|
|
|SJST
|WYO
Cordeiro sparks San Jose State to 33-16 victory over Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo, (AP) Chevan Cordeiro passed for 314 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores to propel San Jose State to a 33-16 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night.
Cordeiro connected with Skylar Loving-Black for an 8-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter and then scored on a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left to give San Jose State (3-1) a 19-10 lead at halftime in its Mountain West Conference opener.
Kairee Robinson scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for the Spartans and Cordeiro capped the scoring on an 18-yard run with 6:12 left in the game.
Cordeiro completed 21 of 37 passes for the Spartans. Robinson rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries.
Andrew Peasley completed just 6 of 20 passes for 85 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Wyoming (3-3, 1-1). Peasley rushed for 74 yards on seven carries. Wyatt Wieland and Parker Christensen had the touchdown catches for the Cowboys.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
314 PaYds, PaTD, 24 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
A. Peasley
6 QB
85 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 74 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|10
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|456
|253
|Total Plays
|76
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|143
|Rush Attempts
|39
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|314
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|8-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|5-53
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.2
|6-51.8
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|253
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|21/37
|314
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|20
|102
|1
|17
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|11
|24
|2
|18
|
K. Sims 22 RB
|K. Sims
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
W. Eget 5 QB
|W. Eget
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|3
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|11
|8
|177
|0
|52
|
C. Ross 7 WR
|C. Ross
|8
|6
|66
|0
|20
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|5
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
S. Loving-Black 86 TE
|S. Loving-Black
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Alvarez 83 WR
|B. Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|1/3
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|5
|41.2
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|24.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|6/20
|85
|2
|1
|
J. Clemons 12 QB
|J. Clemons
|2/2
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|7
|74
|0
|61
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|17
|61
|0
|9
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|4
|5
|0
|2
|
D. James 7 RB
|D. James
|2
|3
|0
|6
|
J. Clemons 12 QB
|J. Clemons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|6
|2
|44
|1
|38
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|2
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|6
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|3
|2
|16
|1
|13
|
C. Driskill 36 FB
|C. Driskill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 9 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|6
|51.8
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Young 58 LB
|M. Young
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SJST 31(14:30 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 31(13:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 31(13:50 - 1st) T.Benham punts 30 yards to WYO 39 Center-SJS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 39(13:44 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for C.Driskill.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WYO 39(13:39 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 44(13:39 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 46.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 46(12:59 - 1st) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 46. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 29(12:33 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 29(12:33 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to SJS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 24(11:49 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WYO 32(11:45 - 1st) J.Hoyland 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at SJS 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 22(11:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 24(11:00 - 1st) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 26.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 26(10:18 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37(9:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 41(9:04 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 44(8:38 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 45(8:06 - 1st) T.Benham punts 54 yards to WYO 1 Center-SJS. Downed by SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 76 yards from WYO 20 to the SJS 4. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 31(7:37 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 31(7:34 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 26(7:34 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 33.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 33(6:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 33. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47(6:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 47(6:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 45(5:39 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at WYO 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 28(5:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at WYO 39 for -11 yards (D.Harris)
|No Gain
2 & 21 - SJST 39(4:28 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+21 YD
3 & 21 - SJST 39(4:23 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 39. Catch made by J.Lockhart at WYO 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 18(3:45 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 18(3:40 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson. PENALTY on WYO-O.Omotosho Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SJST 9(3:31 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 9(3:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 9(2:53 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|No Good
4 & 9 - SJST 16(2:45 - 1st) T.Schive 26 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(2:41 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WYO 28(2:05 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WYO 28(1:19 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 33(0:52 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 33(0:45 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WYO 33(0:42 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WYO 33(0:34 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 67 yards to SJS End Zone Center-WYO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(0:26 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 25(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 50(14:34 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 50. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 44(14:00 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 30.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(13:24 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 30. Catch made by J.Braddock at WYO 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 14(13:09 - 2nd) S.Garrett rushed to WYO 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 13(12:25 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Sack
3 & 9 - SJST 13(12:20 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at WYO 23 for -10 yards (J.Bertagnole) C.Cordeiro FUMBLES forced by J.Bertagnole. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-F.Carmona at WYO 23. Tackled by WYO at WYO 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - SJST 30(11:39 - 2nd) T.Schive 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 62 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 3. Fair catch by C.Stone.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(11:34 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 28(10:59 - 2nd) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 31 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at WYO 31.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 31(10:25 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 31. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 48(9:44 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to SJS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 48(9:02 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WYO 48(8:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on WYO-N.Tulafono False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - WYO 47(8:55 - 2nd) A.Peasley scrambles to SJS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 39.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - WYO 39(8:13 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to SJS 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(8:05 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 40. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 40. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SJST 8(7:27 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 8(6:51 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 8(6:45 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 8. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at WYO 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Loving-Black for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 14. W.Wieland returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at WYO 36. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49(6:33 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to SJS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WYO 44(5:57 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 44(5:50 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by W.Wieland at SJS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(5:19 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by W.Wieland at SJS 38. Gain of 38 yards. W.Wieland for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(5:11 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 34.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - SJST 34(4:42 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on WYO-J.Hawkins Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 46(4:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 46(4:29 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 46(3:48 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 45(3:01 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by K.Robinson at WYO 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(2:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 40. Catch made by C.Ross at WYO 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 24. PENALTY on WYO-W.Ekeler Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 12(2:26 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 9(1:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by C.Ross at WYO 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 2(1:03 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 1(0:22 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. C.Cordeiro for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 24. M.Young returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at WYO 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34(0:11 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 34. Catch made by P.Christensen at WYO 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 37.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
|Int
2 & 6 - WYO 29(14:24 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass INTERCEPTED at WYO 27. Intercepted by C.Hall at WYO 27. Tackled by WYO at WYO 27.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(14:18 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by E.Cooks at WYO 27. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 1(13:49 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. K.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(13:43 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 27(13:07 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 29(12:26 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WYO 29(12:17 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 32 yards to SJS 39 Center-WYO. N.Shelton returned punt from the SJS 39. Tackled by WYO at SJS 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44(12:02 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 48.
|+37 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 48(11:28 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 15(10:49 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SJST 6(10:04 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 11(9:59 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SJST 11(9:51 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|No Good
4 & 6 - SJST 19(9:46 - 3rd) T.Schive 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(9:42 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 29(9:14 - 3rd) D.James rushed to WYO 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 26.
|+61 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 26(8:40 - 3rd) A.Peasley scrambles to SJS 13 for 61 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 13(8:08 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 13. Catch made by P.Christensen at SJS 13. Gain of 13 yards. P.Christensen for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:02 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.McNeely rushed to SJS 3 for yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 61 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS 4. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(8:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 34(7:28 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 38(6:48 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 38(6:43 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for B.Alvarez.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SJST 38(6:22 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 46. PENALTY on WYO-O.Omotosho Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross. PENALTY on WYO-O.Omotosho Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47(6:22 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 45 for yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - SJST 43(6:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 48(5:21 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to WYO 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SJST 46(4:38 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 46(4:34 - 3rd) T.Benham punts 46 yards to WYO End Zone Center-SJS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(4:28 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 26(3:43 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 26. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30(3:29 - 3rd) A.Peasley scrambles to WYO 40 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at WYO 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 40(2:51 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 40(2:46 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 47(2:08 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 49.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WYO 49(1:26 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to SJS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 49(0:55 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 49(0:50 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to SJS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 44.
|Sack
3 & 5 - WYO 44(0:12 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at WYO 47 for -9 yards (V.Fehoko)
|Punt
4 & 14 - WYO 47(15:00 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 45 yards to SJS 8 Center-WYO. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 8(14:53 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(14:20 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 24(13:45 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 24(13:37 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SJST 29(13:06 - 4th) T.Benham punts 40 yards to WYO 31 Center-SJS. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 31(13:01 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 31(12:56 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 36.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 36(12:18 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 36(12:12 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 64 yards to SJS End Zone Center-WYO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(12:05 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 25(11:31 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32(10:51 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49(10:09 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41(9:35 - 4th) K.Sims rushed to WYO 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 34(8:52 - 4th) K.Sims rushed to WYO 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29(8:13 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SJST 24(7:31 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 24(6:53 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 24. Catch made by J.Lockhart at WYO 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18(6:18 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO End Zone for 18 yards. C.Cordeiro for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 54 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 11. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 35(6:12 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at WYO 25 for -10 yards (A.Matau; C.Hall)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - WYO 25(5:31 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 20 - WYO 25(4:50 - 4th) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 26.
|Punt
4 & 19 - WYO 26(3:59 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 56 yards to SJS 18 Center-WYO. Downed by WYO.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18(3:57 - 4th) K.Sims rushed to SJS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 21(3:25 - 4th) K.Sims rushed to SJS 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 22.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 22(2:32 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 18.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SJST 18(1:56 - 4th) T.Benham punts 36 yards to WYO 46 Center-SJS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 46(1:48 - 4th) J.Clemons scrambles to WYO 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 46(1:42 - 4th) D.James rushed to SJS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 48(0:59 - 4th) J.Clemons pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by J.Marcotte at SJS 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 48(0:18 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 47 yards to SJS 1 Center-WYO. Downed by WYO.
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
36
4th 12:47 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
17
21
3rd 11:23 ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
3
17
2nd 4:22 FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN