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 5(10:08 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to LIB 48 Center-ODU. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 48. Tackled by I.Spencer; L.James at LIB 40.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 40(9:47 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 31 for -9 yards (A.Ford)
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - LIB 31(9:15 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at LIB 33.
|+40 YD
3 & 17 - LIB 33(8:32 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to ODU 27 for 40 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 27(7:47 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LIB 27(7:45 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at ODU 33 for -6 yards (R.Johnson)
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - LIB 33(7:18 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to ODU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - LIB 39(6:35 - 3rd) N.Brown 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:34 - 3rd) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at ODU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(6:10 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ODU 42.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 42(5:49 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 42. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at LIB 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 37(5:14 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to LIB 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; K.Charles at LIB 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 35(4:40 - 3rd) H.Wolff scrambles to LIB 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 29(4:11 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to LIB 20 for 9 yards. K.Wicks ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20(3:40 - 3rd) H.Wolff scrambles to LIB 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 16(3:14 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 16. Catch made by B.Watson at LIB 16. Gain of 16 yards. B.Watson for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 20(3:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(3:08 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.James at LIB 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 38(2:26 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at LIB 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(1:57 - 3rd) N.Hampton rushed to LIB 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Brandt-Epps at LIB 48.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 48(1:34 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to ODU 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(0:48 - 3rd) J.Bennett scrambles to ODU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at ODU 32.
|+32 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 32(0:19 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to ODU End Zone for 32 yards. D.Hunter for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-T.Jones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 36 yards from LIB 50 to the ODU 14. C.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Hodge; R.Rahimi at ODU 22.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 22(15:00 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 22. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at LIB 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50(14:32 - 4th) O.Sanni rushed to LIB 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Butler; A.Walker at LIB 42.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - LIB 42(14:10 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings. PENALTY on LIB-K.Singleton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 27(13:59 - 4th) O.Sanni rushed to LIB 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; J.Scruggs at LIB 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - LIB 31(13:28 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by J.Harvey at LIB 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 21.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - LIB 21(12:39 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony. PENALTY on ODU-D.Anthony Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 19 - LIB 36(12:30 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at LIB 39 for -3 yards (T.Clark)
|Punt
4 & 22 - LIB 39(12:00 - 4th) E.Duane punts 38 yards to LIB 1 Center-ODU. Downed by L.James.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 1(11:55 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at LIB 5.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 5(11:20 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at LIB 4.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LIB 4(10:31 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton. PENALTY on ODU-T.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 14(10:31 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; J.Henderson at LIB 15.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 15(9:44 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 15. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at LIB 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(9:01 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; R.Johnson at LIB 28.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LIB 28(8:27 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough. PENALTY on ODU-R.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 33(8:23 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 33. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42(7:40 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to ODU 42. Catch made by A.Henderson at ODU 42. Gain of 1 yards. A.Henderson ran out of bounds.
|+41 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 41(7:02 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by D.Hunter at ODU 41. Gain of 41 yards. D.Hunter for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:55 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 25(6:52 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 25(6:46 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at ODU 41. PENALTY on LIB-D.Anthony Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(6:34 - 4th) H.Wolff rushed to ODU 31 for -10 yards. H.Wolff ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - ODU 31(6:21 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|-3 YD
3 & 20 - ODU 31(6:08 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; Q.Reese at ODU 28.
|Penalty
4 & 23 - ODU 28(5:48 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 28. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 48. PENALTY on ODU-T.Hunt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 33 - ODU 18(5:38 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 18(5:30 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to ODU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 12(4:49 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to ODU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps; J.Henderson at ODU 11.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - LIB 11(4:05 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-A.Ford Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 6(3:44 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to ODU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 3(2:58 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to ODU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; M.Haynes at ODU 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LIB 1(2:45 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to ODU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at ODU 1.
|No Good
4 & 1 - LIB 9(2:41 - 4th) N.Brown 19 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 20(2:37 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ODU 20(2:33 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 16 for -4 yards (T.Dupree)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ODU 16(2:08 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+30 YD
4 & 14 - ODU 16(2:05 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 16. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 16. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at ODU 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(1:54 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 46. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 46. Gain of 13 yards. J.Harvey ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(1:46 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by J.Harvey at LIB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese; A.Williams at LIB 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 30(1:41 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by J.Harvey at LIB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at LIB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ODU 24(1:22 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 24. Catch made by J.Harvey at LIB 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese at LIB 24.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 24(0:59 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - ODU 24(0:50 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 24. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 16(0:42 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 16(0:38 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ODU 16(0:33 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at LIB 18 for -2 yards (D.Butler) H.Wolff FUMBLES forced by D.Butler. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-D.Johnson at LIB 18.
