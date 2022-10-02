|
|
|EWASH
|FLA
Florida handles lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Anthony Richardson looked quite comfortable playing on a Sunday for the first time in his college career.
Richardson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns as Florida handled lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17 in a game delayed a day by Hurricane Ian.
The Gators (3-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and totaled 666 yards while having their way with the Eagles (1-3) on a sun-drenched day in the Swamp. More than 72,000 were on hand for the first Sunday game at Florida Field, most of them expecting big things from Richardson.
His first throw was a 75-yard TD pass to Justin Shorter. His first run went for 45 yards and set up another score. He briefly left the game in the second quarter to get his right ankle tapped but later returned and was pulled early in the third.
''He did a great job,'' coach Billy Napier said. ''He's a product of his work. I think you're seeing a guy that's settling in a little bit. He's starting to get more familiar with what his routine should look like. ... Just taking a true professional approach to the preparation part.''
Richardson completed 8 of 10 passes, with an interception on a deep ball to open the second half. He spent much of the second half cheering on backup Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.
Kitna completed 8 of 12 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, the first of his college career. His dad was scheduled to make the trip from Texas, but Ian's aftermath forced him to cancel the trip.
Kitna's performance should give Napier more confidence to call running plays for Richardson. Napier has been admittedly shy about putting Richardson in harm's way considering backup Jack Miller has missed the first five games following hand surgery. But Kitna played with poise and threw several precise passes.
''The last couple of weeks I've become more comfortable with him as a player because I'm seeing him grow up in a practice setting,'' Napier said. ''He's a smart kid and he takes a lot of pride in his role.''
Added Kitna, the only player from Washington on Florida's roster: ''It's a little funny how that works. ... It was just really cool. It's a great experience.''
Receiver Ricky Pearsall added a 76-yard TD run for the Gators, who emptied their bench late after scoring 52 consecutive points to erase a 3-0 deficit.
Eastern Washington will get $750,000 for the cross-country trip, a significant payday for a team from the Football Championship Subdivision whose annual athletics budget is about $17.5 million. Players hopped into the stands at the Swamp to take pictures of what should serve as a lifelong memory.
The game between Florida and former Florida coach Jim McElwain's alma mater was initially set for 2020 but was bumped because of COVID-19 scheduling. It landed on the schedule for Saturday but got pushed a day as Ian tore through the Sunshine State.
Gunner Talkington led the Eagles with 250 yards passing and a touchdown.
''A few explosive plays by their offense against our defense put us behind the eight-ball a little bit. We battled the entire day,'' Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said. ''Not too many times has this university played on Sunday let alone played across county on Sunday against an upper-echelon team. We held our own for pockets.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Washington: No one expected the Eagles to keep the game close, especially since they lost 70-14 at Oregon last month. Eastern Washington is now 11-29 all-time against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
Florida: The Gators got a much-needed break after an early season schedule that included three ranked teams: Utah, Kentucky and Tennessee. Florida will now play six straight against the Southeastern Conference.
UP NEXT
Eastern Washington plays at Weber State in Big Sky play on Saturday.
Florida hosts Missouri, the Gators' fifth home game in six weeks to start the SEC season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
G. Talkington
2 QB
253 PaYds, PaTD, 3 RuYds
|
A. Richardson
15 QB
185 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 45 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|423
|663
|Total Plays
|85
|49
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|13.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|270
|Rush Attempts
|45
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|10.0
|Yards Passing
|261
|393
|Comp. - Att.
|25-40
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|17.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|261
|PASS YDS
|393
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|270
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|663
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Talkington 2 QB
|G. Talkington
|24/37
|253
|1
|0
|
K. Visperas 16 QB
|K. Visperas
|1/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|11
|44
|0
|11
|
T. Altahir 32 RB
|T. Altahir
|14
|43
|0
|11
|
K. Visperas 16 QB
|K. Visperas
|2
|29
|1
|25
|
M. Smith 23 RB
|M. Smith
|11
|24
|0
|7
|
B. Montoya 43 RB
|B. Montoya
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
G. Talkington 2 QB
|G. Talkington
|5
|3
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Chism III 89 WR
|E. Chism III
|9
|6
|78
|0
|19
|
F. Roberson 1 WR
|F. Roberson
|7
|4
|59
|0
|22
|
N. Ulm 17 WR
|N. Ulm
|5
|4
|43
|0
|23
|
J. James 11 WR
|J. James
|3
|2
|42
|1
|28
|
A. Nellor 81 TE
|A. Nellor
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Smith 23 RB
|M. Smith
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
I. Howard 88 WR
|I. Howard
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Perreiah 24 RB
|S. Perreiah
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Stell Jr. 3 WR
|A. Stell Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|3
|0
|6
|
J. Carpenter 85 TE
|J. Carpenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Roberson 87 WR
|M. Roberson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Altahir 32 RB
|T. Altahir
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Harrison 44 DL
|B. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Farrell 46 LB
|C. O'Farrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 20 DB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taumoepeau 40 LB
|D. Taumoepeau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. King Jr. 42 LB
|S. King Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 21 DB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tommasini 33 LB
|D. Tommasini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McClain 0 DL
|D. McClain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 95 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 5 DL
|M. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schenck 29 DB
|C. Schenck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 4 DB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Harrison 83 K
|S. Harrison
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Kokich 49 K
|N. Kokich
|5
|43.6
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Chism III 89 WR
|E. Chism III
|2
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Kitna 11 QB
|J. Kitna
|10/13
|208
|1
|0
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|6/9
|185
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|5
|44
|1
|20
|
E. Battle 45 RB
|E. Battle
|2
|31
|0
|25
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|7
|28
|1
|10
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|5
|24
|1
|9
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
C. Joseph 38 RB
|C. Joseph
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
D. Reynolds 8 WR
|D. Reynolds
|2
|2
|74
|0
|54
|
C. Douglas 12 WR
|C. Douglas
|3
|1
|62
|1
|62
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|2
|2
|48
|0
|27
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|3
|2
|39
|1
|21
|
T. Whittemore 14 WR
|T. Whittemore
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Jackson 22 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Weston 82 WR
|J. Weston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Pouncey 86 WR
|J. Pouncey
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Black 30 LB
|D. Black
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McMillon 13 S
|D. McMillon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mitchell 10 S
|M. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collier Jr. 20 S
|C. Collier Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 27 S
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Summerall III 99 LB
|L. Summerall III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 17 LB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sapp 94 DL
|T. Sapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|1/2
|36
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|3
|8.3
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at EW 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(14:37 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 38 for yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 38. PENALTY on FLA-J.Boone Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - EWASH 41(14:20 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at EW 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - EWASH 39(13:50 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Mitchell at EW 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - EWASH 40(13:13 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 40. Catch made by J.James at EW 40. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at FLA 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 46(12:38 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 46. Catch made by S.Perreiah at FLA 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - EWASH 40(12:03 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - EWASH 40(11:29 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 37.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - EWASH 37(10:55 - 1st) G.Talkington rushed to FLA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 31(10:20 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by N.Ulm at FLA 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FLA at FLA 17.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 17(9:55 - 1st) G.Talkington rushed to FLA 24 for -7 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 24.
|Sack
2 & 17 - EWASH 24(9:20 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington sacked at FLA 29 for -5 yards (A.Burney)
|+3 YD
3 & 22 - EWASH 29(8:45 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - EWASH 33(8:12 - 1st) S.Harrison 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Clements Holder-G.Talkington.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) J.Cleaver kicks 65 yards from EW 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(8:04 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Shorter for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(7:53 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for F.Roberson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(7:46 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EW 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at EW 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(7:20 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 36. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 49(7:04 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - EWASH 43(6:35 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - EWASH 43(5:56 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 41(5:24 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 41. Catch made by E.Chism at FLA 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 27(4:52 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EWASH 20(4:21 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - EWASH 20(3:46 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 18.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - EWASH 18(3:14 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 18.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(3:07 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to EW 37 for 45 yards. A.Richardson ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37(2:23 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to EW 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at EW 30.
|+27 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 30(1:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to EW 30. Catch made by K.Zipperer at EW 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell at EW 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 3(1:14 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to EW End Zone for 3 yards. M.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. E.Chism returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pyburn at EW 15. PENALTY on FLA-J.Pyburn Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 30(1:04 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to EW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at EW 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - EWASH 35(0:35 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 35. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 40(0:09 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to EW 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 42(15:00 - 2nd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - EWASH 43(14:12 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 43. Catch made by T.Altahir at EW 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo at EW 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - EWASH 43(13:53 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 46 yards to FLA 11 Center-C.Clements. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 11(13:44 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FLA 13(13:15 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Wright.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 13(13:03 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 13. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 34.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34(12:43 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 34. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 34. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EW at EW 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48(12:37 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to EW 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Tommasini at EW 42.
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 42(11:49 - 2nd) J.Kitna pass complete to EW 42. Catch made by R.Pearsall at EW 42. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EW at EW 20.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(11:16 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to EW 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Johnson at EW 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - FLA 24(10:41 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to EW 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Harrison at EW 18.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 18(9:57 - 2nd) J.Kitna pass complete to EW 18. Catch made by N.Wright at EW 18. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McClain at EW 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 4(9:25 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to EW End Zone for 4 yards. N.Wright for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) T.Smack kicks 60 yards from FLA 35 to the EW 5. E.Chism returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Fraziars at EW 20.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 20(9:15 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at EW 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at EW 17.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - EWASH 17(8:47 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 17. Catch made by F.Roberson at EW 17. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at EW 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(8:12 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan; J.Boone at EW 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - EWASH 40(7:43 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 40. Catch made by F.Roberson at EW 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at EW 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 47(7:26 - 2nd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for E.Chism.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EWASH 47(7:18 - 2nd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for F.Roberson.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - EWASH 47(7:12 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 47. Catch made by J.Jackson at EW 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FLA 47.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - EWASH 47(6:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on EW-N.Ulm False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - EWASH 48(6:17 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 43 yards to FLA 9 Center-C.Clements. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 9. Tackled by C.Clements at FLA 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) T.Smack kicks 63 yards from FLA 35 to the EW 2. Fair catch by E.Chism.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(5:48 - 2nd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FLA at EW 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - EWASH 32(5:24 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at EW 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 42(4:54 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 42 for 0 yards. J.Jackson FUMBLES forced by M.Mitchell. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-FLA at EW 40. Tackled by EW at EW 40.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 40(4:49 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to EW 40. Catch made by T.Whittemore at EW 40. Gain of 23 yards. T.Whittemore ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 17(4:16 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to EW 3 for yards. Tackled by T.Weed at EW 3. PENALTY on FLA-D.Zanders Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - FLA 22(3:47 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to EW 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 19 - FLA 21(3:11 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to EW 21. Catch made by X.Henderson at EW 21. Gain of 21 yards. X.Henderson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:02 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 2nd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(3:02 - 2nd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for F.Roberson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(2:57 - 2nd) M.Smith rushed to EW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - EWASH 31(2:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at EW 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(1:52 - 2nd) G.Talkington scrambles to EW 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - EWASH 45(1:29 - 2nd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 47.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 47(1:10 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 47. Catch made by F.Roberson at EW 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 31(1:01 - 2nd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for N.Ulm.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 31(0:56 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by M.Smith at FLA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - EWASH 25(0:45 - 2nd) M.Smith rushed to FLA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 24.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - EWASH 24(0:17 - 2nd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for A.Nellor.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 26(14:52 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 26. Catch made by F.Roberson at EW 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EWASH 37(14:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on EW-W.Musser Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 20(14:44 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 20. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 39(14:00 - 3rd) M.Smith rushed to EW 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 41(13:26 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 41. Catch made by N.Ulm at EW 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - EWASH 46(12:55 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 49(12:14 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to FLA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - EWASH 49(11:50 - 3rd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for E.Chism.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - EWASH 49(11:45 - 3rd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for J.James.
|Punt
4 & 8 - EWASH 49(11:40 - 3rd) N.Kokich punts 41 yards to FLA 8 Center-C.Clements. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 8(11:34 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell at FLA 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 15(10:59 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 19.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 19(10:46 - 3rd) J.Kitna pass complete to FLA 19. Catch made by D.Reynolds at FLA 19. Gain of 54 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EW at EW 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 27(10:13 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to EW 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 18.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 18(9:25 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to EW 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Harrison at EW 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - FLA 20(8:41 - 3rd) J.Kitna pass complete to EW 20. Catch made by M.Johnson at EW 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at EW 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - FLA 26(7:53 - 3rd) A.Mihalek 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(7:47 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(7:18 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - EWASH 39(6:49 - 3rd) M.Smith rushed to EW 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp at EW 41.
|Sack
3 & 5 - EWASH 41(6:19 - 3rd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington sacked at EW 41 for 0 yards (P.Umanmielen) G.Talkington FUMBLES forced by P.Umanmielen. Fumble RECOVERED by EW-D.Anderson at EW 25. Tackled by FLA at EW 25.
|Punt
4 & 21 - EWASH 25(5:27 - 3rd) N.Kokich punts 50 yards to FLA 25 Center-C.Clements. X.Henderson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-X.Henderson at FLA 25. Tackled by EW at FLA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 29(5:16 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 39.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(4:35 - 3rd) J.Kitna pass complete to FLA 38. Catch made by C.Douglas at FLA 38. Gain of 62 yards. C.Douglas for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(4:25 - 3rd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for T.Altahir.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(4:21 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Summerall at EW 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - EWASH 25(3:46 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by M.Smith at EW 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo at EW 27.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - EWASH 27(3:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on EW-K.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - EWASH 22(3:05 - 3rd) N.Kokich punts 38 yards to FLA 40 Center-C.Clements. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 40. Tackled by K.King at EW 50.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50(2:52 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to EW 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Schenck at EW 42.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - FLA 42(2:15 - 3rd) J.Kitna steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FLA 42(2:09 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. J.Kitna pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - FLA 42(2:02 - 3rd) J.Kitna pass complete to EW 42. Catch made by T.Etienne at EW 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.King at EW 41.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 41(1:54 - 3rd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 41. Catch made by A.Stell at EW 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - EWASH 47(1:25 - 3rd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for E.Chism.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - EWASH 47(1:20 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 50.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - EWASH 50(0:45 - 3rd) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for J.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50(0:37 - 3rd) L.Lingard rushed to EW 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 44(15:00 - 4th) J.Kitna pass complete to EW 44. Catch made by L.Lingard at EW 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 29.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 29(14:22 - 4th) J.Kitna pass complete to EW 29. Catch made by D.Reynolds at EW 29. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EW at EW 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 9(13:38 - 4th) L.Lingard rushed to EW 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - FLA 5(12:56 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-J.Fraziars False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 10(12:35 - 4th) J.Kitna pass complete to EW 10. Catch made by J.Pouncey at EW 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at EW 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - FLA 11(12:02 - 4th) L.Lingard rushed to EW End Zone for 11 yards. L.Lingard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:53 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 4th) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(11:53 - 4th) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for M.Smith.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(11:47 - 4th) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by N.Ulm at EW 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 48(11:13 - 4th) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 48. Catch made by N.Ulm at EW 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Black at EW 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - EWASH 49(10:50 - 4th) T.Altahir rushed to FLA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Black at FLA 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - EWASH 48(10:20 - 4th) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 48. Catch made by A.Nellor at FLA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at FLA 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 40(9:54 - 4th) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 40. Catch made by E.Chism at FLA 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Collier at FLA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 24(9:13 - 4th) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for S.Perreiah.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 24(9:11 - 4th) T.Altahir rushed to FLA 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Black at FLA 28.
|+28 YD
3 & 14 - EWASH 28(8:43 - 4th) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 28. Catch made by J.James at FLA 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.James for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 4th) S.Harrison extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 4th) J.Cleaver kicks 65 yards from EW 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 25(8:35 - 4th) J.Kitna steps back to pass. J.Kitna pass incomplete intended for G.McDowell. PENALTY on EW-A.Orange Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 40(8:28 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-FLA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 35(8:28 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.King at FLA 43.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 43(7:46 - 4th) J.Kitna pass complete to FLA 43. Catch made by K.Jackson at FLA 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 37(7:32 - 4th) J.Kitna steps back to pass. J.Kitna pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 37(7:31 - 4th) J.Kitna steps back to pass. J.Kitna pass incomplete intended for J.Weston.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - FLA 37(7:27 - 4th) J.Kitna steps back to pass. J.Kitna pass incomplete intended for FLA. PENALTY on EW-C.Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 32(7:20 - 4th) L.Lingard rushed to EW 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taumoepeau at EW 29.
4 & 2 - FLA 36(6:32 - 4th) A.Mihalek 46 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw. EW blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(6:28 - 4th) B.Montoya rushed to FLA 48 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FLA at FLA 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 48(6:12 - 4th) K.Visperas scrambles to FLA 44 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FLA at FLA 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - EWASH 44(5:39 - 4th) B.Montoya rushed to FLA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - EWASH 41(4:56 - 4th) T.Altahir rushed to FLA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 35(4:21 - 4th) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for M.Roberson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 35(4:07 - 4th) K.Visperas pass complete to FLA 35. Catch made by I.Howard at FLA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FLA at FLA 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - EWASH 27(4:00 - 4th) T.Altahir rushed to FLA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(3:32 - 4th) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for I.Howard.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(3:27 - 4th) K.Visperas scrambles to FLA End Zone for 25 yards. K.Visperas for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 4th) S.Harrison extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 4th) J.Cleaver kicks 65 yards from EW 35 to the FLA End Zone. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by EW at FLA 24.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24(3:12 - 4th) L.Lingard rushed to FLA 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 44.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(2:29 - 4th) E.Battle rushed to EW 31 for 25 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 31(1:50 - 4th) E.Battle rushed to EW 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 25(1:07 - 4th) C.Joseph rushed to EW 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(0:32 - 4th) C.Joseph rushed to EW 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 19.
-
