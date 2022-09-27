|
|
|IOWAST
|KANSAS
Kansas puts potent offense up against Iowa State
After nearly appearing in the AP Top-25 Poll for the first time since 2009, Kansas will aim to open more eyes when it plays host to Iowa State on Saturday at Lawrence, Kan.
The Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) have been riding an offensive surge and currently are ranked seventh in FBS in points per game with 47.0. They have settled for just two field goals, while scoring 26 touchdowns.
The Kansas offense has gained 474 yards per game, 31st-best in FBS. Against previously undefeated Duke in a 35-27 victory last week, Kansas had a season-high 528 yards of offense.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels ranks 20th nationally in total offense at 304 yards per game. He is even starting to generate some Heisman Trophy consideration.
"He's a heck of a player, so yeah, I'm all for it," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said of the award buzz. "Whoever is running the campaign, let's get it going. I think he's doing a heck of a job getting a lot of people to take notice and take this program seriously."
The Jayhawks defense might be the issue, as they are tied for 94th (out of 131 FBS teams), allowing 402.5 yards per game.
Saturday will be a case of strength against strength. Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) will face the powerful Kansas offense after allowing just 266 yards per game, 14th in FBS.
Iowa State gave up a total of 27 points in the first three games before falling to Baylor 31-24 at home last Saturday. The loss ended a streak of 11 straight home conference victories for Iowa State.
The Cyclones trailed 31-14 with 9:37 remaining before scoring 10 unanswered points. After an Iowa State field goal with 55 seconds left, Baylor recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.
"The word is momentum," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "We know this is a game of momentum. It always felt like we were fighting from behind.
"What I love about this group, and I love this group, is they have a chance to do some special things here. They kept playing and they kept fighting and they kept competing."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
H. Dekkers
12 QB
287 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -21 RuYds
|
J. Daniels
6 QB
93 PaYds, 9 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|10
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|313
|213
|Total Plays
|78
|46
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|112
|Rush Attempts
|30
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.9
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|287
|101
|Comp. - Att.
|30-48
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|7-56
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|6-39.8
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|287
|PASS YDS
|101
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|213
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|30/48
|287
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|12
|29
|0
|12
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|7
|20
|0
|7
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|9
|-21
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|19
|13
|101
|0
|23
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|8
|5
|81
|0
|53
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|7
|4
|56
|0
|18
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|3
|2
|24
|1
|15
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|5
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|1/4
|35
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|3
|42.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|2
|4.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|7/14
|93
|0
|0
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|12
|75
|0
|30
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|8
|28
|1
|14
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|8
|9
|1
|6
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|6
|4
|46
|0
|25
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 53 DL
|C. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Dunn Jr. 92 DL
|T. Dunn Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. DeBose 35 DE
|Z. DeBose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 11 DL
|E. Wilson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|6
|39.8
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|2
|29.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at ISU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(14:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at ISU 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 41(13:57 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson; R.Miller at ISU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(13:41 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 46(13:09 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to KAN 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Miller; J.Robinson at KAN 47.
|Sack
3 & 6 - IOWAST 47(12:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 43 for -10 yards (T.Berryhill)
|Punt
4 & 16 - IOWAST 43(11:54 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 37 yards to KAN 20 Center-C.Guess. Downed by T.Crosby.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:41 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at KAN 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 26(11:11 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at KAN 29.
|+30 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 29(10:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 29. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 29. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Vaughn at ISU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(9:57 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(9:53 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to ISU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 40(8:06 - 1st) J.Bean rushed to ISU 38 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McDonald at ISU 38. PENALTY on KAN-J.Casey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - KANSAS 48(8:51 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to ISU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; C.Reeder at ISU 48.
|Punt
4 & 17 - KANSAS 48(8:18 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 32 yards to ISU 16 Center-L.Hosford. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(8:06 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 16. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Dotson at ISU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(7:35 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 34(7:30 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to ISU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at ISU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWAST 43(6:48 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ISU 45. PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Defensive Offside 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(6:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 49(6:25 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Dotson at KAN 46.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 46(5:49 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by J.Noel at KAN 46. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Burroughs at KAN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(5:21 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to KAN 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; E.Wilson at KAN 31.
|-10 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 31(4:37 - 1st) ISU rushed to KAN 41 for -10 yards. ISU FUMBLES forced by KAN. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-E.Sanders at KAN 41. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 20 - IOWAST 41(4:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KAN 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 28.
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - IOWAST 28(3:17 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 28. Catch made by D.Stanley at KAN 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(2:34 - 1st) E.Sanders rushed to KAN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill; J.Bryant at KAN 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 17(1:55 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at KAN 28 for -11 yards (S.Burt; J.Robinson)
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - IOWAST 28(1:14 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 28. Catch made by S.Shaw at KAN 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Gervin at KAN 21.
|No Good
4 & 11 - IOWAST 28(0:33 - 1st) J.Gilbert 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(0:29 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 21. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at KAN 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - KANSAS 29(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa; B.Freyler at KAN 43. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(14:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm. PENALTY on ISU-M.Purchase Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(14:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by T.Scott at ISU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder; B.Freyler at ISU 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 38(13:46 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to ISU 35 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Cooper at ISU 35.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 35(13:06 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to ISU 5 for 30 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 5(12:19 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to ISU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 4(11:36 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to ISU End Zone for 4 yards. D.Hishaw for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:30 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at ISU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(11:11 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Silas.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 26(10:57 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 26. Catch made by D.Silas at ISU 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ISU 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 26(10:20 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 41 yards to KAN 33 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by O.Burroughs. PENALTY on ISU-B.Freyler Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(10:10 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to ISU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson; O.Vance at ISU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KANSAS 50(9:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 50(9:31 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm. PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KANSAS 50(9:26 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 43 yards to ISU 7 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by Q.Skinner.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 7(9:16 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 2 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at ISU 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - IOWAST 2(8:38 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at ISU 5.
|Int
3 & 12 - IOWAST 5(8:03 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 19. Intercepted by J.Bryant at ISU 19.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - KANSAS(7:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to ISU 19. Catch made by Q.Skinner at ISU 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 9. PENALTY on KAN-Q.Skinner Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the illegal forward pass and the play was overturned. J.Daniels pass complete to ISU 19. Catch made by Q.Skinner at ISU 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 9(6:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to ISU 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 3(6:11 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to ISU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at ISU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 2(5:29 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to ISU End Zone for 2 yards. J.Daniels for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(5:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-ISU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 20(5:25 - 2nd) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Dunn at ISU 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - IOWAST 21(4:57 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 21. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at ISU 27.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IOWAST 27(4:24 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson. PENALTY on KAN-J.Bryant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(4:19 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 42. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 5(3:54 - 2nd) E.Sanders rushed to KAN 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor; L.McCaskill at KAN 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - IOWAST 4(3:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWAST 9(2:59 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - IOWAST 9(2:54 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 9. Catch made by E.Dean at KAN 9. Gain of 9 yards. E.Dean for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:51 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Clark rushed to KAN 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 2nd) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(2:51 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 38 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Freyler at KAN 38.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(2:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 38. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 38. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at ISU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(1:47 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to ISU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin; G.Vaughn at ISU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KANSAS 32(1:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KANSAS 32(1:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|No Good
4 & 5 - KANSAS 40(0:54 - 2nd) J.Borcila 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(0:50 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by E.Dean at ISU 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by KAN at ISU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(0:41 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(0:37 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 48(0:32 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by E.Sanders at ISU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 47.
|Sack
4 & 5 - IOWAST 47(0:03 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 45 for -8 yards (C.Young)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the KAN End Zone. S.Morrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by ISU at KAN 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(14:56 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at KAN 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 23(14:19 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 23. Catch made by D.Emilien at KAN 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; B.Freyler at KAN 34.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(13:40 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at KAN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(13:02 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; O.Vance at KAN 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 48(12:22 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to ISU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at ISU 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 48(11:46 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to ISU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KANSAS 45(10:59 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 45 yards to ISU End Zone Center-L.Hosford. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(10:52 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson; R.Miller at ISU 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 26(10:20 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 26. Catch made by D.Silas at ISU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at ISU 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 29(9:39 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at ISU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(9:02 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by D.Silas at ISU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at ISU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 34(8:27 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at ISU 41.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(7:50 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 41. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(7:25 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to KAN 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Gervin at KAN 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 28(6:48 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to KAN 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Miller; M.Grant at KAN 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(6:14 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to KAN 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson; M.Grant at KAN 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 18(5:40 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 18(5:36 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IOWAST 25(5:30 - 3rd) J.Gilbert 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) J.Gilbert kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 to the KAN 8. S.Morrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Cooper at KAN 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(5:20 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 45. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; W.McLaughlin at ISU 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 48(4:47 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to ISU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa; T.Onyedim at ISU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(4:14 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40(4:08 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to ISU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 38(3:31 - 3rd) J.Bean rushed to ISU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at ISU 38.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KANSAS 38(2:53 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 37 yards to ISU 1 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by Q.Skinner.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 1(2:44 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ISU 2.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 2(2:08 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 2(2:05 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 2. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 2. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Burroughs at ISU 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(1:30 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; E.Gilyard at ISU 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 16(0:58 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at ISU 17.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - IOWAST 17(15:00 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 13 for -4 yards (C.Sampson) PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 22(0:03 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ISU 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(15:00 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ISU 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 32(14:39 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to ISU 44 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Dotson at ISU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(14:20 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 44(14:12 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 44. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Gervin at KAN 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(13:54 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at KAN 49 for -6 yards (S.Burt)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - IOWAST 49(13:12 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Sanders.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - IOWAST 49(13:08 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by D.Stanley at KAN 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 40.
|+11 YD
4 & 7 - IOWAST 40(12:25 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KAN 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(12:12 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson; R.Miller at KAN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 27(11:33 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 3. Intercepted by J.Bryant at KAN 3. J.Bryant ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 27(11:33 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Good
4 & 8 - IOWAST 35(11:30 - 4th) J.Gilbert 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(11:26 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder; I.Lee at KAN 31.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 31(10:54 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at KAN 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KANSAS 28(10:11 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KANSAS 28(10:07 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 44 yards to ISU 28 Center-L.Hosford. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 28. J.Noel FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-T.Locklin at ISU 29.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(9:57 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to ISU 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at ISU 33.
|-9 YD
2 & 14 - KANSAS 33(9:17 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to ISU 42 for -9 yards. D.Hishaw FUMBLES forced by O.Vance. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-O.Vance at ISU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(9:05 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 42. Gain of 6 yards. D.Stanley ran out of bounds.
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 48(8:33 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to ISU 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by Z.DeBose at ISU 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 44(7:59 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 49.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - IOWAST 49(7:13 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to KAN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(6:53 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to KAN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at KAN 45.
|Sack
2 & 9 - IOWAST 45(6:13 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at KAN 48 for -3 yards (L.Phelps)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - IOWAST 48(5:33 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Dean.
|Punt
4 & 12 - IOWAST 48(5:28 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 48 yards to KAN End Zone Center-C.Guess. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(5:21 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 21 for yards. Tackled by O.Vance; K.Jackson at KAN 21. PENALTY on KAN-D.Puni Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - KANSAS 10(4:55 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 10. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 10. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at KAN 27. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 25 - KANSAS 5(4:26 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; A.Johnson at KAN 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - KANSAS 12(3:31 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; C.Reeder at KAN 18.
|Sack
3 & 12 - KANSAS 18(3:22 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at KAN 12 for -6 yards (M.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 18 - KANSAS 12(3:15 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 38 yards to ISU 50 Center-L.Hosford. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 50. Tackled by J.Arnold at KAN 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(3:02 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 43(2:57 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 43. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KAN 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Lee at KAN 36.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 36(2:22 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 36. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KAN 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 36.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - IOWAST 36(1:39 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 36. Catch made by D.Silas at KAN 36. Gain of 7 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(1:31 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 29(1:25 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWAST 29(1:11 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to KAN 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 23. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 24(1:11 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to KAN 24. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KAN 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 20.
|No Good
4 & 1 - IOWAST 27(0:32 - 4th) J.Gilbert 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
4th 2:06 CBS
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
OT ESP+
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
42
4th 5:27 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
17
41
4th 3:38 SECN
-
SALA
UL
10
7
3rd 8:23 ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
56
4th 8:56 ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
3
7
3rd 13:56 PACN
-
LIB
ODU
21
17
2nd 6:42 ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
28
2nd 5:09 ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
10
7
2nd 0:40 ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
7
0
1st 10:23 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
0
1st 8:21 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
7
1st 12:57 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
3
7
1st 8:04 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-15
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC